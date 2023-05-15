Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Listen to Anything is Poddable: A Podcast about the Boston Celtics in the App
Anything is Poddable: A Podcast about the Boston Celtics

The Athletic
Anything is Poddable is a weekly Boston Celtics podcast from The Athletic brought to you by Sam Packard and The Athletic's Boston Celtics reporter Jay King. As ... More
Anything is Poddable is a weekly Boston Celtics podcast from The Athletic brought to you by Sam Packard and The Athletic's Boston Celtics reporter Jay King. As ... More

  • Celtics Heat Eastern Conference Finals Preview
    Jay and Jam break down the Celtics Heat Conference Finals matchup. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/16/2023
    48:08
  • CELTICS WIN! MOVE ON TO CONFERENCE FINALS
    Jay and Jam discuss the Celtics big Game 7 win against the 76ers, Tatum's massive 50 piece and more Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/15/2023
    1:00:56
  • CELTICS WIN GAME 6, FORCE GAME 7
    Jay and Jam discuss the Celtics big win in Philly in Game 6, Jayson Tatum going 0 to hero, Smart's comments and much more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/12/2023
    43:55
  • Celtics Down 3-2 to Sixers
    Jay and Jam discuss the Celtics loss to the Sixers in Game 5 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/10/2023
    1:00:20
  • Celtics Fall to Sixers in OT
    Jay and Jam discuss the Celtics OT loss to the Sixers, and now the series is tied 2-2 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/8/2023
    44:44

About Anything is Poddable: A Podcast about the Boston Celtics

Anything is Poddable is a weekly Boston Celtics podcast from The Athletic brought to you by Sam Packard and The Athletic's Boston Celtics reporter Jay King. As Jay says, "We're goofy, we're funny, we at least try to be insightful."
