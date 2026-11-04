Welcome to "Around the Hill," the official podcast of Richmond Hill, Georgia hosted by Mayor Cox. Each month, we take you behind the scenes to introduce the people and projects that keep our city moving. We sit down with local department leaders to discuss exactly what they do, what new developments are coming up, and how it all affects you. Subscribe today and join us as we explore the inner workings of Richmond Hill!

Get ready to experience the magic of the season in Richmond Hill! We sit down with DDA Chairman Georgie to discuss the beautiful new holiday wreaths lighting up Route 17 and the ongoing vision to beautifully transform our city. Then, city staff Dawnne Greene and Molly Hall unwrap the full lineup of community events. From the 30th annual Christmas Parade and Breakfast with Santa to the Home Decorating Contest, we’ve got your ultimate guide to celebrating the holidays on the Hill. Tune in and welcome home! Find out more details at richmondhill-ga.gov.

Holidays in the Hill: Parades, Wreaths, and Santa

What Trump Can Teach Us About Con Law

The Oath and The Office

Ahead of the Threat: The FBI Cyber Podcast

Both Sides of the Aisle

About Around the Hill

About Around the Hill

About Around the Hill