And Introducing Podcast

#125 PHIL COLLINS pt.1!

I can feel it coming ON the air tonight...a podcast about Phil Collins. Well, the first part of a podcast about Phil Collins. We're talking about his child actor youth, his mod adolescence, his rock 'n' roll grindset that got him a slot in Genesis, his scoot from the drumset to the front of the stage after Peter Gabriel's departure, and the hella divorced energy beginnings of his epic solo career. All through his own words, his memoir Not Dead Yet: The Memoir. Plug in your drum machine and don't f*ck up your shot at playing the bongos on a George Harrison record...because folks are saying there's still time to make it an Abacab summer. The book: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/538475/not-dead-yet-by-phil-collins/ Songs in order: Katy Perry - Women’s World Leo Karpatze - The Monster Fuck Genesis - Dancing With The Moonlit Knight Genesis - Supper’s Ready Genesis - Dance on a Volcano Genesis - Follow You, Follow Me Genesis - Burning Rope Phil Collins - In The Air Tonite Phil Collins - Tomorrow Never Knows Genesis - Behind the Lines Genesis - Turn it on Again Genesis - Abacab Phil Collins - Can’t Hurry Love Phil Collins - Against All Odds