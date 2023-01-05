Welcome to the Ask A Data Mentor podcast!
Ep. 3 - Jess Ramos - Senior Data Analyst at Crunchbase
Jess Ramos' course can be found on LinkedIn.
You can also check her out on Linkedin, TikTok and Instagram.
5/1/2023
13:44
Ep. 2 - Andreas Martinson - Lead Data Scientist at Validate Health
Today, we will be talking to Andreas Martinson! He is a Data Scientist Lead at a Validate Health Start-Up.
Links:
Medium's Learning SQL publication (https://medium.com/learning-sql)
LinkedIn's Learning SQL (https://www.linkedin.com/company/learning-sql)
4/15/2023
16:31
Ep. 1 - Introduction
Welcome to the Ask a Data Mentor podcast! Today's episode will be a brief introduction to what this podcast will be all about.
All courses can be found using dutchengineer.org/courses.
Welcome to the Ask A Data Mentor podcast!
This podcast was born out of my own experience, and probably the experience of many of you as well. I often found myself unable to find answers to questions like "How can I become a data scientist?" or "Can I transition from data science to data engineering?"
I had difficulty finding answers to these questions, so I decided to create a place where you can easily find them. Whether you are new to the field or an experienced professional, this podcast will help us explore the world of data careers together! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ask-a-data-mentor/support