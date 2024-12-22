HOT 192: Passwordless Unlocking on macOS - NAS credentials, AI Video Upscalers, Optimized Battery Charging

In this episode of Hands-On Tech, host Mikah Sargent tackles crucial questions about home networking, Mac mini security, and tech troubleshooting. Absorb this week's helpful tips, from analyzing Orbi mesh WiFi performance to explaining lock screen best practices and VHS video enhancement solutions. Susan asks if her Orbi AX6000 tri-band mesh WiFi 6 router is adequate for her 4,000 square foot home, given she's experiencing TV streaming delays and slower WiFi speeds compared to cellular data. DA, a new Mac Mini user transitioning from Windows, wants to know how to disable the password requirement when waking up their computer. Bruce is having issues with his Synology NAS repeatedly disconnecting from his new M4 Mac Mini and requiring password re-entry after sleep or logout, despite using AutoMounter. David asks if he should upgrade the RAM on his new HP Pavilion PC beyond 16GB for video editing, and seeks recommendations for software to improve VHS video quality. Brad inquires whether it's safe to keep his iPhone 16 Pro Max on a charger all day and night, including while using an Anker power bank. (Follow-up) John provides an update on his previous question about getting an iPhone hotspot to work with older WiFi devices, sharing what solutions worked for him. Host: Mikah Sargent Download or subscribe to Hands-On Tech at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-tech Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit