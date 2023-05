Episode 54 - Leadership Perspectives, with Mr. David Paschal

AMSC's Mr. David Howey meets with Mr. David Paschal, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), to hear his perspectives on a variety of topics to include Mr. Paschal's career progression, current priorities and responsibilities, the importance of professional development and leader education, the future of the Army civilian workforce, the value of mentorship, and Mr. Paschal's role as Functional Chief of the Education and Information Sciences (EDIS) career field. Mr. Paschal has served as a member of the Senior Executive Service since July 2017. Learn more about TRADOC at: https://www.tradoc.army.mil For questions, suggestions, or feedback, write us at [email protected] To learn more about the Army Management Staff College, visit our website at https://armyuniversity.edu/amsc