Welcome to the AWS re:Think Podcast! Here to help you rethink your strategy in the cloud. In this series we explore how different cloud computing services can s...
Cost Optimization in the Cloud through Right Sizing
Cost Optimization is top of mind in uncertain economic times. In this episode we join AWS SAs Krati Singh and Mike Tuszynski to discuss how Right Sizing your cloud resources with the right tools can help you ensure sufficient capacity without overspending.AWS Hosts:Nolan ChenMalini Chatterjee
8/22/2023
13:42
Intro to Generative AI in the Cloud
In this episode we begin by asking ‘What is Generative AI?’ We meet with AWS Senior SA Michael Nguyen to talk about Foundation Models and Large Language Models. We then dive into Gen AI use cases and how businesses can use the cloud to build innovative Gen AI solutions.AWS Hosts:Nolan ChenMalini Chatterjee
8/18/2023
14:48
What is a Solutions Architect?
What is a Solutions Architect? What do they do? And what are they NOT? In this inaugural episode we talk with Mike Tuszynski, a former CTO and current AWS Solutions Architect, along with Amit Narayanan, an AWS Solutions Architect Leader. We talk about the different roles SAs play in helping businesses use technology to successfully implement their business strategy. Our guests also share thoughts on what types of roles best prepare you for becoming a Solutions Architect and vice versa.AWS Hosts:Nolan ChenMalini Chatterjee
