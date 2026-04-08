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23 episodes
- Today we discuss the options for moving water around the property/homestead/farm. Be sure to check us out on patreon/appalachianagorist for. extended episodes with further discussions as well as extra. bonus content and follow us on Instagram @AppalachainAgorist
Mentions in the episode:
Brass barbed coupling for Polypipe: https://www.amazon.com/Reducer-Reducing-Fittings-Splicer-Adapter/dp/B08GX74TQN/ref=asc_df_B08GX74TQN/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=475752280989&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=5923843937498126646&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=1018511&hvtargid=pla-996637140660&psc=1
Video of Ram Pump: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUTjVovpKvA
- Today, Rob and I discuss solar power based on the basic principles learned in, "Solar Power - how to design and install the best solar power system for your home." A good resource, and hopefully gets the wheels spinning about possibilities and considerations that you can apply in your life moving forward.
- If you’ve been considering a new career field, or may be in the future, join us as we give our thoughts, tips, and tricks on starting fresh, but in particular, with trade work.
Follow us on Instagram @AppalachianAgorist and consider supporting the show on www.Patreon.com/AppachianAgorist
- Join us as we discuss the basics of fence construction for the management of livestock. We discuss physical and psychological fences, post/board/wire construction, and the use of braces.
If you'd like to support us:
-Follow us on Instagram @AppalachianAgorist
-Join our discord /AppalachianAgorist
-Subscribe on patreon /AppalachianAgorist
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About Appalachian Agorist
A podcast focused on providing tools and ideas to restore freedom and happiness back into your life.Podcast website
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