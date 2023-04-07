EP. 420: UFC 290 Preview, Best Bets, and Live Show Announcement at UFC X

All hands on deck! Full preview with predictions for UFC 290: Volkanovski v. Rodriguez, including no fewer than seven selections from Ken-Flo and MMA handicapper ‘Big Gun’ Brian Petrie. Plus, Anik and Florian share details on their upcoming live show for UFC Fight Pass in Las Vegas from International Fight Week 2023. Agree or disagree with our picks? Let us know in the comments 🗣️ ALSO, be on the lookout for the Podcast Parlay on DK Sportsbook with picks from the show! RATE AND REVIEW THE SHOW ON iTUNES & AUDIO PLATFORMS! ON TODAY'S SHOW (00:00:00) - OPENING - #AnikFlorianPodcast (00:01:01) - HEADLINES with @Jon_Anik & @Kenny Florian & MAJOR UFC 290 ANNOUNCEMENT (00:18:10) - EXCLUSIVE DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK OFFER (USE CODE “AFPOD” TO TURN $5 INTO $150 IN FREE BETS (00:25:15) - MAIN-EVENT CHALLENGE with @BrianPetrieMMA for #UFC290 (00:56:23) - OUTRO (Closing Thoughts) OFFICIAL WEBSITE: Promo Code ‘KING’ for 15% off merchandise https://www.anikflorianpodcast.com/ 🎧 Audio: https://bit.ly/AnikFlorianPod 📳 IGTV: https://bit.ly/AFIGTV UFC 290 Preview, Best Bets, and Live Show Announcement at UFC X | Anik & Florian Podcast EP. 420 ********** Sign-Up with code “AFPOD” to turn $5 into $150 in free bets on @DraftKings here:https://myaccount.draftkings.com/signup ********** Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. In Massachusetts, call (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org, In New York, call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). In Tennessee and Kansas, Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). In West Virginia, Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.1800gambler.net. All games regulated by the West Virginia Lottery. Please play responsibly. In partnership with Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races. In Connecticut, Help is available for problem gambling call 888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org. 21+ in most eligible states but age varies by jurisdiction. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details and state specific responsible gambling resources. Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance. Eligibility and deposit restrictions apply. Terms at sportsbook.draftking.com/mmaterms. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices