Skip to content
Radio Logo
PodcastsGovernmentAppalachian Agorist
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Appalachian Agorist
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Appalachian Agorist

Cody
Government
Appalachian Agorist
Latest episode

23 episodes

  • Appalachian Agorist

    E.23 - Moving to Tennessee, Shed Houses, and a Leaking Budget Truck

    05/03/2022 | 1h 15 mins.
    Sorry for the rough audio, never rent a "Budget Quiet Ride" moving truck.

    IG: @AppalachianAgorist

    Patreon: /AppalachianAgorist
  • Appalachian Agorist

    E.22 - Transporting a Water Supply Around Your Property/Homestead

    03/13/2022 | 1h
    Today we discuss the options for moving water around the property/homestead/farm. Be sure to check us out on patreon/appalachianagorist for. extended episodes with further discussions as well as extra. bonus content and follow us on Instagram @AppalachainAgorist

    Mentions in the episode:

    Brass barbed coupling for Polypipe: https://www.amazon.com/Reducer-Reducing-Fittings-Splicer-Adapter/dp/B08GX74TQN/ref=asc_df_B08GX74TQN/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=475752280989&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=5923843937498126646&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=1018511&hvtargid=pla-996637140660&psc=1

    Video of Ram Pump: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUTjVovpKvA
  • Appalachian Agorist

    E.21 - Solar Power Basics

    03/09/2022 | 1h 12 mins.
    Today, Rob and I discuss solar power based on the basic principles learned in, "Solar Power - how to design and install the best solar power system for your home." A good resource, and hopefully gets the wheels spinning about possibilities and considerations that you can apply in your life moving forward.
  • Appalachian Agorist

    E.20 - Thoughts and Tips on Entering a New Field in Trade Work

    02/14/2022 | 1h 39 mins.
    If you’ve been considering a new career field, or may be in the future, join us as we give our thoughts, tips, and tricks on starting fresh, but in particular, with trade work. 

    Follow us on Instagram @AppalachianAgorist and consider supporting the show on www.Patreon.com/AppachianAgorist
  • Appalachian Agorist

    E.19 - The Basics of Fencing Your Property Properly

    01/31/2022 | 1h 33 mins.
    Join us as we discuss the basics of fence construction for the management of livestock. We discuss physical and psychological fences, post/board/wire construction, and the use of braces.

    If you'd like to support us:

    -Follow us on Instagram @AppalachianAgorist

    -Join our discord /AppalachianAgorist

    -Subscribe on patreon /AppalachianAgorist
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Appalachian Agorist
A podcast focused on providing tools and ideas to restore freedom and happiness back into your life.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to Appalachian Agorist, The Chris Plante Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Appalachian Agorist: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.25.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Built: 10/20/2026 - 3:14:40 PM
A company fromMADSACK