American Monster: The Trial Of Caleb Flynn

Prosecutors allege that before his sentencing for the murder of Ashley Flynn, Caleb Flynn told his daughters their statements could mean life or death for him and instructed them to deny they’d been coached. One of his daughters responded at sentencing with a statement read to the court. Psychotherapist Shavaun Scott joins Tony Brueski to break down what the coaching allegations mean and what the daughter’s response reveals. Listen Anywhere You Get Podcasts: https://pod.link/1655749292 Want to comment and watch this podcast as a video? Check out our YouTube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/@hiddenkillerspod?sub_confirmation=1 Join Our SubStack For AD-FREE ADVANCE EPISODES & EXTRAS!: https://hiddenkillers.substack.com/ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hiddenkillerspod/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hiddenkillerspod/ Tik-Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@hiddenkillerspod X Twitter https://x.com/tonybpod This publication contains commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nothing published here should be taken as a statement of fact, health or legal advice. #CalebFlynn #AshleyFlynn #CalebFlynnDaughters #ShavaunScott #CalebFlynnSentencing #TippCityOhio #AmericanIdol #MiamiCounty #TrueCrime #HiddenKillers

Before his sentencing, Caleb Flynn’s parents wrote the judge asking for mercy. His father said Caleb is not a stereotypical criminal. His mother listed his accomplishments, praised his church service, and wrote that he has repented to his Lord. Neither letter mentions Ashley Flynn by name. Neither mentions the granddaughters. Psychotherapist Shavaun Scott joins Tony Brueski to analyze what those omissions reveal about the family system behind the man. Listen Anywhere You Get Podcasts: https://pod.link/1655749292Want to comment and watch this podcast as a video? Check out our YouTube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/@hiddenkillerspod?sub_confirmation=1Join Our SubStack For AD-FREE ADVANCE EPISODES & EXTRAS!: https://hiddenkillers.substack.com/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hiddenkillerspod/Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hiddenkillerspod/Tik-Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@hiddenkillerspodX Twitter https://x.com/tonybpod This publication contains commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nothing published here should be taken as a statement of fact, health or legal advice. #CalebFlynn #AshleyFlynn #CalebFlynnParents #ShavaunScott #CalebFlynnSentencing #TippCityOhio #AmericanIdol #MiamiCounty #TrueCrime #HiddenKillers

Full sentencing breakdown with psychotherapist Shavaun Scott. Every word Flynn said, every letter his parents wrote, and the prosecutors’ allegations about what he did with his daughters before sentencing. Flynn spoke for four minutes to his own family without mentioning Ashley. He apologized for the affair, then told the court he didn’t kill his wife. His parents called him a servant. Neither wrote Ashley’s name. Prosecutors allege he coached his daughters. One daughter asked one question. Listen Anywhere You Get Podcasts: https://pod.link/1655749292 Want to comment and watch this podcast as a video? Check out our YouTube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/@hiddenkillerspod?sub_confirmation=1 Join Our SubStack For AD-FREE ADVANCE EPISODES & EXTRAS!: https://hiddenkillers.substack.com/ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hiddenkillerspod/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hiddenkillerspod/ Tik-Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@hiddenkillerspod X Twitter https://x.com/tonybpod This publication contains commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nothing published here should be taken as a statement of fact, health or legal advice. #CalebFlynn #AshleyFlynn #CalebFlynnSentencing #ShavaunScott #CalebFlynnDaughters #CalebFlynnParents #TippCityOhio #AmericanIdol #TrueCrime #HiddenKillers

