163: The Magic of Surrender Author Kute Blackson on the Power of Deep Inner Listening in Order to Find the Courage to Let Go

We all have an inner truth that every so often nudges us into directions, whether we are aware of it, or not. We may find, however, that we do not necessarily often listen to or follow those inner nudgings, but as we dive into the story from today’s episode, we see how powerful it can be to trust life and see where it takes you. In our conversation today, we welcome back Kute Blackson. Kute is a transformational teacher, a sought-after inspirational speaker, and the bestselling author of two books, The Magic of Surrender and You Are The One. Born in Ghana, he had a multicultural upbringing as the child of a Japanese mother and a Ghanaian father. At the age of 18, Kute left everything he knew behind and followed an inner nudging that sparked a cascade of events leading him to become a spiritual legend. As you tune in to this episode of the Light Watkins Show, you’ll join us on a journey as we talk about the anatomy of a leap of faith, how to follow your heart and inner nudgings, and practical steps and advice about how to start listening to your deeper inner truth and ultimately discover your purpose.