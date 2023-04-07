Jon Anik and Kenny Florian talk MMA, sports, pop culture, and whatever else they can think of. Join Anik and "Ken-Flo" as they break down the latest on-goings i...
EP. 421: UFC 290 Recap, Volkanovski & Pantoja Triumph, IFW Live Show, Ray Longo, & UFC Vegas 77 Picks
EP. 421 - – Anik and Florian are back from Las Vegas to recap UFC 290: Volkanovski v. Rodriguez, as the UFC delivers the frontrunner for 2023 card of the year to put a capstone on International Fight Week 2023. Plus, a new ‘Ray Longo Minute’ and predictions from Ken-Flo and Brian Petrie for UFC Fight Night: Holm v. Bueno Silva.
ON TODAY'S SHOW
(00:00:00) - OPENING - #AnikFlorianPodcast
(00:01:01) - HEADLINES with @Jon_Anik & @Kenny Florian & UFC 290 Recap
(00:46:15) - RAY LONGO MINUTE: @RAYLONGOMMA
(01:06:10) - Robbie Lawler Retirement & “I’ll Take His Soul” Quote Revisited
(01:19:10) - CROSSOVER with Ray Longo & Brian Petrie
(01:38:33) - MAIN-EVENT CHALLENGE with @BrianPetrieMMA for #UFCVEGAS77
(01:58:23) - OUTRO (Closing Thoughts)
UFC 290 Recap, Volkanovski & Pantoja Triumph, IFW Live Show, Ray Longo, and UFC Vegas 77 Picks | Anik & Florian Podcast EP. 421
7/10/2023
2:05:05
EP. 420: UFC 290 Preview, Best Bets, and Live Show Announcement at UFC X
All hands on deck! Full preview with predictions for UFC 290: Volkanovski v. Rodriguez, including no fewer than seven selections from Ken-Flo and MMA handicapper ‘Big Gun’ Brian Petrie. Plus, Anik and Florian share details on their upcoming live show for UFC Fight Pass in Las Vegas from International Fight Week 2023.
ON TODAY'S SHOW
(00:00:00) - OPENING - #AnikFlorianPodcast
(00:01:01) - HEADLINES with @Jon_Anik & @Kenny Florian & MAJOR UFC 290 ANNOUNCEMENT
(00:25:15) - MAIN-EVENT CHALLENGE with @BrianPetrieMMA for #UFC290
(00:56:23) - OUTRO (Closing Thoughts)
UFC 290 Preview, Best Bets, and Live Show Announcement at UFC X | Anik & Florian Podcast EP. 420
7/6/2023
1:01:17
EP. 419: Strickland Title Shot, PFL Controversy, Guest Chepe Mariscal, and Longo on #UFC290
EP. 419 - – Anik and Florian are joined by weekly staple Ray Longo to kick off the International Fight Week 2023 festivities as they preview UFC 290: Volkanovski v. Rodriguez. Plus, a look back at the recent PFL controversy highlights from the latest Fight Night in Las Vegas, and a guest appearance by recent UFC winner Chepe Mariscal.
ON TODAY'S SHOW
(00:00:00) - OPENING - #AnikFlorianPodcast
(00:01:01) - HEADLINES with @Jon_Anik & @Kenny Florian & MAJOR UFC 290 ANNOUNCEMENT
(00:06:00) - PFL Controversy
(00:29:47) - RAY LONGO MINUTE: @RAYLONGOMMA
(00:58:10) - Guest: Chepe Mariscal After Massive UFC Debut
(01:13:07) - OUTRO (Closing Thoughts)
Strickland Title Shot, PFL Controversy, Guest Chepe Mariscal, and Longo on #UFC290 | Anik & Florian Podcast EP. 419
7/4/2023
1:18:20
EP. 418: Ilia Topuria Dominates, UFC Jax Recap, Ray Longo on Towel Throws, & UFC Vegas 76 Picks
EP. 418 - – Anik, Florian, and Longo recap another headline-filled weekend in MMA, including Ilia Topuria’s dominance of Josh Emmett on ABC. Plus, a PFL 6 recap with Ken-Flo and yet more UFC predictions from ‘Big Gun’ Brian Petrie in advance of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night.
ON TODAY'S SHOW
(00:00:00) - OPENING - #AnikFlorianPodcast
(00:01:01) - HEADLINES with @Jon_Anik & @Kenny Florian & @RayLongoMMA
(00:30:10) - Interlude - More UFC Jax & PFL Recap with Brian Petrie
(00:45:10) - Interlude - Brian Petrie joins to talk Ilia Topuria & his massive week
(01:02:59) - MAIN-EVENT CHALLENGE: UFC Vegas 76 Picks with @BrianPetrieMMA
(01:30:07) - OUTRO (Closing Thoughts, Important Comments on Elevating Athletes)
Ilia Topuria Dominates, UFC Jax Recap Longo on Towel Throws, & UFC Vegas 76 Picks | Anik & Florian Podcast EP. 418
6/27/2023
1:36:55
EP. 417.5: UFC Jacksonville Picks & Betting Breakdown with Brian Petrie
EP. 417.5 — Anik, Florian and Petrie break down the #UFCJacksonville card complete with a betting preview and their picks for this weekend’s card!
UFC Jacksonville Picks & Betting Breakdown with Brian Petrie | Anik & Florian Podcast EP. 417.5
