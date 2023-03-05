Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast ASCP Esty Talk
Podcast ASCP Esty Talk

ASCP Esty Talk

Associated Skin Care Professionals
Produced by Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP), ASCP Esty Talk and The Rogue Pharmacist is specifically created for estheticians. Where no topic is off l... More
Produced by Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP), ASCP Esty Talk and The Rogue Pharmacist is specifically created for estheticians. Where no topic is off l... More

Available Episodes

  Ep 184 – Wolverine has Skin Cancer
    Celebrities have a huge impact on our culture. They drive trends, influence fashions, and can even inspire insightful thoughts. Actor Hugh Jackman recently created a buzz, not for announcing his upcoming role as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3," but for the attention he called to basal cell carcinoma awareness. "The Greatest Showman" actor has revealed he had a cancerous growth removed from his nose, inspiring a conversation on this most common form of skin cancer. In this episode of ASCP Esty Talk, Maggie and Ella discuss basal cell carcinoma, ways to recognize it, and ways to help prevent it. Tune in to hear how one celebrity's announcement can help strengthen the argument for daily SPF protection. We see your passion, innovation, and hard work and are here to support you by providing a platform for networking, advocacy, camaraderie, and education. We aim to inspire you to ask the right questions, find your motivation, and give you the courage to have the professional skin care career you desire. About Ella Cressman: Ella Cressman is a licensed esthetician, certified organic formulator, business owner, and absolute ingredient junkie! As an educator, she enjoys empowering other estheticians and industry professionals to understand skin care from an ingredient standpoint rather than a product-specific view. She has spent many hours researching ingredients, understanding how and where they are sourced, as well as phytochemistry, histological access, and complementary compounds for intentional skin benefits. In addition to running a skin care practice, Cressman founded a comprehensive consulting group, the HHP Collective, and has consulted for several skin care lines, including several successful CBD brands.   Connect with Ella Cressman:   Website: www.ellacress.com   Website: www.hhpcollective.com   About Maggie Staszcuk: Maggie has been a licensed esthetician since 2006 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stephens College. She has worked in the spa and med-spa industry and served as an esthetics instructor and a director of education for one of the largest schools in Colorado before coming to ASCP as the Advanced Modality Specialist.     Connect with Maggie:    P 800.789.0411 EXT 1636   E [email protected] or [email protected]   About our Sponsors All Truth Treatment Systems products have one thing in common—they work! Our products are made with 100 percent active and functional ingredients that make a difference to your skin. No fillers, preservatives, waxes, emulsifiers, oils, or fragrances. Our ingredients leverage the latest biochemical understandings and use proven strategies gleaned from years of compounding prescription skin health products for the most discerning physicians and patients.    Website: www.TruthTreatmentsPro.com    Facebook: www.facebook.com/truthtreatments    Private Facebook Pro Group: www.facebook.com/groups/truthtreatments    Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/truth.treatments     DiamondTome You shed 30-40,000 skin cells every minute—but dead skin still builds up without regular exfoliation. We can help! We’re DiamondTome, the exfoliation experts. Our professional diamond-tip face and body wands treat the entire body, head to toe. From rejuvenating facials to luxurious body treatments, give your clients smooth, touchable skin year-round. And since no exfoliating treatment is complete without sun protection, we’re giving away a DTProtect SPF 30 to the first 10 people who call us at 1-866-325-8247. Experience the DiamondTome difference, learn more at diamondtome.com!   Founded by botanical visionary Danné Montague-King, DMK is the World Leader in Paramedical Skin Revision™. Our revolutionary concept of REMOVE. REBUILD. PROTECT. MAINTAIN.® aims to match an individual’s biochemistry with the appropriate skin therapy. DMK believes that the origin of most skin conditions is a result of disharmony within the skin. Using the principles of biochemistry, DMK has formulated a range of Enzymatic Treatments and Home Prescriptives that encourage the skin to return to its most balanced and healthy state. For skin care professionals whose business depends on generating long-lasting clinically-proven results, DMK’s education-first approach has become essential. Hundreds of salons, spas, and even industry experts have recognized the effectiveness of the DMK concept, witnessed by thousands of people worldwide whose lives have been changed forever.   