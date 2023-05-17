Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Luka (Justlolaman) and Kyle (TheHamTV)
Art of Draft is Magic: The Gathering weekly podcast with a focus on Limited MTG. Improve your drafting, deckbuilding and gameplay with Luka (Justlolaman) and Ky... More
  • Art of Draft 1: Deep dive into MOM Blue
    We are currently holding 1st and 2nd rank in the world! How did we get there? One big part of it is that we believe that there are a ton of underrated and overrated blue cards. In this episode we reveal our way of drafting blue archetypes in MOM.  P.S. Lola fell in love with Halo Hopper after this episode was recorded. 03:48 - Bo1 vs Bo3 18:00 - Blue  21:41 - Blue White 47:39 - Blue Black 1:22:05 - Blue Green 1:42:00 - Blue Red   Justlolaman: https://www.twitch.tv/justlolaman TheHamTV: https://www.twitch.tv/thehamtv
    5/10/2023
    2:01:31

Art of Draft is Magic: The Gathering weekly podcast with a focus on Limited MTG. Improve your drafting, deckbuilding and gameplay with Luka (Justlolaman) and Kyle (TheHamTV) who sport some of the highest winrates and monthly finishes in the world.
