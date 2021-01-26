Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Armchair Expert Experts

Podcast Armchair Expert Experts
Queen Armcherries
Two anonymous Armcherries debriefing every episode ever of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. More
  • Ep. 65/Ep. 294 - Salma Hayek
    The Queen Armcherries go over the interview with Salma Hayek and talk about Dax and Monica's affinity for DING, DING, DINGs! 
    3/2/2021
    46:51
  • Ep. 64/Ep. 289 & Ep. 291 - Carey Mulligan & Jason Segel
    The Queen Armcherries recap Dax and Monica's chats with Carey Mulligan and Jason Segel. 
    2/22/2021
    1:00:29
  • Ep. 63/Ep. 286 - Justin Timberlake
    Yes, THE Justin Timberlake! Let's gooo!
    2/9/2021
    38:01
  • Ep. 62/Ep. 281 & Ep. 284 - Randy Jackson & Common
    The Queen Armcherries unpack Randy Jackson's undeniable charm and Common's soulmate-ship with Dax.
    1/26/2021
    37:44
  • Ep. 61/Ep. 279 - Jackie Tohn
    The Queen Armcherries usher in 2021 with a convo about Dax and Monica's convo with GLOW and brilliant Fran Drescher impressionist, Jackie Tohn. 
    1/11/2021
    33:08

About Armchair Expert Experts

Two anonymous Armcherries debriefing every episode ever of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.
