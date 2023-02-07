Columbia is open for business! And now the mayor of Cola, Daniel Rickenmann is opening up the studio too! Join Mayor Rickenmann every week for interviews with s...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 38
Ben and Morgan of Ben's Bagels | Rising Dough | Around Town Podcast S2 EP8
Welcome to the latest episode of the Around Town Podcast with Mayor Daniel Rickenmann. This week, we're thrilled to engage with local bagel entrepreneurs Ben and Morgan, the masterminds behind the much-loved Ben's Bagels.
After trading the Northeast for the charm of South Carolina, Ben found himself missing a quintessential element of his prior culinary scene - a proper New York bagel. Following many moments of longing and nostalgia, Morgan, Ben's insightful and pragmatic wife, spurred him on with a challenge: "Well, why don't you do something about it?" And so, they did!
Join us as we delve into their unique and inspiring small business journey. Starting from humble beginnings in their home kitchen, we'll learn how this dynamic duo successfully brought a slice of New York to South Carolina with their handcrafted, delicious bagels. Overcoming the many challenges of starting a food business, they have turned their bagel passion into a flourishing local enterprise.
As we journey through their story, we'll discuss the excitement, anticipation, and preparation for their upcoming spot at our beloved Soda City Market. We'll explore what it means for them as a local business to be part of this vibrant community hub and how they plan to bring their bagel goodness to more people.
Tune in for this episode to hear more about their vision, challenges, triumphs, and bagels!
6/28/2023
44:41
Karen Kustafik | The Confluence of Conservation and Recreation | Around Town Podcast S2 EP8
This week on Around Town Podcast, Mayor Daniel Rickenmann welcomes a special guest, Karen Kustafik, the Assistant Superintendent for Environmental Services and critical figure in the City of Columbia Park Rangers' operations. Join us as we dive deep into an enlightening discussion about Columbia's beautiful rivers, rich natural resources, and the ongoing conservation efforts to protect them.
Karen shares her expert insights on the balance between preserving and using these shared spaces and implementing innovative strategies to conserve our local environment. We also explore the work of the City of Columbia Park Rangers, their commitment to safeguarding the integrity of our parks, and the role they play in fostering a sustainable future for Columbia.
Moreover, get a glimpse of what the future holds as we discuss the exciting future improvements for Columbia’s parks. From new facilities to enhanced accessibility and eco-friendly upgrades, learn about the city's ambitious plans to make our parks more inclusive, resilient, and enjoyable for all residents.
So whether you're an avid outdoors enthusiast, a concerned citizen, or someone who enjoys a stroll in the park, this episode promises to be an enriching exploration of how our community works together to maintain the vitality of Columbia’s natural treasures. Tune in for an engaging dialogue on the confluence of conservation, recreation, and community engagement in building a sustainable future for our city.
5/31/2023
39:28
Rita Patel & Marcus Munse | The Unicorn that is Hotel Trundle | Around Town Podcast S2 EP7
In this episode of Around Town with Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, we dive into the captivating story of Hotel Trundle, an architectural marvel and a beacon of hospitality in Columbia, South Carolina. We welcome special guests Rita and Marcus, the dynamic duo behind this remarkable establishment. United in marriage and their mutual love for architecture, they have turned their dream into a reality, creating a sanctuary of comfort and style in the heart of our town.
Guided by their parents' wisdom and fueled by relentless dedication, Rita and Marcus embarked on the extraordinary journey of transforming three historic buildings into a vibrant 40-41 room hotel - a testament to their architectural prowess and a symbol of their commitment to the community.
During our conversation, they take us behind the scenes, unraveling the origin of the intriguing name 'Hotel Trundle' and sharing why they chose to set roots in Columbia, South Carolina. The couple also spills the beans on some of the notable guests they've had the honor to host, adding an extra dash of mystery to the episode.
We invite you to join us as we explore the fascinating world of Hotel Trundle and its charming owners right here, on Around Town.
5/17/2023
55:06
Tommy Stringfellow | Monkeying Around with the CEO of Riverbanks Zoo | Around Town Podcast S2 EP6
Welcome to this week's episode of Around Town with Mayor Daniel Rickenmann! We're thrilled to have a special guest on our show today - the dedicated and inspiring CEO of Riverbanks Zoo, Tommy Stringfellow. As a man who began his humble journey in the industry working at Carowinds during his high school years, Tommy has since climbed the ladder of success, finding his true calling as a passionate advocate for wildlife conservation and family entertainment.
During our candid conversation, Tommy delves into his rich and varied experiences, recounting his formative years at Carowinds and his foray into theme parks, including a stint at the renowned Six Flags. With unwavering determination and a heart full of enthusiasm, Tommy has consistently overcome challenges and obstacles to become a respected figure in the industry.
This week's episode is filled with captivating stories of Tommy's personal and professional growth and the remarkable expansion of Riverbanks Zoo under his leadership. Listen in as we explore the dedication and hard work that have contributed to the zoo's transformation into a world-class destination, providing the community with invaluable educational and recreational opportunities.
Join Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and Tommy Stringfellow for an enlightening and heartfelt conversation that will leave you inspired by the power of perseverance and a love for our natural world. Tune in to Around Town, and let's embark on this remarkable journey together.
5/4/2023
42:25
Bobby Williams | Celebrating 45 Years of Lizard's Thicket | Around Town Podcast S2 EP5
In this episode, we have a special guest, Bobby Williams, the owner of the iconic Lizard's Thicket restaurant in Columbia, SC. Lizard's Thicket has been a staple in the community for 45 years, serving up delicious Southern cuisine to locals and tourists alike.
Mayor Rickenmann and Bobby Williams discuss the history of Lizard's Thicket and how it has evolved over the years. They also dive into the importance of supporting local businesses and how Lizard's Thicket has contributed to growing Columbia's culinary scene.
Throughout the conversation, listeners will learn about the challenges and successes of owning a family-run restaurant, as well as the impact that Lizard's Thicket has had on the community. Mayor Rickenmann and Bobby Williams also discuss the future of the restaurant industry in Columbia and the importance of adapting to changing times.
Whether you're a long-time fan of Lizard's Thicket or just discovering the restaurant for the first time, this episode of Around Town is a must-listen. Join us as we celebrate 45 years of delicious food and community building with Bobby Williams and Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.
Columbia is open for business! And now the mayor of Cola, Daniel Rickenmann is opening up the studio too! Join Mayor Rickenmann every week for interviews with some of Cola's finest from thriving small business owners to seasoned politicians and everything in between.