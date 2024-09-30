A Show We Love - What Will Be Here

What Will Be Here? is a sci-fi audio drama about living on a doomed earth and building things anyway. It's a 10-episode limited series. In What Will Be Here?, five friends send a rocket to space with a collection of recordings on it that document the world's decline, the stories they want to tell, and their efforts in building this rocket to get their message to the stars. They wonder what their world will have become by the time their message is listened to. What will be left of a planet that has destroyed itself? What will be left of the people who lived there? What will become of their stories? What will be here? At its core, this show is about living and creating when things feel pointless. It's a story that came out of the pandemic, and the landscape in which this story was written and produced greatly influenced how it turned out. What Will Be Here? is set on earth 200 years in the future, where large-scale crises are fully normalized. But despite the bleak backdrop, this story is one of hope - of overcoming challenges, of making things that might be temporary, but also things that might be launched into space and continue on forever. For a full list of credits - https://whatwillbehere.crd.co/#castandcrew Please check out the show at - https://whatwillbehere.crd.co/