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dmkinternational/   TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dmkinternational   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dmkinternational   TiZO Mineral sunscreens set the standard for esthetic elegance with tinted and non-tinted formulas for use on virtually all skin types and tones. Our name reflects our commitment: TiZO = Titanium dioxide + Zinc Oxides. All TiZO products are reef-friendly and 100 percent free of chemical sunscreens, dyes, fragrances, gluten, phthalates, and parabens. TiZO Photoceutical Skincare is the perfect partner to our sunscreens in the fight against photoaging. These silky, elegant products address tone, texture, and hydration while helping to prevent further damage. From our flagship TiZO3 Primer/Sunscreen SPF 40 to our gentle Ultra Zinc formulations to our new Advanced Vitamin C+E Serum with Bakuchiol, TiZO has the ideal selection of products to protect, repair, and revitalize skin.   Website: https://tizoskin.com/ Facebook: @tizoskin Pinterest: @tizoskin Instagram: @tizoskin YouTube: @tizoskin   About Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP):   Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) is the nation’s largest association for skin care professionals and your ONLY all-inclusive source for professional liability insurance, education, community, and career support. For estheticians at every stage of the journey, ASCP is your essential partner. Get in touch with us today if you have any questions or would like to join and become an ASCP member.   Connect with ASCP:   Website: www.ascpskincare.com   Email: [email protected]   Phone: 800-789-0411   Facebook: www.facebook.com/ASCPskincare   Instagram: www.instagram.com/ascpskincare    
    5/3/2023
    20:22
  Ep 183 – How to Build Your Backbar
    A quality, professional backbar line is fundamental to the success of your esthetics business. If your products don't perform or meet the demands of your clients, they may not rebook. In this episode of ASCP Esty Talk, Ella and Maggie share some of their experiences from business ownership and discuss what you should consider when choosing a backbar line. About Ella Cressman: Ella Cressman is a licensed esthetician, certified organic formulator, business owner, and absolute ingredient junkie! As an educator, she enjoys empowering other estheticians and industry professionals to understand skin care from an ingredient standpoint rather than a product-specific view. She has spent many hours researching ingredients, understanding how and where they are sourced, as well as phytochemistry, histological access, and complementary compounds for intentional skin benefits. In addition to running a skin care practice, Cressman founded a comprehensive consulting group, the HHP Collective, and has consulted for several skin care lines, including several successful CBD brands.   Connect with Ella Cressman:   Website: www.ellacress.com   Website: www.hhpcollective.com   About Maggie Staszcuk: Maggie has been a licensed esthetician since 2006 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stephens College. She has worked in the spa and med-spa industry and served as an esthetics instructor and a director of education for one of the largest schools in Colorado before coming to ASCP as the Advanced Modality Specialist.     Connect with Maggie:    P 800.789.0411 EXT 1636   E [email protected] or [email protected]   About our Sponsors All Truth Treatment Systems products have one thing in common—they work! Our products are made with 100 percent active and functional ingredients that make a difference to your skin. No fillers, preservatives, waxes, emulsifiers, oils, or fragrances. Our ingredients leverage the latest biochemical understandings and use proven strategies gleaned from years of compounding prescription skin health products for the most discerning physicians and patients.    Website: www.TruthTreatmentsPro.com    Facebook: www.facebook.com/truthtreatments    Private Facebook Pro Group: www.facebook.com/groups/truthtreatments    Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/truth.treatments     DiamondTome You shed 30-40,000 skin cells every minute—but dead skin still builds up without regular exfoliation. We can help! We’re DiamondTome, the exfoliation experts. Our professional diamond-tip face and body wands treat the entire body, head to toe. From rejuvenating facials to luxurious body treatments, give your clients smooth, touchable skin year-round. And since no exfoliating treatment is complete without sun protection, we’re giving away a DTProtect SPF 30 to the first 10 people who call us at 1-866-325-8247. Experience the DiamondTome difference, learn more at diamondtome.com!   Founded by botanical visionary Danné Montague-King, DMK is the World Leader in Paramedical Skin Revision™. Our revolutionary concept of REMOVE. REBUILD. PROTECT. MAINTAIN.® aims to match an individual’s biochemistry with the appropriate skin therapy. DMK believes that the origin of most skin conditions is a result of disharmony within the skin. Using the principles of biochemistry, DMK has formulated a range of Enzymatic Treatments and Home Prescriptives that encourage the skin to return to its most balanced and healthy state. For skin care professionals whose business depends on generating long-lasting clinically-proven results, DMK’s education-first approach has become essential. Hundreds of salons, spas, and even industry experts have recognized the effectiveness of the DMK concept, witnessed by thousands of people worldwide whose lives have been changed forever.   