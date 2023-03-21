Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… is a series that reveals the truth behind the controversial deaths of global icons and people whose untimely deaths were surrounded ...
The Last Hours Of… Elizabeth Montgomery
Actress Elizabeth Montgomery became a household name as “Samantha,“ the nose-twitching witch in the TV series “Bewitched.” But after a successful career, Elizabeth died at the age of 64, after a short battle with colon cancer that should be easy to treat and prevent.
The Last Hours Of… Dennis Hopper
Hollywood icon, Dennis Hopper, was known for his revolutionary road movie “Easy Rider.” But his rapid decline and death still remain mysterious. Forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Hunter examines Dennis Hopper’s dramatic life and discovers a secret that Dennis kept from the world for over 10 years.
The Last Hours Of… Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly, famed actress and the Princess of Monaco, died when the classic Rover P6 she was driving went off a mountain road above the French Riviera. Conspiracy theories about the cause dominated the news but the real cause of her death remained a mystery.
The Last Hours Of… John Wayne
On June 11th, 1979 the world was saddened by the news that screen legend, John Wayne had died. As Hollywood’s tough guy, his portrayal of men of strength and duty charmed audiences for over fifty years. But what exactly killed the man who seemed so invincible, on and off screen?
The Last Hours Of...Leonard Nimoy
On February 27th, 2015, Leonard Nimoy – the actor famed for bringing us the half-human, half-Vulcan character, Spock – died of COPD at the age of 83. Born in Boston’s West End to Russian Jewish emigres, 17-year-old Leonard went against his parents’ wishes, and pursued a career as an actor. Over the next 16 years, whilst supporting his young family, he became the ultimate bit-part actor, mostly playing the bad guys. And then came Star Trek. Driven to succeed, Leonard put everything he had into the character of Spock, and never stopped working for the next two decades - much to the detriment of his family and his health. COPD is known as a smoker’s disease, but smoking is by no means the only cause. And Dr Michael Hunter is using first-hand accounts of Leonard’s life to unpack the truth behind the character traits and lifestyle choices that ultimately caused the pop culture icon’s death.
