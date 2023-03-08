NEWJEANS starstruck by IU|HYUNJIN Bias TROYE SIVAN|JUNGKOOK cries on Live: ARMYs Love Letter|TAEMIN English:"Everybodyone"|BTS V shows his "workout"|I-LAND 2 MNET with YG|JEON SOMI Comeback scheduled

@PermissionToStanPodcast on Instagram (DM us here!) & TikTok! NEW Podcast Episodes every THURSDAY! Please support us by 'Following' & 'Subscribing' for more K-Pop & Anime talk! KCON albums giveaway: NMIXX Expergo & KEP1ER Lovestruck NMET announces "I-LAND 2" with YG's THEBLACKLABEL JEON SOMI EP comeback scheduled Instagram is a FEARNOT? LE SSERAFIM Leniverse: Members playing Horror Games NEWJEANS predicted to join BLACKPINK's honor on Billboard 200 NEWJEANS on IU's show: 'Palette': They are literally Super Shy SHINEE TAEMIN coins new English word: "Everybodyone" BTS V TAEHYUNG shows off his "workout routine" Ryan Gosling sends his love & guitar to JIMIN JUNGKOOK calls out toxic people on his drunk Weverse Live JUNGKOOK cries after watching 'ARMY's Love Letter' STRAY KIDS HYUNJIN finally meets Troye Sivan Troye Sivan gets a lot of love & hate bc of HYUNJIN HYUNJIN becomes global ambassador for Versace TWICE DAHYUN becomes global ambassador for Michael Kors STRAY KIDS at Lollapalooza Paris BANGCHAN talks about his natural curly hair STAY Week July 26 to August 1 SKZ seasonal song will be a summer song: Party Is Not Over"