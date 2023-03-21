Listen in as host Junia Joplin and reporter Anne Thériault explore popular Biblical women through a feminist lens. Their conversations with leading theologians ... More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
Mary Magdalene
In our debut episode, hosts Junia Joplin and Anne Thériault delve into Mary Magdalene, a figure who has been depicted in many different ways: as a sex worker, as the apostle to the apostles, even as Jesus’ wife. In this episode they'll try to figure out what, if any, of those characterizations are accurate.Guests: Diana Butler Bass, Elizabeth Schrader Polczer, Nikole MitchellFor more information about this episode, including reading links, sources, a full transcript & more, visit broadview.org/podcasts
5/16/2023
30:11
Trailer: And Also Some Women
And Also Some Women is a five-part series that will be exploring certain women from the Bible and how they have perhaps been misunderstood, lesser known, or misconstrued. Full episodes will be available in May, but today we’re going to give you a sneak peek of our first episode about Mary Magdalene. Please be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode and follow Broadview Magazine on social media.
Listen in as host Junia Joplin and reporter Anne Thériault explore popular Biblical women through a feminist lens. Their conversations with leading theologians offer surprising new takes on familiar characters like Eve, Esther and Mary Magdalene.