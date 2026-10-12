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AstroloTea with Aliza Kelly: Horoscopes and Astrology
Aliza Kelly
Latest episode
56 episodes
Week of Oct 12: It's Been 5 MONTHS of WEIRDNESS... But — Thanks to PLUTO — Your POWER Is Coming BACK! (MAJOR SHIFT!)10/12/2026 | 56 mins.Are you ready to TAKE BACK YOUR POWER?! Well, honey, have I got a deal for you! This week, the cosmos is serving a MAJOR power play, and for the first time in months, some seriously intense energy is finally moving FORWARD. Pluto — the planet of power, control, and transformation — is going direct after being retrograde since May, and suddenly the things that once seemed impossible are looking a whole lot more achievable. New opportunities! Major breakthroughs! Big boss energy! And the best part? Reclaiming your power can actually be FUN. Yes, divas, FUN!
🎟️ OCTOBER TOUR: https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️
(0:00:00) Weekly Brew
(0:09:04) Tarot Card of the Week
(0:22:27) Journal Prompt
(0:23:54) Aries Horoscope
(0:27:01) Taurus Horoscope
(0:30:10) Gemini Horoscope
(0:33:03) Cancer Horoscope
(0:35:21) Leo Horoscope
(0:38:01) Virgo Horoscope
(0:40:40) Libra Horoscope
(0:42:59) Scorpio Horoscope
(0:45:41) Sagittarius Horoscope
(0:48:36) Capricorn Horoscope
(0:51:12) Aquarius Horoscope
(0:53:32) Pisces Horoscope
This week, Aliza breaks down three powerful astrological events that could change EVERYTHING: the Sun's fabulous connection with Jupiter (aka Casino Daddy!) opening doors to exciting new possibilities, Pluto stationing direct in Aquarius and transforming our relationship with power, and a productive Mars-Saturn trine helping us turn our biggest dreams into REALITY. What have you been trying to control since May? What opportunities are finally coming your way? And what would happen if you stopped waiting for permission and started making some serious POWER MOVES?! Plus, Aliza pulls the Nine of Wands and serves personalized horoscopes for all 12 zodiac signs, revealing exactly where you can reclaim your authority, seize new opportunities, and LOCK THE FUCK IN. Time is money, friends, and this week we're in the business of taking back what's ours. Pinkies up! Tea is served!
🎟️ OCTOBER TOUR: https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️
Episode 55. This episode was recorded on October 2, 2026.
You're invited to spill the AstroloTea with Aliza Kelly. Every Monday and Wednesday, join celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly for accurate weekly horoscopes, astrology insights, and deep steeps into birth charts, pop culture, and all the brew that’s fit to sip.
IG: @alizakelly
TikTok: @alizakelly
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@alizakelly
Show IG: @astrolotea.pod
Constellation Club: https://constellation-club.com/
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5 Signs You're a Witch — The Top WITCHIEST Placements in Your Birth Chart (Do You Have Any?!)10/07/2026 | 48 mins.⭐ MPLS: TONIGHT! https://tinyurl.com/tea-tour ⭐
Are you a witch?! Maybe you already know the answer. Well, divas, grab your broomstick and birth chart, because Aliza is revealing 5 of the witchiest placements in astrology — and you may be a whole lot more enchanted than you realized.Tea is served …and this one CACKLES!
⭐ MPLS — TONIGHT! https://tinyurl.com/tea-tour ⭐
🎟️ ALL SHOWS https://tinyurl.com/tea-tour 🎟️
What makes a birth chart WITCHY? Aliza explores how the concept of a “witch” — and its negative connotations — speaks to the patriarchy’s one-dimensional perception of women, people of color, and queer folks. Around here, taking back the term is a statement of empowerment! Agency! Autonomy! Then, Aliza goes into the 5 witchiest placements she sees in a birth chart (along with a few bonus ones)... do you have any of them? Whether your magic shows up through intuition, creativity, sensitivity, or simply your refusal to be domesticated, this episode is an invitation to find the witch in YOUR birth chart. Beware; the cauldron is piping hot!
⭐ MPLS — TONIGHT! https://tinyurl.com/tea-tour ⭐
🎟️ ALL SHOWS https://tinyurl.com/tea-tour 🎟️
(0:00:00) Welcome to the Tea Party
(00:04:19) What is a Witch?
(00:13:19) Sign #1: Scorpio Sun, Moon, or Rising
(00:20:56) Sign #2: Strong 8th House Energy
(00:26:14) Sign #3: Strong 12th House Energy
(00:32:34) Sign #4: Pluto on an Angle
(00:37:47) Sign #5: Strong Neptune Enery
(00:44:02) Bonus 1: Black Moon Lilith
(00:45:02) Bonus 2: Mercury in Pisces
(00:45:48) Bonus 3: Sagittarius Placements
Episode 54. This episode was recorded on September 25, 2026.