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dmkinternational/   TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dmkinternational   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dmkinternational   Elleebana continues to push the treatment evolution envelope and influence the global market. Company Director, Otto Mitter is a qualified Cosmetic Chemist of the Institute of Personal Care Science and award-winning global & lash brow educator. Highly passionate about product ingredients, research and development and ongoing education, Otto is the innovator for the world famous Elleebana One Shot Lash Lift system, Elleeplex ReGEN and Elleebana Brow Henna, as well as Co-Producer of the Belmacil Lash & Brow Tinting System. Otto continues to extend the boundaries of product development within the world of beauty and in collaboration with other world leaders in the industry.   Website: https://elleebana-usa.com/   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elleebanausa   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elleebanausa/   About Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP):   Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) is the nation’s largest association for skin care professionals and your ONLY all-inclusive source for professional liability insurance, education, community, and career support. For estheticians at every stage of the journey, ASCP is your essential partner. Get in touch with us today if you have any questions or would like to join and become an ASCP member.   Connect with ASCP:   Website: www.ascpskincare.com   Email: [email protected]   Phone: 800-789-0411   Facebook: www.facebook.com/ASCPskincare   Instagram: www.instagram.com/ascpskincare    
    4/26/2023
    19:26
  Ep 182 – The Rogue Pharmacist: Best Retinol Alternatives and Why You Should Use Them
    Few ingredients are as loved by estheticians as retinol. It can increase cell turnover, target acne, and help with pigmentation. But retinol isn't for everyone. In this episode of the Rogue Pharmacist with Benjamin Knight Fuchs, we explore trending retinol alternatives and what makes them great. Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) presents The Rogue Pharmacist with Benjamin Knight Fuchs, R.Ph. This podcast takes an enlightening approach to supporting licensed estheticians in their pursuit to achieve results-driven skin care treatments for their clients. You can always count on us to share professional skin care education, innovative techniques, and the latest in skin science. Benjamin Knight Fuchs is a registered pharmacist, nutritionist, and skin care chemist with 35 years of experience developing pharmacy-potent skin health products for estheticians, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons. Ben's expert advice gives licensed estheticians the education and skin science to better support the skin care services performed in the treatment room while sharing insights to enhance clients' at-home skin care routines. Connect with Ben Fuchs:    Website: www.brightsideben.com    Phone: 844-236-6010    Facebook: www.facebook.com/The-Bright-Side-with-Pharmacist-Ben-Fuchs-101162801334696/    About Our Sponsors:   LAMPROBE The popular and revolutionary LAMPROBE utilizes radio and high-frequency technology to treat a wide variety of Minor Skin Irregularities™ (MSI)—non-invasively—with instantaneous results. Common conditions treated by the LAMPROBE include: vascular MSI, such as cherry angiomas; dilated capillaries; sebaceous MSI, including cholesterol deposits and milia; and hyperkerantinized MSI, such as keratoses and skin tags.   The LAMPROBE uniquely assists modern, capable, and skilled skin care practitioners to do their work more effectively and with greater client and professional satisfaction. Setting standards in quality, education, and training, the LAMPROBE has become an essential tool enabling skin care practitioners around the world to offer new revenue-enhancing and highly in-demand services.   Website: www.lamprobe.com   Email: [email protected]   Phone: 877-760-2722   Instagram: www.instagram.com/lamprobe   Facebook: www.facebook.com/theLAMPROBE   All Truth Treatment Systems products have one thing in common—they work! Our products are made with 100 percent active and functional ingredients that make a difference to your skin. No fillers, preservatives, waxes, emulsifiers, oils, or fragrances. Our ingredients leverage the latest biochemical understandings and use proven strategies gleaned from years of compounding prescription skin health products for the most discerning physicians and patients.    Website: www.TruthTreatmentsPro.com    Facebook: www.facebook.com/truthtreatments    Private Facebook Pro Group: www.facebook.com/groups/truthtreatments    Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/truth.treatments  
    4/21/2023
    16:26
  Ep 181 – The Endocannabinoid System
