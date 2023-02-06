Calling all mystery lovers, true crime connoisseurs & supernatural enthusiasts. You have officially found your new favorite place for all things chilling with A...
65: HAUNTING | The Stanley Hotel
Many say the iconic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado is the MOST haunted hotel in America! And for good reason... the hotel is overflowing with paranormal activity
Since The Stanley opened its doors in 1909, this picturesque hotel has seen a lot. From a gas explosion that destroyed nearly 10% of the hotel, to spooked guests fleeing in the middle of the night from the ghostly activity inside
The Stanley Hotel is iconic. In this very spooky episode, join Avery as she discusses everything Stanley Hotel. From its history, to Stephen King & ‘The Shining’
To Jim Carrey & others chilling experiences at The Stanley Hotel...
This is one episode you won’t want to miss!
6/29/2023
37:49
64: CASE | The Murder of Sherri Rasmussen
In 1986, Sherri Rasmussen was in the prime of her life. She had married to her husband John Ruetten 3 months prior and had a very successful career as a nurse
On February 24th, John Ruetten returned home to find his wife Sherri dead on the floor of their Los Angeles condo. She had been beaten & shot 3 times
The crime scene suggested a long struggle and the condo was in complete disarray. Stereos & TV's were ripped from the walls
Police believed this was a robbery gone wrong. Although her murder was investigated, police weren't able to ID Sherri's killer and her case went cold for decades
It wasn't until 2009 when DNA linked the case to someone Sherri's family had been urging police to look into for years. Finally, an arrest was made and Sherri's killer was revealed to be someone that NO one expected...
6/22/2023
42:04
63: MYSTERY | The Most Bizarre Kidnapping in History
On November 19th, 1990, wealthy business executive John Grundhofer arrived at his offices at 8:10am in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As he exited his car in the parking garage, a man calling himself "Carl" approached John and abducted him at gunpoint
From here, the kidnapper demanded some of the 3 million dollar ransom be paid in $1000 dollar bills and also had to reference a 'how to kidnap' cheat sheet during the entire ordeal
From here, the kidnapping just gets stranger and stranger...
But in the end, the mystery kidnapper disappeared and the case remains unsolved. Who kidnapped John Grundhofer that fateful morning? And why?
In recent years, there's been speculation that John actually staged the kidnapping himself in order to gain sympathy from he public. Put on your detective hats, let's solve this mystery
6/8/2023
25:17
62: CASE | The Killer Clown of Palm Beach
One morning, a 40-year-old mother named Marlene Warren was having breakfast with her son and his friends when there was an unexpected knock at the door of her Palm Beach, Florida home
Marlene opened up the front door to see a clown standing on her front doorstep. The clown was holding a basket of flowers and 2 balloons. She excitedly reached out to grab the gifts when the clown took out a gun and shot Marlene point-blank in the face. The shooter then calmly walked back to their car & drove away...
After this, a search ensued. There was a KILLER CLOWN on the loose. A Florida detective said this was the most bizarre case he had ever seen in his career. Who did this to Marlene?
6/2/2023
33:38
61: MYSTERY | The Case of Angela Hammond
20-year-old Angela Hammond pulled over to call her fiancé Rob Shafer using a payphone late one night in their hometown of Clinton, Missouri. She was 4 months pregnant at the time
On the call, Angela began describing to Rob that a strange truck was circling the phone booth. The unidentified man in the truck then parked and began using a flashlight as if he was looking for something near the pay-phones
Then suddenly, Rob Shafer heard a blood curdling scream and listened as his fiancé Angela was abducted from the phone booth. As he quickly drove to the payphones to save his pregnant fiancé, he passed the very truck Angela was in and heard her call out to him for help "Robbie!"
Tragically, Rob's car stalled shortly after and his transmission failed. Rob watched Angela's abductor get away. After this, Angela's case went cold for years.
But recently, new evidence has emerged in the case. A lead that could break this case wide open & bring Angela's abductor to justice...
Calling all mystery lovers, true crime connoisseurs & supernatural enthusiasts. You have officially found your new favorite place for all things chilling with Avery After Dark hosted by Avery Ross. New episodes every Thursday!