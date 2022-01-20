This is the official Max companion podcast to And Just Like That... Each week, executive producer, writer and director Michael Patrick King is joined by the bri... More
Sex and the City: Celebrating 25 years with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis
And Just Like That…The Writers Room is honoring the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City with an exclusive, special episode featuring stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in conversation with writer, director, and executive producer Michael Patrick King. For the first time ever, the four publicly discuss the origins of the groundbreaking series, the evolution of the iconic characters, and never-before-told secrets behind the show. Plus, they reminisce about guest stars, the clothes and, of course, the sex.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/15/2023
1:16:58
And Just Like That…Here Comes Season 2
And just like that… we’re back with another season of And Just Like That…The Writers Room. Executive Producer, Director, and writer Michael Patrick King and digging into each episode of the series with the show’s writers including Elisa Zuritsky, Julie Rottenberg, Susan Fales-Hill, Samantha Irby, Lucas Froehlich, and Rachel Palmer. Together they give an inside look into creating the world of And Just Like That…And Just Like That… The Writers Room podcast is produced by Max in conjunction with Neon Hum Media.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/12/2023
1:39
“Seeing the Light” (with Rachna Fruchbom)
Rachna Fruchbom joins executive producers Michael Patrick King, Elisa Zuritsky, and Julie Rottenberg one final time to unpack the finale of And Just Like That…The group reflects on the characters’ journeys throughout the season and share their favorite parts of filming the episode, including re-creating one of Sex and the City’s most recognizable locations. Julie and Elisa discuss how Kristen Davis’ dedication to speak Hebrew in the original series led to Charlotte speaking Hebrew again at Rock’s they-mitzvah ceremony. Rachna explains how all of the characters, especially Miranda, grapple with coming-of-age in one form or another and Michael Patrick King reveals how he borrowed from his own personal experience with grief and loss to shape the final moments of Carrie’s story.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
2/3/2022
53:05
“No Strings Attached” (with Samantha Irby)
Samantha Irby joins the writers’ room again with executive producers, Michael Patrick King, Elisa Zuritsky, and Julie Rottenberg. Together they discuss the pay-off of having so many characters interact in one place and what it was like to have all the actors on-set. They share scrapped ideas for the episode, including where they originally wanted Carrie to lose Big’s wedding ring, as well as their initial ideas for Seema’s birthday clubbing plans. Also, Michael Patrick King addresses fans’ concerns about Miranda and Steve’s history.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1/27/2022
40:06
“Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered” (with Rachna Fruchbom)
Rachna Fruchbom returns to the writers room for another deep dive into the newest episode of And Just Like That… with executive producers Michael Patrick King, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zurisky. The group reminisces over the experience Carrie has going through her style choices from throughout the history of the franchise and Rachna shares how her own cigarette ritual, and accompanying outfit, made its way into the episode. Then, they talk through the on-set shenanigans that surround Miranda’s love life and how Charlotte’s sex life has always been FULL of surprises.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
