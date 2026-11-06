Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
90 episodes
- Columbia shaped Joseph Phillips' love for ballet. The world's greatest stages shaped his career.
In this episode of Around Town, @ColaMayor Daniel Rickenmann sits down with Columbia native and Columbia Classical Ballet Artistic Director Joseph Phillips to discuss his remarkable journey from performing with leading ballet companies in San Francisco, Miami, New York, and Russia to returning home with a vision for the next generation of dancers.
Joseph shares how his experiences around the world transformed his understanding of ballet, why he believes world-class training should be available right here in Columbia, and how the newly opened Columbia Classical Ballet school is creating new opportunities for young artists without requiring them to leave home.
The conversation also explores the discipline behind professional ballet, the importance of inspiring young people, and why Joseph believes Columbia is ready to become a destination for the arts.
Learn more about Columbia Classic Ballet at https://columbiaclassicalballet.com.
- Success in business isn't just about building a company. It's about building relationships, creating opportunities, and giving back to the community that helped you succeed.
In this episode of Around Town, @ColaMayor Daniel Rickenmann sits down with Karen Yip, founder and broker-in-charge of Yip Premier Real Estate, to discuss her journey from working in her family's Chinese restaurant to becoming one of Columbia's most recognized real estate leaders.
Karen shares how customer service, hard work, and genuine human connection have shaped her career, along with her perspective on Columbia's evolving real estate market and why she's so optimistic about the city's future.
The conversation also highlights Karen's commitment to serving beyond the closing table. Through Yip Premier's Homes to Harvest Hope initiative, every home sold helps provide meals for local families, resulting in nearly 900,000 meals donated to date. It's a reminder that the strongest businesses don't just invest in their customers. They invest in their communities.
Learn more at https://sellingcolumbiasc.com.
- Independent bookstores are making a comeback, and Columbia is no exception.
In this episode of Around Town, @ColaMayor Daniel Rickenmann sits down with Clint Wallace and Ben Adams, co-founders of All Good Books, to discuss how a shared vision became one of Columbia’s newest community gathering places.
They share the story of bringing an independent bookstore back to Columbia after nearly two decades, why browsing shelves and meeting authors still matter in the age of online shopping, and how creating meaningful experiences has become just as important as selling books.
The conversation also explores All Good Books’ recent certification as one of South Carolina’s few Certified B Corporations and why investing in the community has been part of their mission from day one.
Learn more at https://allgoodbooks.com.
Art Belongs to Everyone at the Columbia Museum of Art with Deputy Director Joelle Ryan-Cook08/05/2026 | 47 mins.The Columbia Museum of Art has spent 75 years connecting people with art, culture, and creativity, but there’s far more happening behind its walls than most people realize.
In this episode of Around Town, @ColaMayor Daniel Rickenmann sits down with Deputy Director Joelle Ryan-Cook, whose journey with the museum began as a volunteer docent more than 30 years ago. Together, they explore the museum’s evolution, its world-class collection, and the work being done to make art more accessible to everyone.
The conversation covers everything from hidden treasures in the museum’s vaults and traveling exhibitions to innovative programs serving students, families, and visitors with disabilities. Joelle also shares how the museum is helping more people discover that you don’t need to be an art expert to find meaning, inspiration, and connection through art.
Whether you’re a longtime member or have never stepped through the doors, this episode offers a fascinating look inside one of Columbia’s most treasured cultural institutions.
Learn more at https://www.columbiamuseum.org.
“A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats.” The Future of Richland One with Dr. Todd Walker07/01/2026 | 44 mins.In this episode of Around Town, Mayor Daniel Rickenmann sits down with Richland County School District One Superintendent Dr. Todd Walker to discuss leadership, public education, and the future of Richland One.
As he approaches his first year in Columbia, Dr. Walker reflects on the lessons shaping his leadership style, the importance of listening before leading, and why strong schools are essential to a strong city. The conversation explores workforce development, student engagement, career-connected learning, and the opportunities ahead for one of South Carolina’s most important school districts.
They also discuss the evolving role of education in a rapidly growing region, the impact of community collaboration, and why Dr. Walker believes “a rising tide lifts all boats” when schools, families, businesses, and local leaders move forward together.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Around Town with @ColaMayor
Columbia is open for business! And now the mayor of Cola, Daniel Rickenmann is opening up the studio too! Join Mayor Rickenmann every other week for interviews with some of Cola's finest from thriving small business owners to seasoned politicians and everything in between.Podcast website
Listen to Around Town with @ColaMayor, The DSR Network and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Around Town with @ColaMayor
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Around Town with @ColaMayor: Podcasts in Family