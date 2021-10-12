Anamnesis: Medical Storytellers | from MedPage Today

Anamnesis is a podcast from MedPage Today where health professionals share stories reveling in intangible lessons beyond EMRs and ICD codes. We honor and highli...
Is There a Doctor in the House?
This is a podcast about the other parts of medicine. Not the drugs, or the latest clinical trial, or the how-to-schedule-your-clinic sort of best-practice discussions, but it’s the place that we talk about medicine and what keeps us coming back for it. It’s the ‘je ne sais quoi’ that makes it special, that lets us forgive it for all its faults and that lets us continue to love it for what it is.
Every episode, we cover three stories around a central theme in medicine and storytelling. Our theme today is a really great one: Is there a doctor in the house?
This means the obvious when we’re in our usual day (or night) at work at the hospital, at the clinic, or wherever it is that you practice. But it’s something really special that the skills of our occupation follow us into all aspects of our lives.
And that’s what this episode is about: When you end up doctoring even when you aren’t really on the clock, because doctoring is something you do, but truly, a doctor is something you are. We can’t turn off the drive to help and the need to care. It’s what makes us special, and it’s what makes medicine as a career path special. Because it’s not just a career, but an identity.
Chapter 1: From HIIT Workout to Hair Apposition (2:22) — Pediatrician sows up split scalp with nothing but his bare hands and skill. Story by Ted Handler, MD.
Chapter 2: A Crisis Curveball at the Cubs Game (13:46) — From baseball spectator to patient of a child neurologist. Story by Jennifer Rubin, MD.
Chapter 3: A Code Blue While Dressed in Red (23:27) — Cardiologist tosses off heels to resuscitate man down at American Heart Association event. Story by Evelina Grayver, MD.
Episode produced by Genevieve Friedman
Sound engineering by Greg Laub
Theme music by Palomar
7/21/2023
34:44
Mysteries: Cracking the Complex Case
Anamnesis is where we celebrate the parts of medicine that don’t always hit the limelight. It’s not about the newest drugs or the latest how-to on the cool procedure — this is where we talk about the medicine behind medicine — what keeps us going in this field.
And what keeps us going in medicine.
Here on this episode, we have three doctors sharing their mysteries — follow along as you watch them hunt and put together clues to finally crack the mystery.
Chapter 1: Prepare for the Worst, Hope for the Best (3:44) — Pediatric neurologist braces himself for the worst-case scenario. Story by Jeffrey Russ, MD, PhD.
Chapter 2: Not Diagnosed Sooner Because He Wasn’t White (21:45) — Presented with classic signs and symptoms, but still not tested. Story by Jennifer Taylor-Cousar, MD.
Chapter 3: You Have to Treat the Entire Patient (39:53) — Surgeon puzzled by source of bony buildup after knee injury. Story by Sonya Sloan, MD.
Episode produced by Sophie Putka
Sound engineering by Greg Laub
Theme music by Palomar
4/7/2023
55:39
One Addiction Clinic, Five Stories of Perseverance
This Anamnesis episode follows Michelle Jobes, PhD, CIP, a clinical research specialist at the National Institute on Drug Abuse in Maryland, as she recounts the experiences of five patients she’s worked alongside to help overcome substance use.
Bittersweet Holidays (8:57)
When Perseverance Pays Off (10:40)
Inspiring Others Through Art (12:47)
The ‘Mayor’ (14:32)
An Unexpected Package (16:24)
Never Forgotten (18:00)
Episode produced by Brendan Murphy
Sound engineering by Greg Laub
Theme music by Palomar
1/17/2023
25:28
A Nurse. A Pandemic. An Addiction.
Over the holidays, a nurse in recovery from opioid use disorder struggled to keep her addiction in check. She was caring for coronavirus patients on the front lines in an ICU outside Seattle. She asked her hospital for more support, and received little. She reached out to her family, but that just made things worse. On Sunday, January 3, 2021, Tiffany Swedeen relapsed.
Tiffany's story highlights the fact that when it comes to substance use disorders, our healthcare system has one standard for patients and another for nurses. And while nurses have responsibilities not only to themselves, but to the public, it's worth remembering that substance use disorder is still a chronic but treatable brain disease, and not a moral failing.
This episode of Anamnesis features discussions of drug abuse and suicide that may be disturbing to some listeners. Discretion is advised.
Chapter 1. Blacked Out on Fentanyl for a Day (2:40) -- A nurse in recovery shares one of her loneliest moments.
Chapter 2. Job, License, and Livelihood on the Line (11:09) -- After diverting drugs, the foundation begins to crack for this nurse.
Chapter 3. Nurses Are Not Unbreakable (26:20) -- We as a society need to serve nurses better.
Episode produced by Shannon Firth
Special thanks to Crystal Phend
Sound engineering by Emily Hutto
Theme music by Palomar
2/11/2022
40:41
Scar Tissue: Emotional Vulnerability in Clinical Practice
Our theme this month is "Scar Tissue."
And I don’t mean the surgical scar tissue, the ones from the fall we took ice skating when we were 6, or the ones we give patients when we take out their appendixes or sew up their lacerations — this is about the emotional vulnerability that we all have in clinical practice — and that accepting what we feel is the first step in healing.
Now, this is a hard one for us as clinicians. We all fancy ourselves healers — but don’t always like to acknowledge that in the process, we need healing ourselves. Because the burdens we elicit from our patients, we often shoulder ourselves — whether subconsciously, or in empathy — and those burdens can chip at us, like they do any human.
But that’s what we are — human.
Chapter 1. I Can't Do This Again (3:28) -- A physician reaches his limit. Story by Taison Bell, MD.
Chapter 2. When the Patient Becomes the Healer (16:17) -- A doctor finds hope from an unexpected place. Story by Ashanda Saint Jean, MD.
Chapter 3. It Is Not a Sin to Cry (29:09) -- How being a good doctor is being human. Story by Hannah Brooks, MD.
Episode produced by Genevieve Friedman
Hosted by Amy Ho, MD
Sound engineering by Greg Laub
Theme music by Palomar
About Anamnesis: Medical Storytellers | from MedPage Today
Anamnesis is a podcast from MedPage Today where health professionals share stories reveling in intangible lessons beyond EMRs and ICD codes. We honor and highlight the humanity and soul of caring for people -- patients and one another. Each episode features 2 or 3 physicians who share their stories around a particular theme with musical interludes from musician doctors and clinicians. In-between-isodes feature reports from recent medical conferences about stories shared there and a brief rundown of top studies and developments.