Mike and Kim Flynn's letters to Judge Jeannine Pratt are the subject of this episode, read in full and checked against what the jury heard in the Caleb Flynn murder trial. Both letters are dated October 2, 2026, three days after the verdict, and both were filed as defense exhibits for the October 5 sentencing, where Caleb's lawyers asked for a sentence that carried a parole date. Mike Flynn's letter opens with a pleasantry about meeting the judge during the trial and closes by asking for clemency based on "the lack of any other criminal record before this time." In between, he tells the story of a Miami County corrections officer on a video call and writes that his son, though "convicted of a heinous crime," is "not the stereo type of criminal." Kim Flynn's letter calls Caleb a pastor's kid who was "a leader in every area of his life" and "never anything but respectful, polite and kind," and it ends with "Thank you for your mercy and compassion in this matter." Neither letter contains Ashley Flynn's name or any mention of her daughters. The jury had seen Caleb's texts to Alleigha Botner, including his May 16, 2025 message that he would kill Ashley "in a heartbeat" if he could do it "and not go to hell." Prosecutors' sentencing memo alleged he coached both daughters before their forensic interviews so their answers would protect him, and the defense objected that the allegation was never put before the jury. Pratt let prosecutors make it, found no remorse on the record, and told Caleb he used his faith to manipulate the lives of others before imposing life without parole. The episode closes with the two letters that answered the grandparents': Ava's, which begins "Dear Daddy," and Alyssa's, which begins "Dear Caleb." Listen Anywhere You Get Podcasts: https://pod.link/1655749292 Want to comment and watch this podcast as a video? Check out our YouTube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/@hiddenkillerspod?sub_confirmation=1 Join Our SubStack For AD-FREE ADVANCE EPISODES & EXTRAS!: https://hiddenkillers.substack.com/ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hiddenkillerspod/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hiddenkillerspod/ Tik-Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@hiddenkillerspod X Twitter https://x.com/tonybpod This publication contains commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nothing published here should be taken as a statement of fact, health or legal advice. #CalebFlynn #AshleyFlynn #HiddenKillers #CalebFlynnParents #CalebFlynnSentencing #MikeFlynn #KimFlynn #TippCityOhio #TrueCrime #AmericanIdol

Caleb Flynn has been convicted of killing Ashley Flynn. Alleigha Botner, the woman at the center of the affair evidence, has not been charged. The distinction is now driving a new question about whether the texts could carry consequences in civil court. Botner testified that she and Flynn exchanged more than 100,000 messages. The jury heard conversations in which Flynn talked about Ashley dying and about ways she could be gone. Botner also testified that she deleted a message asking whether Flynn was involved after Ashley was found dead. Prior trial reporting documented her admission that she initially lied to the FBI about their relationship. Those facts are serious, but Ohio does not allow an alienation-of-affection lawsuit. State law expressly blocks civil damages based simply on breaking up a marriage or having an affair with a married person. Wrongful death is a different path. Ohio law permits a suit when someone’s wrongful act, neglect, or default caused the death. Any claim against a third party would therefore have to prove that person’s conduct was legally connected to Ashley’s killing, not merely that the person knew Flynn was saying frightening things. Ohio also has a failure-to-report statute for someone who knowingly fails to report a felony being committed. Botner has not been charged with that offense, and nothing in Flynn’s conviction by itself establishes that she met the statute’s knowledge requirement. This combined episode follows the messages, the testimony, and the legal line between being a disturbing witness in someone else’s murder case and becoming a defendant in a case of your own. Listen Anywhere You Get Podcasts: https://pod.link/1655749292 Want to comment and watch this podcast as a video? Check out our YouTube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/@hiddenkillerspod?sub_confirmation=1 Join Our SubStack For AD-FREE ADVANCE EPISODES & EXTRAS!: https://hiddenkillers.substack.com/ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hiddenkillerspod/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hiddenkillerspod/ Tik-Tok https://www.tiktok.com/@hiddenkillerspod X Twitter https://x.com/tonybpod This publication contains commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nothing published here should be taken as a statement of fact, health or legal advice. #CalebFlynn #AshleyFlynn #AlleighaBotner #CalebChannels #CalebFlynnMistress #CivilLiability #WrongfulDeath #OhioLaw #TrueCrime #JusticeForAshley

About American Monster: The Trial Of Caleb Flynn

About American Monster: The Trial Of Caleb Flynn

About American Monster: The Trial Of Caleb Flynn