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Anywhere but the Tavern - A Merlin Rewatch Podcast
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Anywhere but the Tavern - A Merlin Rewatch Podcast

Balencian
TV & Film
Anywhere but the Tavern - A Merlin Rewatch Podcast
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1 episodes

  • Anywhere but the Tavern - A Merlin Rewatch Podcast

    The Dragon's Call

    10/11/2026 | 3h 2 mins.
    "The worst alarm clock of all time."

    Join us as we rewatch one of our favourite shows of all time... Merlin!

    Become a Patreon to get each Podcast a day early, get full length commentaries of us actually rewatching the show as well as so much more bonus content!
    https://patreon.com/Balencian?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink

    Make sure to check out my YouTube for more Merlin content...
    ⁠Balencian - YouTube⁠

    Hope you enjoy!

    Music: Adventure by Alexander Nakarada (https://creatorchords.com)
    Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
    https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Anywhere but the Tavern - A Merlin Rewatch Podcast
Join us as we rewatch one of our favourite shows of all time... Merlin! We'll discuss theories, plot holes and mainly what we love about this once and future show. So join us in reliving the journey of the once and future King and his trusted friend who just so happens to be the most powerful sorcerer to ever walk the earth... Merlin. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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