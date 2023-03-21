Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to And Also Some Women in the App
Listen to And Also Some Women in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
And Also Some Women

And Also Some Women

Podcast And Also Some Women
Podcast And Also Some Women

And Also Some Women

Broadview
add
Listen in as host Junia Joplin and reporter Anne Thériault explore popular Biblical women through a feminist lens. Their conversations with leading theologians ... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Listen in as host Junia Joplin and reporter Anne Thériault explore popular Biblical women through a feminist lens. Their conversations with leading theologians ... More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Mary Magdalene
    In our debut episode, hosts Junia Joplin and Anne Thériault delve into Mary Magdalene, a figure who has been depicted in many different ways: as a sex worker, as the apostle to the apostles, even as Jesus’ wife. In this episode they'll try to figure out what, if any, of those characterizations are accurate.Guests: Diana Butler Bass, Elizabeth Schrader Polczer, Nikole MitchellFor more information about this episode, including reading links, sources, a full transcript & more, visit broadview.org/podcasts
    5/16/2023
    30:11
  • Trailer: And Also Some Women
    And Also Some Women is a five-part series that will be exploring certain women from the Bible and how they have perhaps been misunderstood, lesser known, or misconstrued. Full episodes will be available in May, but today we’re going to give you a sneak peek of our first episode about Mary Magdalene. Please be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode and follow Broadview Magazine on social media.
    3/21/2023
    2:26

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About And Also Some Women

Listen in as host Junia Joplin and reporter Anne Thériault explore popular Biblical women through a feminist lens. Their conversations with leading theologians offer surprising new takes on familiar characters like Eve, Esther and Mary Magdalene.

Podcast website

Listen to And Also Some Women, LCF Inspirasie Stasie and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

And Also Some Women

And Also Some Women

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

And Also Some Women: Podcasts in Family