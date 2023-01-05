Animal spirits is a show about markets, life, and investing. Join Michael Batnick and Ben Carlson as they talk about what they're reading, writing, listening to... More
Bear Market Lessons (EP.306)
On today's show, we discuss never shorting junk food, a purgatory market, why spending isn't slowing down, our first mortgage rates, the First Republic takeover, and much more! This episode is sponsored by Simplify. Learn more about Simplify ETFs at: https://www.simplify.us/etfs/svol-simplify-volatility-premium-etf Find complete shownotes on our blogs... Ben Carlson's A Wealth of Common Sense Michael Batnick's The Irrelevant Investor Feel free to shoot us an email at [email protected] with any feedback, questions, recommendations, or ideas for future topics of conversation. Check out the latest in financial blogger fashion at The Compound shop: https://www.idontshop.com Investing involves the risk of loss. This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be or regarded as personalized investment advice or relied upon for investment decisions. Michael Batnick and Josh Brown are employees of Ritholtz Wealth Management and may maintain positions in the securities discussed in this video. All opinions expressed by them are solely their own opinion and do not reflect the opinion of Ritholtz Wealth Management. Wealthcast Media, an affiliate of Ritholtz Wealth Management, receives payment from various entities for advertisements in affiliated podcasts, blogs and emails. Inclusion of such advertisements does not constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation thereof, or any affiliation therewith, by the Content Creator or by Ritholtz Wealth Management or any of its employees. For additional advertisement disclaimers see here https://ritholtzwealth.com/advertising-disclaimers. Investments in securities involve the risk of loss. Any mention of a particular security and related performance data is not a recommendation to buy or sell that security. The information provided on this website (including any information that may be accessed through this website) is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information. Obviously nothing on this channel should be considered as personalized financial advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities. See our disclosures here: https://ritholtzwealth.com/podcast-youtube-disclosures/
5/3/2023
56:51
Talk Your Book: CLOs – The Providers of Leverage
On today's show, we are joined by Thomas Majewski, Managing Partner of Eagle Point Credit Management to discuss what a CLO is, differences between a CLO and a CDO, how Eagle Point Credit is able to pay these yields, the 2023 banking crisis, and much more! Find complete shownotes on our blogs... Ben Carlson's A Wealth of Common Sense Michael Batnick's The Irrelevant Investor Feel free to shoot us an email at [email protected] with any feedback, questions, recommendations, or ideas for future topics of conversation. Check out the latest in financial blogger fashion at The Compound shop: https://www.idontshop.com
5/1/2023
38:50
Millennials Will Buy All the Stocks (EP.305)
On today's show we discuss what happens to stocks after a bad year, why foreign stocks are outperforming, why any recession should be mild, how millennials will impact stock market valuations, generational homeownership rates and much more. This episode is sponsored by our friends at YCharts. Get 20% off your first subscription at: https://go.ycharts.com/animal-spirits-referral. Find complete shownotes on our blogs... Ben Carlson's A Wealth of Common Sense Michael Batnick's The Irrelevant Investor Feel free to shoot us an email at [email protected] with any feedback, questions, recommendations, or ideas for future topics of conversation. Check out the latest in financial blogger fashion at The Compound shop: https://www.idontshop.com
4/26/2023
1:00:12
Talk Your Book: Diversify Your Diversifiers
On today's show, we are joined by Paul Kim, CEO and Co-Founder of Simplify ETFs to discuss how rising yields affect alternative strategies, Simplify's interest rate hedge strategy, utilizing VIX strategies, and much more! Find complete shownotes on our blogs... Ben Carlson's A Wealth of Common Sense Michael Batnick's The Irrelevant Investor Like us on Facebook And feel free to shoot us an email at [email protected] with any feedback, questions, recommendations, or ideas for future topics of conversation.
4/24/2023
33:14
The Crockpot Recession (EP.304)
On today's show we discuss why the bond market is so confused, why consumers are so confused, why Vanguard continues to dominate, why inflation is finally heading lower, why millennials aren't as broke as you think, why first-time homebuyers are out of luck and much more.
Animal spirits is a show about markets, life, and investing. Join Michael Batnick and Ben Carlson as they talk about what they're reading, writing, listening to and watching.
Look for new episodes every Wednesday morning.
See our disclosures here - https://ritholtzwealth.com/podcast-youtube-disclosures/