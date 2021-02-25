AdVAncing: A Growth Mindset

On this episode of Are You Future Ready? AdVAncing Your Professional Development Amy Parker, VA’s Chief Learning Officer, is joined by Mr. Jeffrey Smith, who at the time of recording was the Executive Director of the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Office of Talent Management, to talk about AdVAncing: A Growth Mindset. During this episode, Amy and Jeff talk about how a growth mindset is essential for building a successful future as an individual and as an organization. This episode will also highlight how you can build key skills for success in any role including continual learning, strategic thinking, and problem solving through developmental opportunities like mentoring and coaching. If you would like to learn more about the Office of Talent Management’s services, you can visit their website. Mr. Jeffrey Smith is now the Executive Director of VBA's Office of Mission Support. We wish him success in his new role and look forward to working with Dr. Aaron Lee, who has filled the role of Executive Director of the Office of Talent Management.