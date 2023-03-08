Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Permission to Stan: KPOP Multistans &amp; Anime Podcast

Podcast Permission to Stan: KPOP Multistans &amp; Anime Podcast
(NEW EPISODES THURSDAY!) L.A. natives & multistans Joco & Haylee talk K-POP News (BTS to Blackpink, Twice, Stray Kids, NewJeans, Big Bang & more!
(NEW EPISODES THURSDAY!) L.A. natives & multistans Joco & Haylee talk K-POP News (BTS to Blackpink, Twice, Stray Kids, NewJeans, Big Bang & more!
  • JISOO Dating!|JUNGKOOK=IAN??|SKZ Instagrams!|SUGA & JUNGKOOK Karaoke|NEWJEANS & TXT Lollapalooza|SVT JUNs Spicy Acting|AESPA sells VIP seperately|KCON Hosts & DreamStages|BLACKPINK 7 year Anniversary
    @PermissionToStanPodcast on Instagram (DM us here!) & TikTok! NEW Podcast Episodes every THURSDAY! Please support us by 'Following' & 'Subscribing' for more K-Pop & Anime talk! KCON albums giveaway: NMIXX Expergo & KEP1ER Lovestruck NEWJEANS & TXT Lollapalooza schedule streaming Ryan Reynolds is a STAY and a ...BUNNY! Head In The Clouds HITC Festival this weekend AESPA to perform new song at their LA concert AESPA sells VIP soundcheck separately KCON 2023: Hosts & Dream Stages announced TRIPLES LOVELUTION USA Tour announced Former LOONA members form 5 member unit: LOOSSEMBLE BLACKPINK 7 year anniversary 8/8 JISOO official DATING NEWS! ROSE loses bet and flaunts cute plushie pants BLACKPINK Tour almost over: 1 YEAR LATER! SEVENTEEN JUN's spicy acting debut! BTS V TAEHYUNG working on solo with NEWJEANS CEO/Producer JUNGKOOK thirst traps delulus SUGA's Suchwita featuring JUNGKOOK Karaoke JUNGKOOK caught creeping/stalking on TikTok as IAN STRAY KIDS members open personal Instagram accounts STAYs turn 5 years old STAY week: SKZ log & YAOSOBI Dance challenge STRAY KIDS collab w/ LiSA (Japanese artist Demon Slayer) CHANGBIN to release new song for Samsung: 'Fly High'
    8/3/2023
    1:05:39
  • NEWJEANS starstruck by IU|HYUNJIN Bias TROYE SIVAN|JUNGKOOK cries on Live: ARMYs Love Letter|TAEMIN English:"Everybodyone"|BTS V shows his "workout"|I-LAND 2 MNET with YG|JEON SOMI Comeback scheduled
    @PermissionToStanPodcast on Instagram (DM us here!) & TikTok! NEW Podcast Episodes every THURSDAY! Please support us by 'Following' & 'Subscribing' for more K-Pop & Anime talk! KCON albums giveaway: NMIXX Expergo & KEP1ER Lovestruck NMET announces "I-LAND 2" with YG's THEBLACKLABEL JEON SOMI EP comeback scheduled Instagram is a FEARNOT? LE SSERAFIM Leniverse: Members playing Horror Games NEWJEANS predicted to join BLACKPINK's honor on Billboard 200 NEWJEANS on IU's show: 'Palette': They are literally Super Shy SHINEE TAEMIN coins new English word: "Everybodyone" BTS V TAEHYUNG shows off his "workout routine" Ryan Gosling sends his love & guitar to JIMIN JUNGKOOK calls out toxic people on his drunk Weverse Live JUNGKOOK cries after watching 'ARMY's Love Letter' STRAY KIDS HYUNJIN finally meets Troye Sivan Troye Sivan gets a lot of love & hate bc of HYUNJIN HYUNJIN becomes global ambassador for Versace TWICE DAHYUN becomes global ambassador for Michael Kors STRAY KIDS at Lollapalooza Paris BANGCHAN talks about his natural curly hair STAY Week July 26 to August 1 SKZ seasonal song will be a summer song: Party Is Not Over"
    7/27/2023
    1:11:34
  • JUNGKOOK F**Ks 'SEVEN' Days A Week|Laser Aimed At FELIX STRAY KIDS|"AKGAE"&"SASAENG": Unhealthy Stan|JEON SOMI Comeback|3 SUPER JUNIOR Members Leave SM|IVE x PEPSI MV|SquidGame HOYEON in NEWJEANS MV
