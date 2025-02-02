Apocast : You’re listening to the Radio....

You Are Listening to the Radio During the outbreak of a Highly Contagious Virus(fictional)

for today’s episode, once again, we dive into a pure fictional chilling narrative, exploring the outbreak of a Highly Contagious Virus. For those of you new to the show, I want to remind you that these are just fictional tales, some of which are dramatized for the purpose of storytelling. My goal is to create a truly immersive experience for you. Disclaimer: This broadcast is a work of fiction created for storytelling purposes. It is not intended to reflect real-world events, nor to cause distress or offense to any individuals or groups. Any similarities to actual events or persons, living or dead, are purely coincidental. Ignore: Apocast, You are listening to the radio during, outbreak of a Highly Contagious Virus, virus outbreak, zombie virus outbreak, zombie outbreak, emergency radio, scary stories, sleep stories, creepypasta, horror stories,