The Columbia Museum of Art has spent 75 years connecting people with art, culture, and creativity, but there’s far more happening behind its walls than most people realize.

In this episode of Around Town, @ColaMayor Daniel Rickenmann sits down with Deputy Director Joelle Ryan-Cook, whose journey with the museum began as a volunteer docent more than 30 years ago. Together, they explore the museum’s evolution, its world-class collection, and the work being done to make art more accessible to everyone.

The conversation covers everything from hidden treasures in the museum’s vaults and traveling exhibitions to innovative programs serving students, families, and visitors with disabilities. Joelle also shares how the museum is helping more people discover that you don’t need to be an art expert to find meaning, inspiration, and connection through art.

Whether you’re a longtime member or have never stepped through the doors, this episode offers a fascinating look inside one of Columbia’s most treasured cultural institutions.

Learn more at https://www.columbiamuseum.org.