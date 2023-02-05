Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
My Cultura and iHeartPodcasts
Society & CultureTV & Film
Available Episodes

  • Ay Por Favor: Damage Control
    Alexia and Maryol get candid talking about some of their biggest regrets from being on screen and what they would've done differently! The chisme continues when they discuss Kylie Jenner and beauty standards, latin pop's unexpected yet expected hot new couple, and whether or not there's trouble in paradise for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    40:08
  • Ay Por Favor: Bienvenidos Al Show
    Ay For Favor! No first episode is complete without a proper backstory! Get up close and personal as these besties of over 20 years revisit the wild Miami nights and heartwarming moments that made their friendship what it is today.  Alexia & Marysol get into the "chisme" (gossip). From Kendall Jenner + Bad Bunny's relationship, to Shakira vs. the media and SNL making history.  So grab a glass and make yourself a stiff one (unless you're driving or listening at work), because your favorite housewives have lots to spill!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    27:00
  • Introducing: Ay Por Favor
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/14/2023
    1:00

About Ay Por Favor

Get ready to laugh, learn a little Spanglish, and say “AY POR FAVOR!” until your cockie runs dry, as your favorite Miami Housewives—and besties of over 20 years—dish on hot topics, the latest celeb gossip, and more!

Ay Por Favor

