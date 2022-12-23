With a masters degree in history and years of experience explaining old things to teenagers, Emily Glankler is bringing her high school social studies classroom... More
US History Episode 24: The Bush/Obama Years or, "Apparently we can get fooled again"
6/20/2023
55:10
US History Ep. 23 The 1990s or, "The Seinfeld Decade"
Listen. Never have I felt older than this moment, in which I am lecturing via podcast about the historical epoch that is the 1990s (or, as the kids refer to it, “The late 1900s.”) So, what were the 1990s about? It was confusing. We didn’t have a clear “enemy” in the world anymore. The internet boom glossed over rising inequality. The world became “globalized” and the country became obsessed with talking about “multiculturalism” and whether that was a good or bad thing. The 1990s are a hodge-podge of developments that will become more important as “origin stories” for 21st century developments. It was a decade full of stories but also kind of about nothing. Today we’re talking about the 1990s or, “The Seinfeld Decade.” I’m Emily Glankler; this is Anti-Social Studies; settle in and let’s go back in time…
3/14/2023
49:59
US History Episode 22: The 1980s or, "Dad maybe don't listen to this episode"
Support the show on Patreon!Emily tries to avoid comment trolls as she covers the Reagan years, the AIDS Crisis, trickle-down economics, and whatever the HW Bush presidency was all about.
2/24/2023
41:49
US History Episode 21: The 1970s or, "If an entire decade was a middle child..."
It's 1968. White middle-class Americans are tired. They’re tired of everyone complaining - it’s “systemic racism” this and “unjust war” that. Can’t we all just be happy? Isn’t it time we all just calmed down and got back to work? It’s time for some tough love and Nixon is the man to drag us out of the 1960s kicking and screaming…Today’s episode is all about the 1970s or “If an entire decade were the middle child.” This is Anti-Social Studies; I’m Emily Glankler: settle in and let’s go back in time…This episode is brought to you by the Choices Program. The Choices Program creates fantastic social studies materials that connect history with current issues. Check them out at choices.edu and use the code ANTI-SS for a 15% discount on your purchase. Discount does not apply to site licenses.
1/20/2023
47:11
Jackie Robinson or, "Fair Play and Justice"
This episode is sponsored by the National Archives Foundation and their exhibit, "All American: The Power of Sports." Visit the exhibit in DC at the William G. McCowan Theater through January 2024, subscribe to their YouTube channel and check out their website for more history content and educator resources.CORRECTION: The Cincinnati Reds name comes from the red color of their stockings and was not a reference to indigenous Americans.
