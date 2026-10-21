"The worst alarm clock of all time." Join us as we rewatch one of our favourite shows of all time... Merlin! Become a Patreon to get each Podcast a day early, get full length commentaries of us actually rewatching the show as well as so much more bonus content! https://patreon.com/Balencian?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink Make sure to check out my YouTube for more Merlin content... ⁠Balencian - YouTube⁠ Hope you enjoy! Music: Adventure by Alexander Nakarada (https://creatorchords.com) Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge

Love to See It with Emma and Claire

About Anywhere but the Tavern - A Merlin Rewatch Podcast

About Anywhere but the Tavern - A Merlin Rewatch Podcast

About Anywhere but the Tavern - A Merlin Rewatch Podcast