Sprawling interviews that are mainly about books and reading.
Richard Hell
On this episode of Apology, Jesse Pearson speaks with the writer and former musician Richard Hell about physics, the blank page, his new book of poetry, a bad writer who writes great books, crying at his own readings, and much more.
7/1/2023
1:09:37
Andre Gregory
On this episode of Apology, Jesse Pearson talks with Andre Gregory, the theater director, writer, painter, actor, and co-star of the classic film My Dinner with Andre. Topics include Proust, Freud, trance states, and Andre's "iceberg" theory of acting.
6/23/2023
53:43
Angel Olsen
On this episode of the Apology podcast, Jesse Pearson welcomes Angel Olsen. The conversation goes from dating a narcissist to true crime to Emily Dickinson, with many recommendations in between. Angel is a perceptive reader who came prepared with a list, so keep a pencil and paper close at hand.
2/15/2023
50:20
Jarvis Cocker
On this episode of Apology, founder and editor Jesse Pearson speaks with the musician and author Jarvis Cocker about so many things including but not limited to: J.D. Salinger, Sheffield, his new book Good Pop Bad Pop, Harold Pinter, and so much more. Thanks for listening!
12/18/2022
1:02:50
Tom Scharpling
On this episode of Apology, the radio host/podcaster, writer, voice actor, and director Tom Scharpling speaks with Jesse Pearson about books, yes, but also mental health, New Jersey, sportswriting, and much more.