    @PermissionToStanPodcast on Instagram (DM us here!) & TikTok! NEW Podcast Episodes every THURSDAY! Please support us by 'Following' & 'Subscribing' for more K-Pop & Anime talk! ENHYPEN ticket sales: AXS also sucks JEON SOMI scheduled for comeback in August Popular variety show Knowing Bros confirms SOMI, EUNBI & STAYC Episode 3 Members of SUPER JUNIOR leave SM NEWJEANS 'Cool With You' MV stars Squid Game heroine HOYEON IVE's not so Pepsi song collab 'I Want' BTS JUNGKOOK solo MV debut: 'Seven' (What a summer banger!) MV star SOO HEE gets a lot of hate from toxic ARMY Also that "EXPLICIT VER" though!! Stay camping out for STRAY KIDS in Lollapalooza Paris An example & explanation of unhealthy extremist "fans": AKGAE & SASAENG HYUNJIN Akgae at China STRAY KIDS fan meet, so cringe! Akgae cross the line: Tries to blind FELIX with laser pointer!
    7/20/2023
    1:05:26
  • NEWJEANS 'Super Shy' is a Bop!|LISA & JENNIE Dating Updates|ZB1 Debut MV|Dance Challenges Bridging KPOP Generations: SHINEE TAEMIN x BTS JIMIN x SKZ HYUNJIN|(G)IDLE Performs Queencard at Wedding|
    @PermissionToStanPodcast on Instagram (DM us here!) & TikTok! NEW Podcast Episodes every THURSDAY! Please support us by 'Following' & 'Subscribing' for more K-Pop & Anime talk! NEWJEANS drops 2 banger MVs in 1 day: 'New Jeans' & 'Super Shy' (Joco is obsessed) TWICE x NEWJEANS AI Cover of 'Super Shy' TWICE finished North America Tour: lucky ONCE gets rained on with TWICE MISAMO trailer teaser: MINA curves giving 50 Shade of Gray vibes ZEROBASEONE (BOYS PLANET) debut MV 'In Bloom' ENHYPEN x Pokemon MV drop: 'One & Only' 2NE1 DARA MV & solo debut 'Sandara Park': 'Festival' NMIXX MV drop: 'Party O Clock' & 'Roller Coaster' YG confirms BAYMONSTER to debut in September 2023 IVE x Pepsi collab song 'I Want' debut schedule (G)I-DLE performs at their friend's wedding BLACKPINK LISA dating rumors sparked with photos JENNIE's IG posts nearly proves her & BTS V / TAEHYUNG are dating (She DGAF) BTS JUNGKOOK solo MV scheduled 7/14/23 Dance Challenges: SHINEE TAEMIN w/ JIMIN & also HYUNJIN STRAY KIDS HYUNJIN & CHANGBIN are ther resident dance challenge members Free concert in Central Park featuring STRAY KIDS &.. RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS? STRAY KIDS BANGCHAN nerds out during fan call about One Piece
    7/13/2023
    1:09:51
  • STRAY KIDS FanMeet FOMO|AX Recap|JUNGKOOK Solo:SEVEN|SEVENTEEN Makes K-Pop History|BIG BANG TOP on Squid Game 2|ENHYPEN x Pokemon Collab|SHINEE Dance Challenge Collabs|HANNAH BAHNG(CHAN) Entertainment
    @PermissionToStanPodcast on Instagram (DM us here!) & TikTok! NEW Podcast Episodes every THURSDAY! Please support us by 'Following' & 'Subscribing' for more K-Pop, Anime & Genshin Impact talk! ANIME EXPO Weekend Recap: Genshin/Honkai Star Rail & Anime (Believe It!) BIG BANG TOP on Squid Game 2 FIFT FIFTY vs Agency: first trial & trademarks made NMIXX pre-release MV: 'Roller Coaster' Ex-NMIXX member JINNI goes live during NMIXX releases JYPE announces new Global Girl Group: 'A2K' America to Korea TWICE loves their Dollar poster signs from ONCE SHINEE TAEMIN & SVT HOSHI cute dance challenge interaction Pokemon & ENHYPEN music collab scheduled SEVENTEEN JUN new digial single 'Psycho' SEVENTEEN make K-Pop sales history for one album: 'FML' BTS JUNGKOOK solo single scheduled 'Seven' MINGYU & JUNGKOOK Live (MINGKOOK shippers rejoice!) HANNAH BAHNG Entertainment STRAY KIDS 3rd FanMeeting in Seoul: So much FOMO Lifesize SKZOO mascots with each member & crazy setlist
    7/6/2023
    55:45

About Permission to Stan: KPOP Multistans &amp; Anime Podcast

(NEW EPISODES THURSDAY!) L.A. natives & multistans Joco & Haylee talk K-POP News (BTS to Blackpink, Twice, Stray Kids, NewJeans, Big Bang & more! [everything from Gen 2, 3, 4]) with a sprinkle of Anime!
