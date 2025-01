HOT 193: Old Electronics - Phone Batteries, JSON Files, Router Setups

On this episode of Hands-On Tech, Mikah answers questions about what to do with old electronics, extracting photos out of downloaded files and maintaining the original photo names, how to properly manage your phone's battery, and a question from a listen about the best way to manage their router setup! Kelli came across some old electronics her father had years ago! She thinks they could be worth something but wonders if she should recycle them instead. Ray has their iPhone wirelessly charging at night while on Do Not Disturb. However, it randomly makes a sound at night! How can he get his phone to stop making that noise? Sean just downloaded their Google photos to back them up on an external drive. How can he keep the photos' original names when he extracts the files? Dan wonders how to manage their phone's battery life best when they keep it plugged in most of the time. Alan has three routers throughout his household in his home network. When he goes to different points in the house, he has to change the SSID to the router closest to where he is. Is there a simpler way of doing this before going to a Mesh router setup?