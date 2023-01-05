Axon is the official podcast of the Air University Teaching and Learning Center. Each podcast makes connections between educators, learners, and ideas in milita... More
Axon - Empowering Squadron Commanders to have Difficult Conversations - Ep8
How can we do better to prepare and empower our leaders to navigate difficult conversations while in command? Major Peduzzi is a career intelligence officer and member of the Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP). Currently, she serves in the Strategic Communications Division under the Secretary of the Air Force for Public Affairs. In this discussion, she shares her research findings from her master’s degree program in Strategic Communications from George Mason University.
5/1/2023
Axon - Teaching Climate Security in Professional Military Education - Ep7
CDR Andrea Cameron, Ed.D., Ph.D. of the Naval War College and Fulbright Program shares her insights from teaching a PME course on climate and security studies. CDR Cameron gives us her take on curriculum, what we can learn from our allies, and the frites in Brussels!
4/19/2023
Axon - The Diplomatic Mission of Professional Military Education – Ep6
Why does the United States military education system offer class seats to international students? Prof Stase Wells, Assistant Professor of Communication at Marine Corps University, shares insights from teaching nearly 100 international military officer students and their families each year.
4/3/2023
Axon - The Teaching Hot Wash: The Value of Reflective Practice - Ep5
From thinking in the shower to post-flight hot wash culture, we discuss reflections on teaching in military education with JW Womack, Ed.D., Assistant Professor of Leadership at Air War College and Instructor at Leader Development Course at Air University.
3/24/2023
Axon - The Argument for Enlisted Faculty in Officer Military Education - Ep 4
Master Sergeant Bonnie Rushing is course director and academic faculty at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Military and Strategic Studies Department. As the first enlisted Ph.D. student fully funded by the Air Force, she discusses the strengths enlisted faculty contribute to the U.S. Air Force Academy.