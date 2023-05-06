Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
This is the weekly sermon podcast of Authentic Church based in Hickory, North Carolina! ABOUT AUTHENTIC Authentic Church, led by Pastor Bobby Chandler, exists ... More
Available Episodes

  • "Guard Your Eyes" | Guarded | Pastor Bobby Chandler
    "Guard Your Eyes" | Guarded | Pastor Bobby Chandler
    6/19/2023
    49:42
    6/19/2023
    49:42
  • "Guard Your Heart" | Guarded | Pastor Bobby Chandler
    6/12/2023
    52:05
  • "Guard Your Mouth" | Guarded | Pastor Bobby Chandler
    6/5/2023
    56:07
  • "Victory with God" | Stand Alone | Pastor Bobby Chandler
    5/22/2023
    52:20
  • "The Glory of God" | Flipping Tables | Pastor Bobby Chandler
    5/15/2023
    54:06

About Authentic Church

Authentic Church, led by Pastor Bobby Chandler, exists so that people will have an authentic encounter with God, be set free, and grow in Christ.
TikTok: http://www.tiktok.com/@IamBobbyChandler Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/authenticchurch Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/authenticonlinetv Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/authenticchurch
