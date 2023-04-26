Welcome to Awkward Silences by User Interviews, where we interview the people who interview people. Listen as we geek out on all things UX research, qualitative... More
Available Episodes
5 of 130
#129 - How to Upskill Product Teams in UX Research with Helen Devine, UX Research Manager at The Economist
How can UX researchers enable other teams to do research? Show, don’t tell.
According to Helen Devine, UX Research Manager at The Economist, upskilling product people to do research means letting them observe, sit in, and be present during each stage of a research project—not just being told what to do.
Helen went from doing scrappy research with 0 researchers to supporting 50 product people at The Economist to conduct great research with the help of 2 other UX researchers.
Tune into this episode to learn how she established UX research as a valued discipline at The Economist, plus how to balance developing research as a craft while supporting non-researchers at the same time.
👇
Highlights:
[00:04:11] From 0 researchers to 3 UXRs and 50 product people
[00:13:30] The art of observation and note-taking during moderated interviews
[00:18:59] Generative research? Bring in a pro researcher
[00:24:34] Helen’s biggest wins in instructing others on how to do research better
[0:31:07] Researchers develop the craft, but they don’t own it.
[00:33:54] Actionable tips on setting guardrails for non-researchers’ research
Sources mentioned in the episode:
userinterviews.com/awkward
userinterviews.com/awkwardsurvey
About Our Guest
Helen Devine, UX Research Manager at The Economist, is a user-focused research expert with experience in insight, ethnography, design, and user research across commercial, government, and non-profit sectors. Her current role involves telling user stories that uncover opportunities and inspire action across the organization’s portfolio of digital properties. Before joining The Economist, Helen has had an illustrious career involving positions at The Guardian, a housing and homeless charity shelter, Lloyds Banking Group, and Asda. Recently she spoke at the Insight Innovation Exchange 2023.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/awkwardsilences/message
6/21/2023
43:45
#128 - The Value of “Scrappy” Research with Varun Murugesan, Co-Founder of Apple and Banana
What does good “scrappy” user research look like?
According to Varun Murugesan, Co-founder of Apple and Banana,
“You could throw anything at Jason Bourne and he would solve it... Would it be effective? {Yes—and] that's what I think about. I don't need all the fanciest tools or software.”
Being good at scrappy user research is like being the Jason Bourne of research: being effective with what you have, even if you’re shot down by a tight research budget or limited in bandwidth.
Varun joins Erin and JH to discuss his tips for doing scrappy research, advice for finding and utilizing creative techniques in research, and the potential positive and negative effects of the AI explosion.
Highlights:
[00:01:38] The value of “scrappy” research in tough economic times
[00:05:50] Being “scrappy” is about speed
[00:08:51] Innovating with scarce resources during the pandemic
[00:17:33] Enhancing creativity through messiness
[00:21:40] Sources of inspo for creative research
[00:25:07] Re-evaluating your work and success
[00:31:03] Research during the AI explosion
[000:35:55] 7 years strong doing research, plus new opportunities for the future
Sources mentioned in the episode:
userinterviews.com/awkward
fruitful.appleandbanana.org
About Our Guest
Varun Murugesan is the Co-Founder of Apple and Banana, a UXR training and development company helping to build better products through fruitful research. He is also the author of Fruitful, an online UX research library and toolkit of resources for researchers and UX teams aimed at conducting user experience research that drives impact. He is also the Senior UK Researcher of SeatGeek, a mobile ticketing marketplace. Before these positions, Varun worked in UXR roles at Best Buy and Facebook. An entrepreneur, author, and researcher, Varun has spent his career immersed in psychology, technology, and design, and has been featured on a various media platforms sharing fruitful research and his personal UXR career journey.
A gift from Apple & Banana and Awkward Silences
Interested in trying Apple & Banana for your next research project? Use our code AWKWARD-FRUITS-35 to save 35% on Fruitful, an advanced UX research repository used by 100s of teams around the world.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/awkwardsilences/message
6/7/2023
40:27
#127 - The Power of Failure with Kevin Kelly, Publisher and Founding Editor of Wired
“There’s a certain amount of forgetting that we need to do in order to learn something new.”
– Kevin Kelly, Founding Editor of Wired magazine
Whether you are designing a research project, prototyping a product, or carving out your career path, unlearning plays an important role in learning new things. But how do we embrace them in a practical way that leads to viable success?
For Kevin Kelly, Publisher and Founding Editor of Wired, leaning on failure is a crucial aspect of the creative writing process—and the motions of life in general. From giving advice on embracing mistakes to finding true joy and fulfillment, Kevin Kelly shares a raw perspective on applying important life lessons to both work and life.
