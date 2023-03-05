Celebrities have a huge impact on our culture. They drive trends, influence fashions, and can even inspire insightful thoughts. Actor Hugh Jackman recently created a buzz, not for announcing his upcoming role as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3,” but for the attention he called to basal cell carcinoma awareness. “The Greatest Showman” actor has revealed he had a cancerous growth removed from his nose, inspiring a conversation on this most common form of skin cancer. In this episode of ASCP Esty Talk, Maggie and Ella discuss basal cell carcinoma, ways to recognize it, and ways to help prevent it. Tune in to hear how one celebrity’s announcement can help strengthen the argument for daily SPF protection. ASCP Esty Talk with Maggie Staszcuk and Ella Cressman Produced by Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP) for licensed estheticians, ASCP Esty Talk is a weekly podcast hosted by Maggie Staszcuk and Ella Cressman. We see your passion, innovation, and hard work and are here to support you by providing a platform for networking, advocacy, camaraderie, and education. We aim to inspire you to ask the right questions, find your motivation, and give you the courage to have the professional skin care career you desire. About Ella Cressman: Ella Cressman is a licensed esthetician, certified organic formulator, business owner, and absolute ingredient junkie! As an educator, she enjoys empowering other estheticians and industry professionals to understand skin care from an ingredient standpoint rather than a product-specific view. She has spent many hours researching ingredients, understanding how and where they are sourced, as well as phytochemistry, histological access, and complementary compounds for intentional skin benefits. In addition to running a skin care practice, Cressman founded a comprehensive consulting group, the HHP Collective, and has consulted for several skin care lines, including several successful CBD brands. Connect with Ella Cressman: Website: www.ellacress.com Website: www.hhpcollective.com About Maggie Staszcuk: Maggie has been a licensed esthetician since 2006 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stephens College. She has worked in the spa and med-spa industry and served as an esthetics instructor and a director of education for one of the largest schools in Colorado before coming to ASCP as the Advanced Modality Specialist. Connect with Maggie: P 800.789.0411 EXT 1636 E [email protected]
or [email protected]
