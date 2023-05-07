Host Light Watkins helps his guests uncover the story behind the story of how they started their movement for social good, by leading them through a retrospecti...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 164
163: The Magic of Surrender Author Kute Blackson on the Power of Deep Inner Listening in Order to Find the Courage to Let Go
We all have an inner truth that every so often nudges us into directions, whether we are aware of it, or not. We may find, however, that we do not necessarily often listen to or follow those inner nudgings, but as we dive into the story from today’s episode, we see how powerful it can be to trust life and see where it takes you. In our conversation today, we welcome back Kute Blackson. Kute is a transformational teacher, a sought-after inspirational speaker, and the bestselling author of two books, The Magic of Surrender and You Are The One. Born in Ghana, he had a multicultural upbringing as the child of a Japanese mother and a Ghanaian father. At the age of 18, Kute left everything he knew behind and followed an inner nudging that sparked a cascade of events leading him to become a spiritual legend. As you tune in to this episode of the Light Watkins Show, you’ll join us on a journey as we talk about the anatomy of a leap of faith, how to follow your heart and inner nudgings, and practical steps and advice about how to start listening to your deeper inner truth and ultimately discover your purpose.
7/12/2023
1:12:11
162: Former Gymnast Shona Vertue Exposes the Misconceptions About Exercise and Says Fitness Should Be More Playful
Today, we are joined by Shona Vertue, creator of The Vertue Method and trainer of the stars, to share her holistic fitness journey. We discover how she chose life over gymnastics just as the Olympics entered her purview, and where that life took her. She opens up about how a patronizing counseling experience at a young age sparked her interest in psychology and shares a transformative "cult" encounter that introduced her to the profundity of the Eastern path. The Vertue Method aims to challenge limiting beliefs and help people optimize their overall health through flexibility, strength, fitness, mental health, and mindfulness. Shona shares the genesis story of the method, emphasizing the significance of holistic living and sharing insights into her principles of nutrition. Shona has succeeded in living her life in alignment with her authentic self while meeting her practical needs by creating a thriving business and engaged online community. Tune in to learn more about her journey and discover how you, too, can gain traction online, embrace a holistic approach to your well-being, and unlock your true potential.
7/5/2023
1:19:21
161: Dissect Creator Cole Cuchna Used the Art of Long-form Musical Analysis to Give Us a Peek Behind the Music of Artists Like Kanye and Kendrick Lamar
What does it take to shift your path and find success in doing what truly lights you up on the inside? We are joined today by an amazing individual whose journey and dedication to pursuing meaningful work is something to be inspired by. Cole Cuchna is the host of Dissect, an incredibly well-received podcast aimed at countering our scrolling culture. A serialized music podcast where he examines a single album every season but doesn’t merely discuss the musical arrangements of the songs in these albums, but talks about the history, the culture, the philosophy, and the storytelling done by the musicians as well as the impact of the times in which those songs were created. In our conversation with Cole today, we hear about his childhood and significant moments that impacted his path through life, his thoughts on the hard-work ideology taught to him by his parents, and what eventually led him to leave his band and the touring lifestyle. He shares how he faked his way into his music program, the debate that ensued post-graduation, and the story behind falling in love with coffee. We then dive into the birth of Dissect, and he walks us through his process of gathering insights and interpretations for each song on the album. Cole’s story is relatable, and his journey is proof that you don’t have to choose between following your passion and paying the bills. To hear why he believes Beethoven and the likes stood the test of time, don’t miss out on this great episode.
6/28/2023
1:25:13
160: Ava DuVernay Switched Careers in Her 30’s, Became an Award-Winning Film Director, and Started a Distribution Collective to Help Others Do the Same (Replay)
In this episode of The Light Watkins Show, we are re-airing the captivating interview with renowned film director Ava DuVernay. Known for her groundbreaking work in movies like "Selma" and "13th," as well as the hit TV series "Queen Sugar," Ava has become a force in the industry. Host Light Watkins takes us through Ava's inspiring journey, from her upbringing in South Central Los Angeles to her career in PR and her eventual leap of faith into directing and storytelling.Ava shares how she overcame challenges, downsizing her life and making sacrifices to pursue her passion for filmmaking. Despite picking up a camera later in life, Ava's dedication to telling diverse and important stories shines through. She discusses the creation of her nonprofit organization, Array, which focuses on distributing films by people of color and women.With numerous awards and nominations under her belt, Ava's message is clear: it's never too late to pursue your dreams. She emphasizes the importance of using your voice and platform to uplift others, a mission she has embraced throughout her career. Join Light Watkins as he delves into the remarkable life and work of one of today's most influential creative voices, Ava DuVernay.
6/21/2023
1:24:12
159: Marianne Williamson on Her 2024 Presidential Run and Why We Need More Love in Politics
In 2022, Marianne Williamson relinquished her bid to become the next president of the United States of America. There years later and this prolific author (affectionately known as Oprah’s advisor) is back at it again, this time in an attempt to don the nation’s presidential crown at the end of 2024. Marianne believes that the political status quo will not disrupt itself, so it’s up to spiritual candidates like her to bring about healthy, systemic change for all. Marianne joins Light on the show today to discuss how A Course in Miracles changed her life, the ins and outs of her decision to get into politics, why she believes that systemic change for the better is still possible, and how her current presidential race differs from the previous one. We explore the intrinsic link between spirituality and politics and how spiritual seekers can support their representatives, and end with a deep examination of the bipolar consciousness of America. Marianne is one of Light’s real-world inspirations and after you hear this enlightening conversation, she’s bound to climb up your list of motivational superstars! Enjoy.
Host Light Watkins helps his guests uncover the story behind the story of how they started their movement for social good, by leading them through a retrospective of their “dark tunnel” moments to reveal how they found their inner light. If you’re in the darkness right now, hearing these stories will surely help you to find your inner light as well.