    The endocannabinoid system is a relatively new discovery and plays a vital role in skin health. CBD skin care is key to activating cannabinoid receptors, which help achieve benefits in the skin. In this episode of ASCP Esty Talk, we sit down with Shauna Blanch, COO and Founder of Color Up skin care, and Ashley Deckard, the Assistant Director of Education, to find out what estheticians need to know about the endocannabinoid system. About Ella Cressman: Ella Cressman is a licensed esthetician, certified organic formulator, business owner, and absolute ingredient junkie! As an educator, she enjoys empowering other estheticians and industry professionals to understand skin care from an ingredient standpoint rather than a product-specific view. She has spent many hours researching ingredients, understanding how and where they are sourced, as well as phytochemistry, histological access, and complementary compounds for intentional skin benefits. In addition to running a skin care practice, Cressman founded a comprehensive consulting group, the HHP Collective, and has consulted for several skin care lines, including several successful CBD brands.   Connect with Ella Cressman:   Website: www.ellacress.com   Website: www.hhpcollective.com   About Maggie Staszcuk: Maggie has been a licensed esthetician since 2006 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stephens College. She has worked in the spa and med-spa industry and served as an esthetics instructor and a director of education for one of the largest schools in Colorado before coming to ASCP as the Advanced Modality Specialist.     Connect with Maggie:    P 800.789.0411 EXT 1636   E [email protected] or [email protected]   About our Sponsors All Truth Treatment Systems products have one thing in common—they work! Our products are made with 100 percent active and functional ingredients that make a difference to your skin. No fillers, preservatives, waxes, emulsifiers, oils, or fragrances. Our ingredients leverage the latest biochemical understandings and use proven strategies gleaned from years of compounding prescription skin health products for the most discerning physicians and patients.    Website: www.TruthTreatmentsPro.com    Facebook: www.facebook.com/truthtreatments    Private Facebook Pro Group: www.facebook.com/groups/truthtreatments    Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/truth.treatments     DiamondTome You shed 30-40,000 skin cells every minute—but dead skin still builds up without regular exfoliation. We can help! We’re DiamondTome, the exfoliation experts. Our professional diamond-tip face and body wands treat the entire body, head to toe. From rejuvenating facials to luxurious body treatments, give your clients smooth, touchable skin year-round. And since no exfoliating treatment is complete without sun protection, we’re giving away a DTProtect SPF 30 to the first 10 people who call us at 1-866-325-8247. Experience the DiamondTome difference, learn more at diamondtome.com!   Founded by botanical visionary Danné Montague-King, DMK is the World Leader in Paramedical Skin Revision™. Our revolutionary concept of REMOVE. REBUILD. PROTECT. MAINTAIN.® aims to match an individual’s biochemistry with the appropriate skin therapy. DMK believes that the origin of most skin conditions is a result of disharmony within the skin. Using the principles of biochemistry, DMK has formulated a range of Enzymatic Treatments and Home Prescriptives that encourage the skin to return to its most balanced and healthy state. For skin care professionals whose business depends on generating long-lasting clinically-proven results, DMK’s education-first approach has become essential. Hundreds of salons, spas, and even industry experts have recognized the effectiveness of the DMK concept, witnessed by thousands of people worldwide whose lives have been changed forever.   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dmkinternational/   TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dmkinternational   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dmkinternational   Elleebana continues to push the treatment evolution envelope and influence the global market. Company Director, Otto Mitter is a qualified Cosmetic Chemist of the Institute of Personal Care Science and award-winning global & lash brow educator. Highly passionate about product ingredients, research and development and ongoing education, Otto is the innovator for the world famous Elleebana One Shot Lash Lift system, Elleeplex ReGEN and Elleebana Brow Henna, as well as Co-Producer of the Belmacil Lash & Brow Tinting System. Otto continues to extend the boundaries of product development within the world of beauty and in collaboration with other world leaders in the industry.   Website: https://elleebana-usa.com/   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elleebanausa   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elleebanausa/   About Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP):   Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) is the nation’s largest association for skin care professionals and your ONLY all-inclusive source for professional liability insurance, education, community, and career support. For estheticians at every stage of the journey, ASCP is your essential partner. Get in touch with us today if you have any questions or would like to join and become an ASCP member.   Connect with ASCP:   Website: www.ascpskincare.com   Email: [email protected]   Phone: 800-789-0411   Facebook: www.facebook.com/ASCPskincare   Instagram: www.instagram.com/ascpskincare    
    4/19/2023
    14:16
  Ep 180 - What's New in Medical Esthetics
