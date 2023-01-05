Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Ask a Data Mentor in the App
Listen to Ask a Data Mentor in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Ask a Data Mentor

Ask a Data Mentor

Podcast Ask a Data Mentor
Podcast Ask a Data Mentor

Ask a Data Mentor

Sarah Floris
add
Welcome to the Ask A Data Mentor podcast! This podcast was born out of my own experience, and probably the experience of many of you as well. I often found mys... More
Technology
Welcome to the Ask A Data Mentor podcast! This podcast was born out of my own experience, and probably the experience of many of you as well. I often found mys... More

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Ep. 3 - Jess Ramos - Senior Data Analyst at Crunchbase
    Jess Ramos' course can be found on LinkedIn. You can also check her out on Linkedin, TikTok and Instagram. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ask-a-data-mentor/support
    5/1/2023
    13:44
  • Ep. 2 - Andreas Martinson - Lead Data Scientist at Validate Health
    Today, we will be talking to Andreas Martinson! He is a Data Scientist Lead at a Validate Health Start-Up. Links: Medium's Learning SQL publication (https://medium.com/learning-sql) LinkedIn's Learning SQL (https://www.linkedin.com/company/learning-sql) --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ask-a-data-mentor/support
    4/15/2023
    16:31
  • Ep. 1 - Introduction
    Welcome to the Ask a Data Mentor podcast! Today's episode will be a brief introduction to what this podcast will be all about. All courses can be found using dutchengineer.org/courses. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ask-a-data-mentor/support
    4/3/2023
    1:58

More Technology podcasts

About Ask a Data Mentor

Welcome to the Ask A Data Mentor podcast! This podcast was born out of my own experience, and probably the experience of many of you as well. I often found myself unable to find answers to questions like "How can I become a data scientist?" or "Can I transition from data science to data engineering?" I had difficulty finding answers to these questions, so I decided to create a place where you can easily find them. Whether you are new to the field or an experienced professional, this podcast will help us explore the world of data careers together! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ask-a-data-mentor/support
Podcast website

Listen to Ask a Data Mentor, Science, Quickly and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Ask a Data Mentor

Ask a Data Mentor

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Ask a Data Mentor: Podcasts in Family