Auriculum (Ep. 7): RJ Smith on Chuck Berry
For this episode, Robert Christgau and Joe Levy are joined by RJ Smith—a writer/editor at the Country Music Hall of Fame and the author of the great James Brown biography The One—to talk about his latest book, Chuck Berry: An American Life. They discuss the difficulties of writing the definitive biography of a man who was both one of rock’s most important figures and one of its most reticent, the way coming of age in St. Louis shaped Berry’s world, and Berry’s well documented dehumanizing treatment of women. “This is a rich book, full of tales and details and contradictions and ramifications,” wrote Christgau in a review last November. “Wish I believed it’ll win the Pulitzer it deserves.” Roll Over Joseph Pulitzerhttps://rb.gy/njhu0RJ Smith on Rock’s Backpageshttps://www.rocksbackpages.com/Library/Writer/rj-smithChuck Berry: An American Lifehttps://bookshop.org/p/books/chuck-berry-an-american-life-rj-smith/18325123?ean=9780306921636 This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit robertchristgau.substack.com/subscribe
8/2/2023
47:14
Auriculum (Ep. 6): Rob Sheffield and the first Quarterly Pazz & Jop Report
In the first Quarterly Pazz & Jop Report, Robert Christgau and Rob Sheffield talk about some of their favorite records of Q1 of 2023 (or late 2022). Under discussion: Gina Burch, I Play My Bass Loud; boygenius, the record; Iris DeMent, Working on a World; Pictoria Vark, The Parts I Dread; Robert Forster, The Candle and the Flame; Lil Yachty, Let's Start Here; 100 gecs, 10,000 gecs; Softcult, See You in the Dark; Balka Sound, Balka Sound. Executive Producer is Sandy Smallens from Audiation. Mixed by Matt Noble. Thanks as always to Wussy for the Auriculum theme music.‘I’m a City Girl. I’m a Warrior.’ Punk-Rock Legend Gina Birch Plays Her Rage Out Loudhttps://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/gina-birch-raincoats-solo-album-1234694246/Pictoria Vark Is Heading Into Parts Unknown, And Finding Herself As She Goeshttps://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/pictoria-vark-parts-i-dread-1234666521/The Debut Album From Boygenius Is Even Better Than Everyone Had Hopedhttps://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-album-reviews/boygenius-the-record-1234704024/Read Robert Christgau’s weekly newsletter, And It Don’t Stop, on Substack: This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit robertchristgau.substack.com/subscribe
6/30/2023
48:13
Auriculum (Ep. 5): Bob & Carola & The Art and Science of List Making
Sparked by a tweet from Ireland, the And It Don’t Stop triumvirate—Der Dean, his executive editor Joe Levy, and for the first time ever his personal trainer Carola Dibbell—thought it might be a little fun for me and Carola to talk over the big fun, nice work if you can get it, and nagging anxieties that ensued when Rolling Stone asked not just Der Dean but pioneering female rock critic Dibbell to be among the many bizzers, musicians, and journos it harassed, ordered, flattered, and enticed into voting in its third 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. Fans curious about my working methods or the marital comity with which they have long been intertwined will get some notion of how they play out here without glimpsing the more dogged “work listening” part. Levy, who oversaw the first Rolling Stone 500 back when he was employed by the mag himself, nails crucial specifics, keeps the ball rolling whenever we get tangled up in a scrum, and has done us the tremendous favor of constructing an imaginative Spotify playlist based on the conversation which constitutes the fifth episode of the occasional And It Don’t Stop podcast Auriculum. Thanks as always to Sandy Smallens for the audio and Wussy for the theme music. This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit robertchristgau.substack.com/subscribe
On the long-awaited/-delayed fourth edition of my occasional Auriculum podcast, eidetic wonder Rob Sheffield returns to talk year-end lists with me and moderator Joe Levy, who gets words in both edgewise and full-on. I enthuse about my long-shot Dean’s List one and three picks Hanging Tree Guitars and Dakhla Sahara Sessions, both of which evoke racial conflict: the unsung heroes of Hanging Tree Guitars more explicit about slavery than their Delta blues forefathers could be, Saharan guitar heroes Group Doueh and Parisian rockers Cheveu convening less affably than hoped. Then Rob describes how funny sad girl Lomelda can be before enthusing about Phoebe Bridgers’s “Kyoto.” Later Jarvis Cocker, Black Thought, Chloe x Halle, Rina Sawayama and Sad13 come up. I’ve been listening to Oh-OK and their secret sharers Kaito; Liliput is adduced. Meanwhile, Rob is all up in a James Brown cassette he just reacquired. Right, we both stream because how can we not but love physical product. It is revealed that Rob owns many Walkmen, and that I own some too. All in (barely) under an hour.Thanks to Wussy for granting permission to use their song “Teenage Wasteland” as the theme song for Auriculum, and to producer Sandy Smallens and Audiation. This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit robertchristgau.substack.com/subscribe
2/12/2021
54:02
Auriculum, Episode 1: Robert Christgau and Rob Sheffield
This is the first episode of Auriculum, an occasional podcast that will appear here on And It Don’t Stop. Auriculum is a word of my own invention, meant to designate the entirety of each person’s aural reality. This episode is the first of a three-part conversation with Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield, whose great books Love is a Mixtape and Dreaming the Beatles I highly recommend. Rob and I discuss the early days of rock criticism, the role of the Village Voice in covering the emergence of both punk and hip hop, and the way taste leads to knowledge. This episode is available to everyone; parts two and three will be available to subscribers only. Thanks to Wussy for granting permission to use their song “Teenage Wasteland” as the theme song for Auriculum. This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit robertchristgau.substack.com/subscribe
Auriculum is a word Robert Christgau invented, meant to designate the entirety of each person's aural reality. It's also the name of the podcast that accompanies Christgau's newsletter, "And It Don't Stop," which is available on Substack. Expect discussion of — and arguments about — music, books, lists and much more.
Read "And It Don’t Stop" here: https://robertchristgau.substack.com/ robertchristgau.substack.com