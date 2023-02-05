Get ready to laugh, learn a little Spanglish, and say “AY POR FAVOR!” until your cockie runs dry, as your favorite Miami Housewives—and besties of over 20 years... More
Available Episodes
Ay Por Favor: Damage Control
Alexia and Maryol get candid talking about some of their biggest regrets from being on screen and what they would've done differently!
The chisme continues when they discuss Kylie Jenner and beauty standards, latin pop's unexpected yet expected hot new couple, and whether or not there's trouble in paradise for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.
5/2/2023
40:08
Ay Por Favor: Bienvenidos Al Show
Ay For Favor! No first episode is complete without a proper backstory! Get up close and personal as these besties of over 20 years revisit the wild Miami nights and heartwarming moments that made their friendship what it is today.
Alexia & Marysol get into the "chisme" (gossip). From Kendall Jenner + Bad Bunny's relationship, to Shakira vs. the media and SNL making history.
So grab a glass and make yourself a stiff one (unless you're driving or listening at work), because your favorite housewives have lots to spill!
4/20/2023
27:00
Introducing: Ay Por Favor

