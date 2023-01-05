AWS Insiders is a fast-paced, entertaining and insightful look behind the scenes of AWS and cloud computing. Hosts Rahul Subramaniam and Hilary Doyle dig into t... More
Moderna, mRNA and AWS
Today, Moderna is a household name — but few people know the leading pharmaceutic and biotech company was born in the cloud. Join Rahul, Hilary, and Moderna's Carlos Peralta (Director of Data Engineering and Cloud Architecture) to hear how Moderna's lifesaving innovations depend on AWS and the cloud.
5/15/2023
27:04
How to Avoid the Pitfalls of IaC
IaC has been around for over a decade but has only recently become common practice, thanks to the growth and adoption of the cloud itself. Looking to tame their sprawling infrastructure, developers returned to what they were most comfortable with: code. But code comes with its own problems. When it comes to IaC, however, people just aren't talking about all the pitfalls and the best practices like they do with code.In this episode, a conversation with the CTO for the CIO at IBM and published author, Kyle Brown.
5/1/2023
39:51
Filling the Cloud Talent Gap
Staffing your cloud team with the right resources is probably one of the most critical steps right now, and also possibly one of the hardest. Rahul and Hilary speak with folks at both ends of the spectrum -- Jared Reimer of Cascadeo and David Brassor from Accenture -- for solutions to finding, retaining and leveling up cloud talent.
4/17/2023
46:21
Season 2 is here!
AWS Insiders is back with season 2, launching April 17. Rahul and Hilary return to your ears with big names, top companies, and leading ideas from every aspect of the AWS world. They’ll dig deep into the stories and technology that matter to you most as an AWS customer. And they’ll be questioning assumptions, challenging ideas and of course, voicing strong opinions!
4/3/2023
1:06
Do Datacenter Compliance Rules Belong In The Cloud?
In this episode, do old school compliance rules from the data center have any business in the new school cloud? Is compliance in the cloud really like some version of Die Hard or Mission Impossible? Making it hard for Tom Cruise, hanging by a thread, to steal your data? Rahul invites Steven Woodward, CEO of Cloud Perspectives, to debate the growing friction between physical and non-physical security and compliance rules.
