The Department of Veterans Affairs Human Capital Services Center proudly presents Are You Future Ready: AdVAncing Your Professional Development, a podcast about... More
Available Episodes
5 of 12
AdVAncing: Trust
During this episode, Amy and Barbara discuss the importance of trust, how we measure it and how it relates to both Veteran and employee experiences. This episode also highlights journey mapping, which is a tool used to chart your future path both personally and professionally. If you would like to learn more about this episode’s topics, visit the Are You Future Ready? SharePoint for links to resources related to this week’s topic of discussion. To begin charting your professional future, visit the Leadership Development Framework SharePoint. The Are You Future Ready: AdVAncing Your Professional Development Podcast is now available on the Talent Management System (TMS) 2.0. Click here to access the collection. The Human Capital Services Center and Ms. Amy Parker, the Department of Veterans Affairs Chief Learning Officer, are proud to present season two of the podcast Are You Future Ready? AdVAncing Your Professional Development. Each episode features actionable insights, experiences, and helpful advice for the VA community and those interested in honing their professional development skills.
8/12/2021
22:59
AdVAncing: Your Passion
During this episode, Amy and Harvey talk about the process of finding your passion and how to live in alignment with it. They also discuss Conscious IDEA – Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access – and how leaders and team members alike can help build a more equitable and inclusive VA. If you’d like to learn more about this episode’s topics, visit the Are You Future Ready? SharePoint for links to the resources Amy and Harvey mention during the podcast. If you enjoyed listening, please make sure to subscribe to the podcast and share this episode with a colleague, friend, or on your professional and social network platforms. The Human Capital Services Center and Ms. Amy Parker, the Department of Veterans Affairs Chief Learning Officer, are proud to present season two of the podcast Are You Future Ready? AdVAncing Your Professional Development. Each episode features actionable insights, experiences, and helpful advice for the VA community and those interested in honing their professional development skills.
7/30/2021
21:52
AdVAncing: A Growth Mindset
On this episode of Are You Future Ready? AdVAncing Your Professional Development Amy Parker, VA’s Chief Learning Officer, is joined by Mr. Jeffrey Smith, who at the time of recording was the Executive Director of the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Office of Talent Management, to talk about AdVAncing: A Growth Mindset. During this episode, Amy and Jeff talk about how a growth mindset is essential for building a successful future as an individual and as an organization. This episode will also highlight how you can build key skills for success in any role including continual learning, strategic thinking, and problem solving through developmental opportunities like mentoring and coaching. If you would like to learn more about the Office of Talent Management’s services, you can visit their website. Mr. Jeffrey Smith is now the Executive Director of VBA's Office of Mission Support. We wish him success in his new role and look forward to working with Dr. Aaron Lee, who has filled the role of Executive Director of the Office of Talent Management.
6/28/2021
19:17
AdVAncing: Emotional Intelligence
If you would like to continue this episode’s conversation, Ms. Turner can be reached at [email protected] to answer questions dive deeper into the topics discussed. Acquisition professionals can learn more about VAAA’s training programs at https://www.acquisitionacademy.va.gov.
3/19/2021
15:30
AdVAncing: Employee Engagement
Tune in to hear about ways you can build a more positive workplace culture and become more engaged at work. Dr. Marks and Mr. McCloskey highlight actionable tactics you can use to begin building a better, more inclusive workplace. All listeners can learn more about NCOD’s research on and tools for employee engagement and organizational health at their website. VA employees can access their workgroup’s AES dashboard and Your Leadership Canvas to begin conversations about making small steps with big impacts on your engagement at work. The Leadership Development Framework – a roadmap for your professional development journey – is also available to all VA public servants.
About Are You Future Ready? AdVAncing Your Professional Development
The Department of Veterans Affairs Human Capital Services Center proudly presents Are You Future Ready: AdVAncing Your Professional Development, a podcast about the skills you need to thrive at work and in life.
In each episode Amy Parker, VA’s Chief Learning Officer, and learning leaders from across VA will share strategies you can use to develop essential skills like emotional intelligence, problem solving, and critical thinking. Listen in as podcast guests share insights gained from leading their organizations through one of the most challenging eras in modern memory. While we cannot predict what the future holds, we can all become more future-ready by developing durable skills that empower us to confront complex problems with confidence.