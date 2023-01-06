A podcast dedicated to discussing and celebrating the best action focused animated series, cartoons and films. More
Available Episodes
5 of 168
Across The Spider-Verse Crossover w MCU Podcast
Matthew Carroll of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Podcast joins us to do a full breakdown of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse ripe with reactions, theories, speculation, laughs and more!Use my special link zen.ai/staywhelmed12 to save 12% at blendjet.com. The discount will be applied at checkout!
6/6/2023
1:28:50
Across The Spider-Verse Instant Reaction Re-Edit
Note: Apologies for the reupload! There were some audio and timing issues with the first version that went outCaptain Gameshow's John Irons joins J Scotty to give their just-out-of-the-theater reactions to Into The Spider-Verse's highly anticipated sequel, Across The Spider-Verse!!Use my special link zen.ai/staywhelmed12 to save 12% at blendjet.com. The discount will be applied at checkout!
6/2/2023
35:55
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Instant Reaction (Re-Edit)
Captain Gameshow's John Irons joins J Scotty to give their just-out-of-the-theater reactions to Into The Spider-Verse's highly anticipated sequel, Across The Spider-Verse!!Use my special link zen.ai/staywhelmed12 to save 12% at blendjet.com. The discount will be applied at checkout!*Apologies for the audio issues on this one!*
6/2/2023
35:55
Spider-Verse Hype: Into The Spider-Verse
J Scotty hops on a solo episode to build the hype for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse by revisiting the film that started the franchise with 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-VerseUse my special link zen.ai/staywhelmed12 to save 12% at blendjet.com. The discount will be applied at checkout!
6/1/2023
24:52
Demon Slayer S3 E7: Awful Villain
This week the Animation Deliberation Trio is back in full force to discuss the latest episode of Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village Arc: Episode 7: Awful Villain.Use my special link zen.ai/staywhelmed12 to save 12% at blendjet.com. The discount will be applied at checkout!