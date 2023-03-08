@PermissionToStanPodcast on Instagram (DM us here!) & TikTok!
KCON albums giveaway: NMIXX Expergo & KEP1ER Lovestruck
NEWJEANS & TXT Lollapalooza schedule streaming
Ryan Reynolds is a STAY and a ...BUNNY!
Head In The Clouds HITC Festival this weekend
AESPA to perform new song at their LA concert
AESPA sells VIP soundcheck separately
KCON 2023: Hosts & Dream Stages announced
TRIPLES LOVELUTION USA Tour announced
Former LOONA members form 5 member unit: LOOSSEMBLE
BLACKPINK 7 year anniversary 8/8
JISOO official DATING NEWS!
ROSE loses bet and flaunts cute plushie pants
BLACKPINK Tour almost over: 1 YEAR LATER!
SEVENTEEN JUN's spicy acting debut!
BTS V TAEHYUNG working on solo with NEWJEANS CEO/Producer
JUNGKOOK thirst traps delulus
SUGA's Suchwita featuring JUNGKOOK Karaoke
JUNGKOOK caught creeping/stalking on TikTok as IAN
STRAY KIDS members open personal Instagram accounts
STAYs turn 5 years old
STAY week: SKZ log & YAOSOBI Dance challenge
STRAY KIDS collab w/ LiSA (Japanese artist Demon Slayer)
CHANGBIN to release new song for Samsung: 'Fly High'
8/3/2023
1:05:39
NEWJEANS starstruck by IU|HYUNJIN Bias TROYE SIVAN|JUNGKOOK cries on Live: ARMYs Love Letter|TAEMIN English:"Everybodyone"|BTS V shows his "workout"|I-LAND 2 MNET with YG|JEON SOMI Comeback scheduled
NMET announces "I-LAND 2" with YG's THEBLACKLABEL
JEON SOMI EP comeback scheduled
Instagram is a FEARNOT?
LE SSERAFIM Leniverse: Members playing Horror Games
NEWJEANS predicted to join BLACKPINK's honor on Billboard 200
NEWJEANS on IU's show: 'Palette': They are literally Super Shy
SHINEE TAEMIN coins new English word: "Everybodyone"
BTS V TAEHYUNG shows off his "workout routine"
Ryan Gosling sends his love & guitar to JIMIN
JUNGKOOK calls out toxic people on his drunk Weverse Live
JUNGKOOK cries after watching 'ARMY's Love Letter'
STRAY KIDS HYUNJIN finally meets Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan gets a lot of love & hate bc of HYUNJIN
HYUNJIN becomes global ambassador for Versace
TWICE DAHYUN becomes global ambassador for Michael Kors
STRAY KIDS at Lollapalooza Paris
BANGCHAN talks about his natural curly hair
STAY Week July 26 to August 1
SKZ seasonal song will be a summer song: Party Is Not Over"
7/27/2023
1:11:34
JUNGKOOK F**Ks 'SEVEN' Days A Week|Laser Aimed At FELIX STRAY KIDS|"AKGAE"&"SASAENG": Unhealthy Stan|JEON SOMI Comeback|3 SUPER JUNIOR Members Leave SM|IVE x PEPSI MV|SquidGame HOYEON in NEWJEANS MV
ENHYPEN ticket sales: AXS also sucks
JEON SOMI scheduled for comeback in August
Popular variety show Knowing Bros confirms SOMI, EUNBI & STAYC Episode
3 Members of SUPER JUNIOR leave SM
NEWJEANS 'Cool With You' MV stars Squid Game heroine HOYEON
IVE's not so Pepsi song collab 'I Want'
BTS JUNGKOOK solo MV debut: 'Seven' (What a summer banger!)
MV star SOO HEE gets a lot of hate from toxic ARMY
Also that "EXPLICIT VER" though!!
Stay camping out for STRAY KIDS in Lollapalooza Paris
An example & explanation of unhealthy extremist "fans": AKGAE & SASAENG
HYUNJIN Akgae at China STRAY KIDS fan meet, so cringe!
Akgae cross the line: Tries to blind FELIX with laser pointer!
7/20/2023
1:05:26
NEWJEANS 'Super Shy' is a Bop!|LISA & JENNIE Dating Updates|ZB1 Debut MV|Dance Challenges Bridging KPOP Generations: SHINEE TAEMIN x BTS JIMIN x SKZ HYUNJIN|(G)IDLE Performs Queencard at Wedding|
NEWJEANS drops 2 banger MVs in 1 day: 'New Jeans' & 'Super Shy' (Joco is obsessed)
TWICE x NEWJEANS AI Cover of 'Super Shy'
TWICE finished North America Tour: lucky ONCE gets rained on with TWICE
MISAMO trailer teaser: MINA curves giving 50 Shade of Gray vibes
ZEROBASEONE (BOYS PLANET) debut MV 'In Bloom'
ENHYPEN x Pokemon MV drop: 'One & Only'
2NE1 DARA MV & solo debut 'Sandara Park': 'Festival'
NMIXX MV drop: 'Party O Clock' & 'Roller Coaster'
YG confirms BAYMONSTER to debut in September 2023
IVE x Pepsi collab song 'I Want' debut schedule
(G)I-DLE performs at their friend's wedding
BLACKPINK LISA dating rumors sparked with photos
JENNIE's IG posts nearly proves her & BTS V / TAEHYUNG are dating (She DGAF)
BTS JUNGKOOK solo MV scheduled 7/14/23
Dance Challenges: SHINEE TAEMIN w/ JIMIN & also HYUNJIN
STRAY KIDS HYUNJIN & CHANGBIN are ther resident dance challenge members
Free concert in Central Park featuring STRAY KIDS &.. RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS?
STRAY KIDS BANGCHAN nerds out during fan call about One Piece
7/13/2023
1:09:51
STRAY KIDS FanMeet FOMO|AX Recap|JUNGKOOK Solo:SEVEN|SEVENTEEN Makes K-Pop History|BIG BANG TOP on Squid Game 2|ENHYPEN x Pokemon Collab|SHINEE Dance Challenge Collabs|HANNAH BAHNG(CHAN) Entertainment
ANIME EXPO Weekend Recap: Genshin/Honkai Star Rail & Anime (Believe It!)
BIG BANG TOP on Squid Game 2
FIFT FIFTY vs Agency: first trial & trademarks made
NMIXX pre-release MV: 'Roller Coaster'
Ex-NMIXX member JINNI goes live during NMIXX releases
JYPE announces new Global Girl Group: 'A2K' America to Korea
TWICE loves their Dollar poster signs from ONCE
SHINEE TAEMIN & SVT HOSHI cute dance challenge interaction
Pokemon & ENHYPEN music collab scheduled
SEVENTEEN JUN new digial single 'Psycho'
SEVENTEEN make K-Pop sales history for one album: 'FML'
BTS JUNGKOOK solo single scheduled 'Seven'
MINGYU & JUNGKOOK Live (MINGKOOK shippers rejoice!)
HANNAH BAHNG Entertainment
STRAY KIDS 3rd FanMeeting in Seoul: So much FOMO
Lifesize SKZOO mascots with each member & crazy setlist
L.A. natives & multistans Joco & Haylee talk K-POP News (BTS to Blackpink, Twice, Stray Kids, NewJeans, Big Bang & more! [everything from Gen 2, 3, 4]) with a sprinkle of Anime!