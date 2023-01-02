Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Leader Up
Leader Up, a podcast by the Army Management Staff College (AMSC), discusses a broad range of leadership and leader development topics with an emphasis on the Ar... More
GovernmentEducation
  • Episode 54 - Leadership Perspectives, with Mr. David Paschal
    AMSC's Mr. David Howey meets with Mr. David Paschal, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), to hear his perspectives on a variety of topics to include Mr. Paschal's career progression, current priorities and responsibilities, the importance of professional development and leader education, the future of the Army civilian workforce, the value of mentorship, and Mr. Paschal's role as Functional Chief of the Education and Information Sciences (EDIS) career field. Mr. Paschal has served as a member of the Senior Executive Service since July 2017. Learn more about TRADOC at: https://www.tradoc.army.mil For questions, suggestions, or feedback, write us at [email protected] To learn more about the Army Management Staff College, visit our website at https://armyuniversity.edu/amsc No DoD or U.S. ARMY ENDORSEMENT IMPLIED. Any references to commercially available products or works are used for research and educational purposes only. Mention of any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the US Army, Department of Defense, or the United States Government. The views and opinions of the authors expressed herein do not state or reflect those of the United States Government and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes. The mention of companies by name is solely for the purpose of representing educational framework and should not be implied as endorsement.
    4/27/2023
    34:40
  • Episode 53 - Good Leaders Ask Better Questions
    AMSC's Mr. David Howey and MAJ Ryan Cornell-d’Echert discuss the importance of asking better questions and the consequences of not doing so. Talking points include Army culture, subordinate expectations, briefings, critical thinking, ways to improve questioning technique, and more. MAJ Cornell-d’Echert is an instructor in the Department of Enterprise Leadership and has been assigned to AMSC since August 2020. For questions, suggestions, or feedback, write us at [email protected] To learn more about the Army Management Staff College, visit our website at https://armyuniversity.edu/amsc No DoD or U.S. ARMY ENDORSEMENT IMPLIED. Any references to commercially available products or works are used for research and educational purposes only. Mention of any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the US Army, Department of Defense, or the United States Government. The views and opinions of the authors expressed herein do not state or reflect those of the United States Government and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes. The mention of companies by name is solely for the purpose of representing educational framework and should not be implied as endorsement.
    4/3/2023
    47:33
  • Episode 52 - Leadership Perspectives and the Value of Army Civilians, with CSM Jason C. Porras
    AMSC's Mr. David Howey meets with CSM Jason C. Porras, Command Sergeant Major of Army University, to discuss a variety of topics such as CSM Porras' career progression and experiences working with Army Civilians, leadership skills/advice, Army Civilian education and development, and an NCO Journal column he authored in September 2022 titled "Things I Wish I Knew." CSM Porras' NCO Journal column titled "Things I Wish I Knew" is available at: https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Journals/NCO-Journal/Archives/2022/September/Things-I-Wish-I-Knew-From-Command-Sergeant-Major-Porras/ For questions, suggestions, or feedback, write us at [email protected] To learn more about the Army Management Staff College, visit our website at https://armyuniversity.edu/amsc/amsc No DoD or U.S. ARMY ENDORSEMENT IMPLIED. Any references to commercially available products or works are used for research and educational purposes only. Mention of any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the US Army, Department of Defense, or the United States Government. The views and opinions of the authors expressed herein do not state or reflect those of the United States Government and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes. The mention of companies by name is solely for the purpose of representing educational framework and should not be implied as endorsement.
    3/22/2023
    48:13
  • Episode 51 - The Need for Digital Transformation in the U.S. Army, with Dr. Raj Iyer
    AMSC's Mr. David Howey meets with Dr. Raj Iyer, Former U.S. Army Chief Information Officer*, to discuss the Army’s Digital Transformation Strategy, to include how digital transformation supports Multi-Domain Operations and the move to a more data-centric Army. Dr. Iyer has served as a member of the Senior Executive Service since November 2020. *Dr. Iyer still held the position of Chief Information Officer when this conversation was recorded in early February 2023. Learn more about the U.S. Army Chief Information Officer: https://www.army.mil/cio For questions, suggestions, or feedback, write us at [email protected] To learn more about the Army Management Staff College, visit our website at https://armyuniversity.edu/amsc/amsc No DoD or U.S. ARMY ENDORSEMENT IMPLIED. Any references to commercially available products or works are used for research and educational purposes only. Mention of any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the US Army, Department of Defense, or the United States Government. The views and opinions of the authors expressed herein do not state or reflect those of the United States Government and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes. The mention of companies by name is solely for the purpose of representing educational framework and should not be implied as endorsement. Music: "Army Strong" composed by Mark Isham, arranged by Hector Munoz.
    3/8/2023
    34:38
  • Episode 50 - Leadership Perspectives, with Ms. Diane M. Randon
    AMSC's Mr. David Howey meets with Ms. Diane M. Randon, Principal Deputy to the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence (G-2), Department of the Army, to hear her perspectives on leadership, coaching, career progression, and other topics relevant to Army Civilian Professionals. Ms. Randon has served as a member of the Senior Executive Service since 2007. For questions, suggestions, or feedback, write us at [email protected] To learn more about the Army Management Staff College, visit our website at https://armyuniversity.edu/amsc/podcast No DoD or U.S. ARMY ENDORSEMENT IMPLIED. Any references to commercially available products or works are used for research and educational purposes only. Mention of any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the US Army, Department of Defense, or the United States Government. The views and opinions of the authors expressed herein do not state or reflect those of the United States Government and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes. The mention of companies by name is solely for the purpose of representing educational framework and should not be implied as endorsement.
    2/1/2023
    35:00

About Leader Up

Leader Up, a podcast by the Army Management Staff College (AMSC), discusses a broad range of leadership and leader development topics with an emphasis on the Army Civilian Professional.

If you have questions, suggestions, or feedback, write us at [email protected]
To learn more about the Army Management Staff College, visit our website at https://armyuniversity.edu/amsc/podcast

No DoD or U.S. ARMY ENDORSEMENT IMPLIED. Any references to commercially available products or works are used for research and educational purposes only.

Mention of any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the US Army, Department of Defense, or the United States Government. The views and opinions of the authors expressed herein do not state or reflect those of the United States Government and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes. The mention of companies by name is solely for the purpose of representing educational framework and should not be implied as endorsement.
