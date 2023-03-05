At The Table with Patrick Lencioni

Real conversations and practical advice for everyday leaders. Sit across the table from one of the foremost experts in leadership and business. In his simple a... More
174. Four Letter Words
When it comes to the use of certain four letter words, every organization is different. This week, the team discusses the importance of being intentional in determining your company culture, even as it pertains to the way people speak. To listen to the Working Genius Podcast: tinyurl.com/workinggeniuspodcast
5/3/2023
21:43
173. Decision Making is Overrated
Decision making is overrated. This week, the team talks about the difference between decision science and implementation science. To listen to the Working Genius Podcast: tinyurl.com/workinggeniuspodcast See Pat 'At the Whiteboard' for a free live virtual event! Info and registration: https://www.workinggenius.com/jobscareersandhiringreg To apply for "A Day With Jon and Pat": https://adaywithjonandpat.com/
4/26/2023
28:14
172. Word Salad
There are many ways to erode trust, and word salad is surely one of them. This week, the team talks about the art of speaking with big words while saying nothing of substance, and why this type of patronizing language is all too common in the business world today. To listen to the Working Genius Podcast: tinyurl.com/workinggeniuspodcast See Pat 'At the Whiteboard' for a free live virtual event! Info and registration: https://www.workinggenius.com/jobscareersandhiringreg
4/19/2023
21:08
171. Silos vs. Amoebas
How much structure does an organization need? This week, the team talks about the difference between silos and amoebas, and why the healthiest way to operate is somewhere in between. See Pat 'At the Whiteboard' for a free live virtual event! Info and registration: https://www.workinggenius.com/jobscareersandhiringreg To listen to the Working Genius Podcast: tinyurl.com/workinggeniuspodcast
4/12/2023
24:03
170. Sorry Not Sorry
Regret sucks. This week on At the Table, we talk about how the best teams deal with mistakes and discuss a few of our own. See Pat 'At the Whiteboard' for a free live virtual event! Info and registration: https://www.workinggenius.com/jobscareersandhiringreg To listen to the Working Genius Podcast: tinyurl.com/workinggeniuspodcast
Real conversations and practical advice for everyday leaders. Sit across the table from one of the foremost experts in leadership and business. In his simple and approachable style, Pat tackles every topic related to the world of work (and some that aren’t). From culture to teamwork to building world-class organizations, Pat brings his wisdom, humor, and insight together to provide actionable advice for leaders everywhere.
For more on Pat and the Table Group, visit https://www.tablegroup.com
At The Table with Patrick Lencioni
