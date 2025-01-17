Check out SKIMS best intimates including the Fits Everybody Collection and more at https://www.skims.com/annasguide #skimspartner
On this week’s episode of Anna’s Guide, Anna gets real about jealousy. Anna talks about the impact jealousy can have on your self esteem and relationships and wonders if anything positive can come out of feeling this emotion. Anna reveals all the things that make her jealous and what she does to overcome it. Welcome to Anna’s Guide to Jealousy. 💛
49:58
Anna's Guide To Creating Content
Anna celebrates five years of creating uplifting and relatable content as she reflects on how she got her start on TikTok, why she makes the content she makes and offers tips on how you can start your own content creation journey. Plus, we get some cameos from her foster kittens Baby and Sugar! Welcome to Anna’s Guide to Creating Content. 💛
46:34
Anna's Guide To The New Year
On this week’s episode of Anna’s Guide, Anna dives into all things 2025! Anna talks about her goals for the year, shares some mood board making tips and offers some reflections on what she’s taking into the new year and what she’s letting go. Welcome to Anna’s Guide to the New Year. 💛
Donate To Charities Responding to the LA Fires: https://www.charitynavigator.org/losangelesfires
Resources For Those Impacted By The LA Fires: https://lacounty.gov/emergency/?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaark67fkzPKA2dhK-ePeiJztun0RcWICGZ2v3cKjfT9eW9sPs6iKPNuoss_aem_BbXf57EVBR_kL3TAedKUrw
40:04
Anna's Guide To Your Questions - II
On this week’s episode of Anna’s Guide, Anna is browsing through her inbox once again to answer your questions! Anna gives advice on making friends, dealing with a long distance relationship and how to ask out your crush! Want Anna’s advice to your questions in a part three? Holler at us at [email protected]. Welcome to Anna’s Guide to Your Questions - II. 💛
48:45
Anna's Guide to Seeing the Good
On this week’s episode of Anna’s Guide, Anna reflects on how even while going through times, she’s always been a glass fully girlie. Anna talks about how hindsight is 20/20 and advises on some steps we can take to remember the light outside the tunnel while stuck in a tough situation. Welcome to Anna’s Guide to Seeing The Good. 💛
Whether you're starting a new life chapter, hitting an iconic milestone, or looking to shift lifepaths completely, the only constant in this life is change. Anna’s Guide with Anna Sitar is your weekly companion to all of life’s ups and downs. With a mixture of guests and solo episodes, Anna will ask, analyze, and advise on life topics including career changes, college firsts, relationships, adulting, and life crises.
