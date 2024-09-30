We want to share a scene from the award winning show "Almelem", where Mary, the mother of Jesus, tells the harrowing story of the birth of her first child. Kristen Vaughan, who plays Mary, and Sean Williams, the writer of Almelem, have a quick conversation to introduce the scene.
Almelem, by Sean Willams, can be found wherever you get your podcasts.
Starring Kristen Vaughan, Nat Cassidy and Dani Martinek
Designed by Bart Fasbender, Music by Adam Blau
Directed by Jordana Williams
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
35:42
Gideon's Shocking Update!
It's honestly not that shocking, but it is wonderful. Gideon is doing a live theater production!!!
No Passengers runs for four performances only from November 1-3, 2024 at the Soho Playhouse in New York City (15 Vandam Street, C or E to Spring Street). Showtimes are Fri Nov 1 @7pm, Sat Nov 2 @3pm and 7pm, Sun Nov 3 @5pm. Tickets are available for purchase at this link (https://ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1215968). Use the discount code COMFORT for 20% off.
In other news -
Check here for Give Me Away updates, and new crossover episodes coming in November - https://www.gideon-media.com/give-me-away
Check back here for Ask Your Father Season Two
And check here for the Signal Awards - https://www.signalaward.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
30:38
A Show We Love - What Will Be Here
What Will Be Here? is a sci-fi audio drama about living on a doomed earth and building things anyway. It's a 10-episode limited series.
In What Will Be Here?, five friends send a rocket to space with a collection of recordings on it that document the world’s decline, the stories they want to tell, and their efforts in building this rocket to get their message to the stars. They wonder what their world will have become by the time their message is listened to. What will be left of a planet that has destroyed itself? What will be left of the people who lived there? What will become of their stories? What will be here?
At its core, this show is about living and creating when things feel pointless. It's a story that came out of the pandemic, and the landscape in which this story was written and produced greatly influenced how it turned out. What Will Be Here? is set on earth 200 years in the future, where large-scale crises are fully normalized. But despite the bleak backdrop, this story is one of hope - of overcoming challenges, of making things that might be temporary, but also things that might be launched into space and continue on forever.
For a full list of credits -
https://whatwillbehere.crd.co/#castandcrew
Please check out the show at -
https://whatwillbehere.crd.co/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
27:00
A Show We Love - Someone Just Like You
This is the sound that breaks the silence of the night. The scratching inside the walls. The tapping just outside your window. The whispers in the dark.
"Someone Just Like You" is a harrowing journey into supernatural terror not for the faint of heart—or stomach.
These handpicked horror stories are frightening, fearless and hauntingly vivid. Brought to life by an extraordinary cast of voice actors including Peter Lewis, Addison Peacock, Méabh de Brún, Graham Rowat, Anusia Battersby, and many more.
Listen at your own risk because what happens here could happen to anyone. It could happen to… Someone Just Like You.
A Good Pointe Original. Created by Jeremy Ellett.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
44:02
A Show We Love - The Wandering Path
The Wandering Path is an actual-play podcast putting complex characters, resonant themes and engaging new mechanics at the heart of immersive adventures. We’re making the stories we want to see in the world, one game session at a time! New episodes every other Monday, starting May 13th, 2024.
Join GM Mischa and players Bex, Lyn, Ian & Mayanna for our 1st season, as we dive to the heart of the City of New Prosper: a techno-magical metropolis on the rise, where those who seek to craft themselves a new future will first have to settle the debts they owe the past.
Learn more at: WanderingPathPod.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Lem, a human, and Mikey, an A.I., are piloting the first ever faster than light speed ship when they find themselves twice as far as they meant to go, and without any fuel for a return flight. The two of them communicate with Earth using tiny faster-than-light-speed drives, which carry information for Mikey and questions for Lem from his kids. As they work together to solve the problem, they forge a friendship that could change the course of human history, all while trying to answer the question “how did this happen?” And more importantly… “Why?”