    The world of medical esthetics is broad, trendy, and influential. From dissolving dermal fillers to acutane alternatives to new medication, in this episode of ASCP Esty Talk we explore many new and exciting advancements. Tune in to listen to Maggie and Ella discuss some of the most recent developments in the medical esthetics landscape. About Ella Cressman: Ella Cressman is a licensed esthetician, certified organic formulator, business owner, and absolute ingredient junkie! As an educator, she enjoys empowering other estheticians and industry professionals to understand skin care from an ingredient standpoint rather than a product-specific view. She has spent many hours researching ingredients, understanding how and where they are sourced, as well as phytochemistry, histological access, and complementary compounds for intentional skin benefits. In addition to running a skin care practice, Cressman founded a comprehensive consulting group, the HHP Collective, and has consulted for several skin care lines, including several successful CBD brands.   Connect with Ella Cressman:   Website: www.ellacress.com   Website: www.hhpcollective.com   About Maggie Staszcuk: Maggie has been a licensed esthetician since 2006 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stephens College. She has worked in the spa and med-spa industry and served as an esthetics instructor and a director of education for one of the largest schools in Colorado before coming to ASCP as the Advanced Modality Specialist.     Connect with Maggie:    P 800.789.0411 EXT 1636   E [email protected] or [email protected]   About our Sponsors All Truth Treatment Systems products have one thing in common—they work! Our products are made with 100 percent active and functional ingredients that make a difference to your skin. No fillers, preservatives, waxes, emulsifiers, oils, or fragrances. Our ingredients leverage the latest biochemical understandings and use proven strategies gleaned from years of compounding prescription skin health products for the most discerning physicians and patients.    Website: www.TruthTreatmentsPro.com    Facebook: www.facebook.com/truthtreatments    Private Facebook Pro Group: www.facebook.com/groups/truthtreatments    Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/truth.treatments   DiamondTome You shed 30-40,000 skin cells every minute—but dead skin still builds up without regular exfoliation. We can help! We’re DiamondTome, the exfoliation experts. Our professional diamond-tip face and body wands treat the entire body, head to toe. From rejuvenating facials to luxurious body treatments, give your clients smooth, touchable skin year-round. And since no exfoliating treatment is complete without sun protection, we’re giving away a DTProtect SPF 30 to the first 10 people who call us at 1-866-325-8247. Experience the DiamondTome difference, learn more at diamondtome.com!   Founded by botanical visionary Danné Montague-King, DMK is the World Leader in Paramedical Skin Revision™. Our revolutionary concept of REMOVE. REBUILD. PROTECT. MAINTAIN.® aims to match an individual’s biochemistry with the appropriate skin therapy. DMK believes that the origin of most skin conditions is a result of disharmony within the skin. Using the principles of biochemistry, DMK has formulated a range of Enzymatic Treatments and Home Prescriptives that encourage the skin to return to its most balanced and healthy state. For skin care professionals whose business depends on generating long-lasting clinically-proven results, DMK’s education-first approach has become essential. Hundreds of salons, spas, and even industry experts have recognized the effectiveness of the DMK concept, witnessed by thousands of people worldwide whose lives have been changed forever. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dmkinternational/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dmkinternational Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dmkinternational   Elleebana continues to push the treatment evolution envelope and influence the global market. Company Director, Otto Mitter is a qualified Cosmetic Chemist of the Institute of Personal Care Science and award-winning global & lash brow educator. Highly passionate about product ingredients, research and development and ongoing education, Otto is the innovator for the world famous Elleebana One Shot Lash Lift system, Elleeplex ReGEN and Elleebana Brow Henna, as well as Co-Producer of the Belmacil Lash & Brow Tinting System. Otto continues to extend the boundaries of product development within the world of beauty and in collaboration with other world leaders in the industry.   Website: https://elleebana-usa.com/   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elleebanausa   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elleebanausa/   About Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP):   Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) is the nation’s largest association for skin care professionals and your ONLY all-inclusive source for professional liability insurance, education, community, and career support. For estheticians at every stage of the journey, ASCP is your essential partner. Get in touch with us today if you have any questions or would like to join and become an ASCP member.   Connect with ASCP:   Website: www.ascpskincare.com   Email: [email protected]   Phone: 800-789-0411   Facebook: www.facebook.com/ASCPskincare   Instagram: www.instagram.com/ascpskincare    
    4/12/2023
    25:41

Produced by Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP), ASCP Esty Talk and The Rogue Pharmacist is specifically created for estheticians. Where no topic is off limits, we share all kinds of great information on this podcast from ingredients and the science of the skin, to business, and beauty diversity. We hope you come away having learned more about your career, the industry, and maybe even life in general!
