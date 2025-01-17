Anna's Guide To Jealousy

On this week's episode of Anna's Guide, Anna gets real about jealousy. Anna talks about the impact jealousy can have on your self esteem and relationships and wonders if anything positive can come out of feeling this emotion. Anna reveals all the things that make her jealous and what she does to overcome it. Welcome to Anna's Guide to Jealousy.