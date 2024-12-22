Powered by RND
Welcome to Hands-On Tech, where host Mikah Sargent turns tech troubles into tech triumphs. Each episode zooms in on a specific theme, unpacking listener questio...
  • HOT 196: Understanding iCloud Shared Albums - Terminal, Captive Portal, Apple 2FA
    On Hands-On Tech, Mikah helps Omar schedule his daughter's Mac to shut down at a specific time, Jed disables his children's iPads as the two-factor authentication points, and Ben has several questions related to iCloud Shared Albums, along with other viewers' questions! Omar is looking for a way to shut down his daughter's Mac at a specific time. For Omar: Type the following: sudo pmset repeat shutdown MTWRFSU 11:00:00 Type the following to confirm the schedule has been set: sudo pmset -g sched To cancel the repeating shutdown, type the following: sudo pmset repeat cancel Wayne is wondering why he is unable to use a public Wi-Fi network on his phone, even though his phone shows that he is connected to that network. Jed is trying to find a way to remove his children's iPads from being used as the primary two-factor authentication points. Ben has several questions about iCloud Shares Albums and asks Mikah for as much help as possible. And Vernon follows up with Mikah after getting help from a few episodes ago! Don't forget to send in your questions for Mikah to answer during the show! [email protected] Host: Mikah Sargent Download or subscribe to Hands-On Tech at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-tech Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
    46:51
  • HOT 195: Connecting Older Tech to Modern Networks - Gmail Storage, .pst Files, Internet Speeds
    On Hands-On Tech, Mikah continues to answer more of your submitted questions, such as reclaiming Gmail storage from deleted emails, connecting an older iPad to a newer Wi-Fi network, and why you might not be getting exactly close to the speeds you should be getting with your internet service provider. Jack wonders why, after deleting old emails in his Gmail account, why he doesn't have more space in his account. Ronald asks a follow-up question from a previous episode involving his new Mac and whether he can use Spinrite to maintain a formatted external drive. Hassan has an Eero router with WPA3 enabled, but he has to connect an older iPad to the network, which won't work on the network. Is there a workaround he can do to get the iPad to work on the Eero network? Ray wants to know about uploading his .pst files from his Outlook client to another email provider like Gmail or Yahoo so he doesn't have to utilize the Outlook client anymore when accessing his emails. And Ross wonders if he can do anything to get access to speeds as close as the 2.5Gbps he is paying for with his ISP. Don't forget to send in your questions for Mikah to answer during the show! [email protected]. Host: Mikah Sargent Download or subscribe to Hands-On Tech at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-tech Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
    39:33
  • HOT 194: Deleting Gmail Messages in Bulk - Monitor vs. TV, Bloated MacBook, Encrypting Partitions
    In this detailed episode, Mikah Sargent tackles a diverse range of tech challenges, from bulk email deletion and password management to troubleshooting a freezing MacBook and exploring unconventional monitor setups. Listeners will gain practical solutions for common tech frustrations and even insights into Linux encryption! Vernon wants to know how to quickly delete over 83,000 emails in their Gmail account. Miroslav wants to know if there's a way to export passwords from Apple's Password Manager on iPhone or iPad without using a Mac or PC. Charlotte wants to know why her 2020 MacBook Air keeps freezing when using Zoom and Chrome, and how to alleviate the issue. Charles wonders how to properly set up full disk encryption on his Debian and Manjaro Linux installations. Mark wants to know if a 55-inch QLED TV can be a good replacement for his current ultrawide monitor for text-based work. Host: Mikah Sargent Download or subscribe to Hands-On Tech at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-tech Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
    52:06
  • HOT 193: Old Electronics - Phone Batteries, JSON Files, Router Setups
    On this episode of Hands-On Tech, Mikah answers questions about what to do with old electronics, extracting photos out of downloaded files and maintaining the original photo names, how to properly manage your phone's battery, and a question from a listen about the best way to manage their router setup! Kelli came across some old electronics her father had years ago! She thinks they could be worth something but wonders if she should recycle them instead. Ray has their iPhone wirelessly charging at night while on Do Not Disturb. However, it randomly makes a sound at night! How can he get his phone to stop making that noise? Sean just downloaded their Google photos to back them up on an external drive. How can he keep the photos' original names when he extracts the files? Dan wonders how to manage their phone's battery life best when they keep it plugged in most of the time. Alan has three routers throughout his household in his home network. When he goes to different points in the house, he has to change the SSID to the router closest to where he is. Is there a simpler way of doing this before going to a Mesh router setup? Don't forget to send in your questions for Mikah to answer during the show! [email protected] Host: Mikah Sargent Download or subscribe to Hands-On Tech at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-tech Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsor: cachefly.com/twit
    47:16
  • HOT 192: Passwordless Unlocking on macOS - NAS credentials, AI Video Upscalers, Optimized Battery Charging
    In this episode of Hands-On Tech, host Mikah Sargent tackles crucial questions about home networking, Mac mini security, and tech troubleshooting. Absorb this week's helpful tips, from analyzing Orbi mesh WiFi performance to explaining lock screen best practices and VHS video enhancement solutions. Susan asks if her Orbi AX6000 tri-band mesh WiFi 6 router is adequate for her 4,000 square foot home, given she's experiencing TV streaming delays and slower WiFi speeds compared to cellular data. DA, a new Mac Mini user transitioning from Windows, wants to know how to disable the password requirement when waking up their computer. Bruce is having issues with his Synology NAS repeatedly disconnecting from his new M4 Mac Mini and requiring password re-entry after sleep or logout, despite using AutoMounter. David asks if he should upgrade the RAM on his new HP Pavilion PC beyond 16GB for video editing, and seeks recommendations for software to improve VHS video quality. Brad inquires whether it's safe to keep his iPhone 16 Pro Max on a charger all day and night, including while using an Anker power bank. (Follow-up) John provides an update on his previous question about getting an iPhone hotspot to work with older WiFi devices, sharing what solutions worked for him. Host: Mikah Sargent Download or subscribe to Hands-On Tech at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-tech Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Welcome to Hands-On Tech, where host Mikah Sargent turns tech troubles into tech triumphs. Each episode zooms in on a specific theme, unpacking listener questions with expert analysis and easy-to-follow advice. From decoding the latest gadgets to simplifying everyday tech, Mikah's got you covered. Submit your tech queries through email at [email protected] or via TWiT's social media. You might hear your question answered on air! And keep an ear out for guest experts who drop by to share their specialized tech wisdom. Whether you're puzzled by privacy settings or curious about cutting-edge innovations, Hands-On Tech is your weekly dose of tech insight and inspiration. Join Mikah every Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm PT to be part of a show that turns tech confusion into tech confidence! New episodes every Sunday.
