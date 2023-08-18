What is a Solutions Architect?

What is a Solutions Architect? What do they do? And what are they NOT? In this inaugural episode we talk with Mike Tuszynski, a former CTO and current AWS Solutions Architect, along with Amit Narayanan, an AWS Solutions Architect Leader. We talk about the different roles SAs play in helping businesses use technology to successfully implement their business strategy. Our guests also share thoughts on what types of roles best prepare you for becoming a Solutions Architect and vice versa.AWS Hosts:Nolan ChenMalini Chatterjee