You're invited to spill the AstroloTea with Aliza Kelly. Every Monday and Wednesday, join celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly for accurate weekly horoscopes, astrology insights, and deep steeps into birth charts, pop culture, and all the brew that’s fit to sip.
IG: @alizakelly
TikTok: @alizakelly
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@alizakelly
Show IG: @astrolotea.pod
Constellation Club: https://constellation-club.com/
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Week of Oct 5: POTENT New Moon in Libra — RELATIONSHIPS Are About to CHANGE! (But First, CHAOS?!)10/05/2026 | 54 mins.🎟️ 10.6 TUES — CHI! https://tinyurl.com/tea-tour 🎟️
🎟️ 10.7 WED — MPLS! https://tinyurl.com/tea-tour 🎟️
We’re barreling into spooky season, and this week’s horoscope explores the upcoming gorgeous New Moon in Libra. It’s opening the door to NEW relationships! NEW opportunities! NEW beginnings! But… yet… there’s something lurking in the shadows. Venus is still retrograde in Scorpio, Mars is doing the absolute most (read: chaotic), and everything seems a bit more… complicated? Good! Because this week’s theme is DELICIOUS DUALITY, and that’s exactly how this brew will be SERVED.
🎟️ 10.6 TUES — CHI! https://tinyurl.com/tea-tour 🎟️
🎟️ 10.7 WED — MPLS! https://tinyurl.com/tea-tour 🎟️
🎟️ ALL SHOWS https://tinyurl.com/tea-tour 🎟️
The New Moon in Libra is an incredible manifestation moment for relationships, partnerships, beauty, balance, and connection. But with Venus paving the way, A liza explains why getting what you want requires embracing the parts of yourself you usually keep hidden. Jealousy! Resentment! Contradictions! Witchery! We contain multitudes, baby! Plus, Mars gets WEIRD, the tarot pull is annoying (albeit important), and Aliza delivers personalized horoscopes for all 12 zodiac signs to reveal exactly what you’re manifesting under this powerful New Moon. Tea is served — only this time, it’s HAUNTED.
🎟️ 10.6 TUES — CHI! https://tinyurl.com/tea-tour 🎟️
🎟️ 10.7 WED — MPLS! https://tinyurl.com/tea-tour 🎟️
🎟️ ALL SHOWS: https://tinyurl.com/tea-tour 🎟️
(00:00:00) Weekly Brew
(00:05:53) Tarot Card of the Week
(00:21:12) Journal Prompt
(00:22:09) Aries Horoscope
(00:24:28) Taurus Horoscope
(00:27:45) Gemini Horoscope
(00:30:09) Cancer Horoscope
(00:32:27) Leo Horoscope
(00:34:51) Virgo Horoscope
(00:37:52) Libra Horoscope
(00:40:20) Scorpio Horoscope
(00:43:19) Sagittarius Horoscope
(00:45:55) Capricorn Horoscope
(00:48:31) Aquarius Horoscope
(00:50:31) Pisces Horoscope
Episode 53. This episode was recorded on September 25, 2026.
You're invited to spill the AstroloTea with Aliza Kelly. Every Monday and Wednesday, join celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly for accurate weekly horoscopes, astrology insights, and deep steeps into birth charts, pop culture, and all the brew that’s fit to sip.
IG: @alizakelly
TikTok: @alizakelly
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@alizakelly
Show IG: @astrolotea.pod
Constellation Club: https://constellation-club.com/
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
WHY Are You LIKE THAT? Keeping It PETTY, Seeking REVENGE & This Sign Gets HOTTER With Age (feat. Jake Cornell)09/30/2026 | 28 mins.You’re invited to join our CelebriTEA PARTY with Jake Cornell — comedian, viral sensation, and legendary tea time companion! As a Scorpio Sun, Aquarius Moon, and Capricorn Rising, Jake is serving a complex brew of revenge fantasies, mommy AND daddy issues, and the value of community. So on today’s episode, Jake and Aliza get into ambition, relationships, vengeance, and why Aliza qualifies to be Jake’s next boyfriend. Tea?
🎟️ CHI 10.6 https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️
🎟️ MPLS 10.7 https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️
🎟️ ALL SHOWS https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️
Aliza and Jake unpack his Capricorn Rising late-bloomer journey, his Scorpio desire for REVENGE, and why his Aquarius Moon needs to process absolutely everything amongst friends. Then, the astrology gets a little hotter: a conversation about Jake’s parents’ divorce reveals an eerily precise nodal cycle, and Aliza uncovers the number 22 — a “master number” — repeating all over his birth chart. It’s giving numerology! Plus, Jake spills on his major relationship year, how his Saturn Return completely transformed his career, and which zodiac signs he’d trust with his life. It’s silly! It’s witchy! It’s quite hot! So grab a cup and get to steeping; tea is served!
