AstroloTea with Aliza Kelly: Horoscopes and Astrology

Are you ready to TAKE BACK YOUR POWER?! Well, honey, have I got a deal for you! This week, the cosmos is serving a MAJOR power play, and for the first time in months, some seriously intense energy is finally moving FORWARD. Pluto — the planet of power, control, and transformation — is going direct after being retrograde since May, and suddenly the things that once seemed impossible are looking a whole lot more achievable. New opportunities! Major breakthroughs! Big boss energy! And the best part? Reclaiming your power can actually be FUN. Yes, divas, FUN!



🎟️ OCTOBER TOUR: https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️



(0:00:00) Weekly Brew

(0:09:04) Tarot Card of the Week

(0:22:27) Journal Prompt

(0:23:54) Aries Horoscope

(0:27:01) Taurus Horoscope

(0:30:10) Gemini Horoscope

(0:33:03) Cancer Horoscope

(0:35:21) Leo Horoscope

(0:38:01) Virgo Horoscope

(0:40:40) Libra Horoscope

(0:42:59) Scorpio Horoscope

(0:45:41) Sagittarius Horoscope

(0:48:36) Capricorn Horoscope

(0:51:12) Aquarius Horoscope

(0:53:32) Pisces Horoscope



This week, Aliza breaks down three powerful astrological events that could change EVERYTHING: the Sun's fabulous connection with Jupiter (aka Casino Daddy!) opening doors to exciting new possibilities, Pluto stationing direct in Aquarius and transforming our relationship with power, and a productive Mars-Saturn trine helping us turn our biggest dreams into REALITY. What have you been trying to control since May? What opportunities are finally coming your way? And what would happen if you stopped waiting for permission and started making some serious POWER MOVES?! Plus, Aliza pulls the Nine of Wands and serves personalized horoscopes for all 12 zodiac signs, revealing exactly where you can reclaim your authority, seize new opportunities, and LOCK THE FUCK IN. Time is money, friends, and this week we're in the business of taking back what's ours. Pinkies up! Tea is served!



🎟️ OCTOBER TOUR: https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️



Episode 55. This episode was recorded on October 2, 2026.

You're invited to spill the AstroloTea with Aliza Kelly. Every Monday and Wednesday, join celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly for accurate weekly horoscopes, astrology insights, and deep steeps into birth charts, pop culture, and all the brew that’s fit to sip.

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