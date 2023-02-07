Ben and Morgan of Ben's Bagels | Rising Dough | Around Town Podcast S2 EP8

Welcome to the latest episode of the Around Town Podcast with Mayor Daniel Rickenmann. This week, we're thrilled to engage with local bagel entrepreneurs Ben and Morgan, the masterminds behind the much-loved Ben's Bagels. After trading the Northeast for the charm of South Carolina, Ben found himself missing a quintessential element of his prior culinary scene - a proper New York bagel. Following many moments of longing and nostalgia, Morgan, Ben's insightful and pragmatic wife, spurred him on with a challenge: "Well, why don't you do something about it?" And so, they did! Join us as we delve into their unique and inspiring small business journey. Starting from humble beginnings in their home kitchen, we'll learn how this dynamic duo successfully brought a slice of New York to South Carolina with their handcrafted, delicious bagels. Overcoming the many challenges of starting a food business, they have turned their bagel passion into a flourishing local enterprise. As we journey through their story, we'll discuss the excitement, anticipation, and preparation for their upcoming spot at our beloved Soda City Market. We'll explore what it means for them as a local business to be part of this vibrant community hub and how they plan to bring their bagel goodness to more people. Tune in for this episode to hear more about their vision, challenges, triumphs, and bagels!