🎟️ CHI 10.6 https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️
🎟️ MPLS 10.7 https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️
🎟️ ALL SHOWS https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️
(0:00:00) Welcome Jake Cornell to the Tea Party
(00:01:43) Tarot Pull: Work, work, work!
(00:04:22) Capricorn Rising & Getting Hotter with Age
(00:07:53) Scorpio Sun: On the Topic of Revenge
(00:09:43) What Do People Get Wrong About Scorpios?
(00:12:06) Aquarius Moon & The Need for Community
(00:14:09) Mommy Issues vs. Daddy Issues — Try BOTH!
(00:18:41) Jupiter in the 7th House: Relationship Upgrades
(00:20:04) What’s Your Lucky Number?
(00:22:57) Gemini vs. Leo?
(00:23:24) Taurus vs. Pisces?
(00:24:18) Deep Ocean vs. Outer Space?
(00:25:09) Libra vs. Aquarius?
(00:26:03) Virgo vs. Aries?
(00:27:38) Jake Spills the Tea
Episode 52. This episode was recorded on September 21, 2026.
You're invited to spill the AstroloTea with Aliza Kelly. Every Monday and Wednesday, join celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly for accurate weekly horoscopes, astrology insights, and deep steeps into birth charts, pop culture, and all the brew that’s fit to sip.
IG: @alizakelly
TikTok: @alizakelly
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@alizakelly
Show IG: @astrolotea.pod
Constellation Club: https://constellation-club.com/
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Week of Sept 28: VENUS RETROGRADE is HERE! — It's Been 8 YEARS! (What Happened in 2018?! Things Get MESSY!)09/28/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Venus Retrograde has ARRIVED… and your horoscope is SERVED. For 40 days and 40 nights, Venus — the planet of love, beauty, money, pleasure, values, and desire — is embarking on one of the strangest and most magical retrograde journeys in astrology. Your taste might change. Your relationships might change. Your desires might get… weird. And should an ex-lover suddenly appear at your door? DO NOT OPEN THE DOOR. Plus, we're going back to the last time Venus cruised across this stretch of the sky: October 2018. And that is scalding hot.
🎟️ CHICAGO https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️
🎟️ MINNEAPOLIS https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️
🎟️ ALL SHOWS https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️
But Venus Retrograde is so much bigger than exes coming back. Aliza dives into the absolutely wild astronomy, mythology, numerology, and esoTEAricism behind Venus’ 40-day journey from Evening Star to Morning Star — including its ancient connection to Lucifer, the mysterious recurrence of “40 days and 40 nights,” and the FIVE-POINTED PENTAGRAM Venus literally draws across the sky. Okay, witchy era! Plus, Aliza serves personalized horoscopes for all 12 zodiac signs so you know exactly where your own six-week journey of desire, discovery, and transformation is about to unfold. Venus Retrograde isn’t like those other retrogrades, honey. She’s the cool retrograde. The magical retrograde. The WITCHY retrograde. And by the time she’s finished with us? We may never be the same again. Now that’s tea.
🎟️ CHICAGO https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️
🎟️ MINNEAPOLIS https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️
🎟️ ALL SHOWS https://alizakelly.com/events 🎟️
(0:00:00) Weekly Brew
(0:07:18) Tarot Card of the Week
(0:28:14) Journal Prompt
(0:29:30) Aries Horoscope
(0:31:53) Taurus Horoscope
(0:34:52) Gemini Horoscope
(0:38:11) Cancer Horoscope
(0:41:34) Leo Horoscope
(0:44:27) Virgo Horoscope
(0:47:44) Libra Horoscope
(0:50:46) Scorpio Horoscope
(0:53:27) Sagittarius Horoscope
(0:56:29) Capricorn Horoscope
(0:58:44) Aquarius Horoscope
(1:00:55) Pisces Horoscope
Episode 51. This episode was recorded on September 21, 2026.
You're invited to spill the AstroloTea with Aliza Kelly. Every Monday and Wednesday, join celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly for accurate weekly horoscopes, astrology insights, and deep steeps into birth charts, pop culture, and all the brew that’s fit to sip.
IG: @alizakelly
TikTok: @alizakelly
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@alizakelly
Show IG: @astrolotea.pod
Constellation Club: https://constellation-club.com/
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About AstroloTea with Aliza Kelly: Horoscopes and Astrology
Put the kettle on! You're invited to spill the AstroloTea with Aliza Kelly. Every Monday and Wednesday, join celebrity astrologer and best-selling author Aliza Kelly for accurate weekly horoscopes, eye-opening astrology insights, and deep steeps into birth charts, pop culture, and all the brew that’s fit to sip.────୨ৎ────────୨ৎ────────୨ৎ────• Follow Aliza on Instagram @alizakelly• Follow Aliza on TikTok @alizakelly• Watch AstroloTea on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@alizakelly• Follow AstroloTea on Instagram @astrolotea.pod• Join the Constellation Club, our virtual community for workshops, Coven Meetings, dozens of resources and more: https://constellation-club.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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