Podcast At The Table with Patrick Lencioni
Real conversations and practical advice for everyday leaders. Sit across the table from one of the foremost experts in leadership and business. In his simple a... More
Available Episodes

5 of 177
  • 174. Four Letter Words
    When it comes to the use of certain four letter words, every organization is different.  This week, the team discusses the importance of being intentional in determining your company culture, even as it pertains to the way people speak.     To listen to the Working Genius Podcast: tinyurl.com/workinggeniuspodcast
    5/3/2023
    21:43
  • 173. Decision Making is Overrated
    Decision making is overrated.  This week, the team talks about the difference between decision science and implementation science.    To listen to the Working Genius Podcast: tinyurl.com/workinggeniuspodcast   See Pat 'At the Whiteboard' for a free live virtual event!  Info and registration:  https://www.workinggenius.com/jobscareersandhiringreg   To apply for "A Day With Jon and Pat": https://adaywithjonandpat.com/
    4/26/2023
    28:14
  • 172. Word Salad
    There are many ways to erode trust, and word salad is surely one of them.  This week, the team talks about the art of speaking with big words while saying nothing of substance, and why this type of patronizing language is all too common in the business world today.     To listen to the Working Genius Podcast: tinyurl.com/workinggeniuspodcast   See Pat 'At the Whiteboard' for a free live virtual event!  Info and registration:  https://www.workinggenius.com/jobscareersandhiringreg
    4/19/2023
    21:08
  • 171. Silos vs. Amoebas
    How much structure does an organization need?  This week, the team talks about the difference between silos and amoebas, and why the healthiest way to operate is somewhere in between.     See Pat 'At the Whiteboard' for a free live virtual event!  Info and registration:  https://www.workinggenius.com/jobscareersandhiringreg   To listen to the Working Genius Podcast: tinyurl.com/workinggeniuspodcast
    4/12/2023
    24:03
  • 170. Sorry Not Sorry
    Regret sucks.  This week on At the Table, we talk about how the best teams deal with mistakes and discuss a few of our own.     See Pat 'At the Whiteboard' for a free live virtual event!  Info and registration:  https://www.workinggenius.com/jobscareersandhiringreg   To listen to the Working Genius Podcast:  tinyurl.com/workinggeniuspodcast
    4/5/2023
    24:06

About At The Table with Patrick Lencioni

Real conversations and practical advice for everyday leaders. Sit across the table from one of the foremost experts in leadership and business. In his simple and approachable style, Pat tackles every topic related to the world of work (and some that aren’t). From culture to teamwork to building world-class organizations, Pat brings his wisdom, humor, and insight together to provide actionable advice for leaders everywhere. For more on Pat and the Table Group, visit https://www.tablegroup.com