In this episode we discuss:
Understanding “known failures” and “unknown failures”
Forgetting and unlearning your bias.
Prototyping and experimentation in research and in life
Career advice, tips, and hacks
Highlights:
[00:01:51] Navigating failure: tractable vs. intractable failures
[00:05:37] Understanding other people's beliefs and questioning our own
[00:12:25] The value of prototyping and experimentation in life and your career
[00:16:47] Redefining success and exploring unique opportunities
[00:22:15] Learning what to ignore and discarding unnecessary information
[00:33:44] Kevin's current project on a 100-year desirable future!
Sources mentioned in the episode:
userinterviews.com/awkward
https://kk.org/books/the-inevitable
About Our Guest
Kevin Kelly is an accomplished author, speaker, and “evergreen optimist,” known for his work on technology, innovation, and the future. As the founding executive editor of Wired, Kevin has been instrumental in shaping discussions around technology and its implications on society. He has authored several influential books, including "The Inevitable," which delves into the technological forces that will impact our future. Currently, Kevin is working on a project envisioning a desirable 100-year future.
Awkward Silences Survey
Take this survey and let us know what topics you want to hear next! userinterviews.com/awkwardsurvey
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/awkwardsilences/message
5/24/2023
45:21
#126- AI Anxiety: The Dangers (and Opportunities) of AI in Research with Mike Adams of Grain
AI has recently become hugely popular with the likes of ChatGPT becoming a staple in day to day life, and it looks like it is here to stay. Could it replace the job of a researcher completely? Mike Adams, CEO and Founder of Grain doesn’t think so. Join the conversation as they discuss the potential perks and limitations of utilizing AI in research and product development, tips for getting started in the world of AI, and an insight into the current shift in the roadmap for research products.
In this episode we discuss:
[00:02:37] The potential of AI for automating away the monotonous
[00:14:23] Utilizing AI: building versus buying
[00:18:05] Tips for getting started with AI applications
[00:25:55] A shift in the roadmap of potential research products
[00:31:43] How utilizing AI could go wrong for researchers
Sources mentioned in the episode:
userinterviews.com/awkward
grain.com
About Our Guest
Mike Adams is the CEO and Co-Founder of Grain, a communication platform for teams that helps capture video snippets with ease. Self-describing as a three-time founder with over ten years of experience building skills for job education software programs, Mike is a pioneer for fully immersive cohort-based education. His current mission with Grain is to help teams to share more understanding with each other and the people they work together to serve, thus creating a more cohesive working environment. Mike has authored several useful articles, including “The Founder’s Guide to Actually Understanding Users”.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/awkwardsilences/message
5/10/2023
39:48
#125- What is UX Business Coaching? with Sylvana Rochet of Elan Vital Coaching
Sylvana Rochet, Founder and Principal Coach at Elan Vital Coaching, visits the show to discuss what UX business coaching entails and how to maximize your professional growth opportunities with business coaching. Sylvana shares her past experiences coaching in the world of UX so you can learn what to expect from business coaching, how coaching works, and what the path of building a coaching career looks like.
In this episode, we discuss:
What does coaching entail?
The individual benefits of coaching
Finding the right coach
When is it a good idea to consult a coach?
What qualities do effective coaches have?
Advice for aspiring coaches
Highlights:
[01:48.73] Sylvana defines coaching and shares her career journey
[07:05.40] Sylvana explains why most people look for leadership coaches
[10:59.60] The difference between mentorship and coaching
[19:40.69] When not to call a coach and the duration of a coaching arrangement
[21:52.00] Factors to consider when choosing a coach
[27:14.36] What you can expect from working with a UX coach
[39:51.76] Career tips for aspiring coaches
Sources mentioned in the episode:
http://userinterviews.com/awkward
https://www.linkedin.com/in/sylvanarochetbelleri
https://www.linkedin.com/company/elan-vital-coaching
About Our Guest
Sylvana Rochet is the Founder and Principal Coach at Elan Vital, a leadership coaching and personal development company that helps founders and executives tap into their full potential and achieve their goals. Before founding Elan Vital, she worked as a Partner and Executive Coach at Evolution, a leading coaching, consulting, and investment firm that specializes in working with high-growth companies.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/awkwardsilences/message
Welcome to Awkward Silences by User Interviews, where we interview the people who interview people. Listen as we geek out on all things UX research, qualitative data, and the craft of understanding people to build better products and businesses. Hosted by Erin May and JH Forster, VPs of growth/marketing and product at User Interviews. Take this survey and let us know what topics you want to hear next! userinterviews.com/awkwardsurvey