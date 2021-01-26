Armchair Expert Experts
Queen Armcherries
Two anonymous Armcherries debriefing every episode ever of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. More
Two anonymous Armcherries debriefing every episode ever of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. More
Available Episodes
5 of 65
Ep. 65/Ep. 294 - Salma Hayek
The Queen Armcherries go over the interview with Salma Hayek and talk about Dax and Monica's affinity for DING, DING, DINGs!
Ep. 64/Ep. 289 & Ep. 291 - Carey Mulligan & Jason Segel
The Queen Armcherries recap Dax and Monica's chats with Carey Mulligan and Jason Segel.
Ep. 63/Ep. 286 - Justin Timberlake
Yes, THE Justin Timberlake! Let's gooo!
Ep. 62/Ep. 281 & Ep. 284 - Randy Jackson & Common
The Queen Armcherries unpack Randy Jackson's undeniable charm and Common's soulmate-ship with Dax.
Ep. 61/Ep. 279 - Jackie Tohn
The Queen Armcherries usher in 2021 with a convo about Dax and Monica's convo with GLOW and brilliant Fran Drescher impressionist, Jackie Tohn.
More Comedy podcasts
Boys in the woods Podcast
Sports News, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, News
Full Circle (the Podcast) with Charles Tyson, Jr. & Martha Madrigal
Comedy, News, News Commentary, Arts
Matman Breakfast Show Catchup – Triple M Sunraysia 97.9
Comedy
Cliffo and Bronte - Hit Queensland
Comedy
Today In History with The Retrospectors
History, Comedy, TV & Film, Film History
Films and Filth: The "Citizen Kane" of Podcasting
TV & Film, Film Reviews, Comedy
TV & Film, Arts, Visual Arts, Comedy
About Armchair Expert Experts
Two anonymous Armcherries debriefing every episode ever of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.Podcast website
Listen to Armchair Expert Experts, Boys in the woods Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Armchair Expert Experts
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.