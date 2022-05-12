Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Apology
Jesse Pearson
Sprawling interviews that are mainly about books and reading.
Arts
Available Episodes

  • Richard Hell
    On this episode of Apology, Jesse Pearson speaks with the writer and former musician Richard Hell about physics, the blank page, his new book of poetry, a bad writer who writes great books, crying at his own readings, and much more.
    7/1/2023
    1:09:37
  • Andre Gregory
    On this episode of Apology, Jesse Pearson talks with Andre Gregory, the theater director, writer, painter, actor, and co-star of the classic film My Dinner with Andre. Topics include Proust, Freud, trance states, and Andre's "iceberg" theory of acting.
    6/23/2023
    53:43
  • Angel Olsen
    On this episode of the Apology podcast, Jesse Pearson welcomes Angel Olsen. The conversation goes from dating a narcissist to true crime to Emily Dickinson, with many recommendations in between. Angel is a perceptive reader who came prepared with a list, so keep a pencil and paper close at hand.
    2/15/2023
    50:20
  • Jarvis Cocker
    On this episode of Apology, founder and editor Jesse Pearson speaks with the musician and author Jarvis Cocker about so many things including but not limited to: J.D. Salinger, Sheffield, his new book Good Pop Bad Pop, Harold Pinter, and so much more. Thanks for listening!
    12/18/2022
    1:02:50
  • Tom Scharpling
    On this episode of Apology, the radio host/podcaster, writer, voice actor, and director Tom Scharpling speaks with Jesse Pearson about books, yes, but also mental health, New Jersey, sportswriting, and much more.
    12/5/2022
    1:31:04

About Apology

Sprawling interviews that are mainly about books and reading.
