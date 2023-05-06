"Guard Your Eyes" | Guarded | Pastor Bobby Chandler

We are happy that you have chosen to listen to the Authentic Church Podcast! Be sure to subscribe so that you never miss a message! If you feel lead to give to this ministry, you can securely give online here: https://bit.ly/AuthenticChurchGiving There are a number of ways you can connect with us: Attend in person with us: 2416 N Center St Hickory, NC 28601 Sundays at 9:00am & 11:00am Watch live and any time online at: https://www.youtube.com/authenticchurch Check out our website for more information: https://wwwauthenticchurch.com. STAY CONNECTED TikTok: http://www.tiktok.com/@iambobbychandler Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/authenticchurch Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/authenticonlinetv Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/authenticchurch NEXT STEPS Have you made a decision to follow Jesus? Want to learn more about Authentic Church? Interested in serving? You may be wondering what’s next on your journey. We want to help! Let us guide you to your next steps in your walk with Christ. Use the Next Steps Launcher on our website so that we may assist you! https://www.authenticcchurch.com. ABOUT AUTHENTIC CHURCH Authentic Church exists so that people will have an authentic encounter with God, be set free, and grow in Christ. Our mission is to help each person at Authentic believe in Jesus, belong to family, inspire true worship, walk in God's Spirit, and build the kingdom of God. Learn more about us at https://www.authenticchurch.com