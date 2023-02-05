A DIY podcast hosted by a clown and a curmudgeon about clothes and the people who wear them.
The Coolest Guys Wear Polo with Derek Guy
On a very special episode of Apocalypse Duds, we unite with menswear writer, editor at Put This On, creator of @RLGoesHard Ralph Lauren Fan Club, reluctant Twitter celebrity, and occasional DJ: the omnipotent Derek Guy. We cover a lot of ground: Ralph Lauren the GOAT, The Politics of Americana, The Very Non-Trad Roots of American Style, Breakdancing, Remix culture, Lo Heads, the ideal Brooks Brothers Oxford, and way, way more.
6/23/2023
1:14:43
Another Stinky, Green Jacket with Florian Dümpelmann
This week, our man in Werl, long-time booster of Apocalypse Duds, Florian Dümpelmann. We talk the connotations of military clothing, radical underground music, ICE CREAM, learning from the past, and much more.
6/9/2023
1:14:01
From Armani to Ivy with Darren Johnston
For our inaugural episode of Season 3, we talked with the dashing Darren Johnston about embracing American tailored clothing, recontextualizing Ivy Style, Turner Classic Movies, Speed Racer, collecting vintage magazines, the lack of Black faces in the fashion world, and more!
5/30/2023
59:19
Going for Baroque with Dr. Henrik Wilberg
The Professor is in! This week, polyglot genius, Dr. Henrik Wilberg, is on the show! We discuss being late to the #menswear party, becoming the object of your students’ Whats App obsession, Stolen Valor: College Edition, the profound influence of subculture, the winding path to American citizenship, and more, on our longest episode yet!
5/2/2023
1:29:04
Suffering Beyond Description with William Fleming
This episode, Baltimore City Schools Teacher, William Fleming. We talk perception of Southerners, heirloom clothing, art, every day quirks, "the most written about region in the US," presenting yourself to the world, Luther Vandross, window shopping, and much more, including what it's like to be a public school teacher in Baltimore, Maryland.