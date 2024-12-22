Welcome to Hands-On Tech, where host Mikah Sargent turns tech troubles into tech triumphs. Each episode zooms in on a specific theme, unpacking listener questions with expert analysis and easy-to-follow advice. From decoding the latest gadgets to simplifying everyday tech, Mikah's got you covered. Submit your tech queries through email at [email protected]
or via TWiT's social media. You might hear your question answered on air! And keep an ear out for guest experts who drop by to share their specialized tech wisdom. Whether you're puzzled by privacy settings or curious about cutting-edge innovations, Hands-On Tech is your weekly dose of tech insight and inspiration. Join Mikah every Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm PT to be part of a show that turns tech confusion into tech confidence!
New episodes every Sunday.