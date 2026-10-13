American Ambassadors Live! Podcast

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100 episodes
- In this episode of American Ambassadors Live!, our host, Ambassador Jim Rosapepe (Romania, 1998 - 2001), dives into "Reign of Secrets" with its author and Council of American Ambassadors member, Ambassador James P. Cain (Denmark, 2005 - 2009).
Together, they examine the key takeaways from the book, sharing unique firsthand diplomatic perspectives on intelligence gathering, government secrecy, and the real-world impact covert operations have on foreign policy and national security.
The Future of the Transatlantic Alliance: A Discussion with U.S. Ambassador Jack Markell08/18/2026 | 28 mins.In this episode of American Ambassadors Live!, former U.S. Ambassador to Italy and the San Marino, Jack Markell, joins Ambassador Jim Rosapepe to discuss the evolving political landscape of Italy and the future of the Transatlantic alliance. Ambassador Markell provides an inside look at Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's leadership, her pragmatic approach to foreign policy, and critical role as a bridge between Europe and the United States.
About the Speaker:
Ambassador Markell was the U.S. Ambassador to the Italian Republic and the Republic of San Marino from August 2023 to January 2025. Prior to that, he served as the U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development from February 2022 to August 2023. He served as the White House Coordinator for Operation Allies Welcome from August 2021 to December 2021. He previously served as the 73rd governor of Delaware from 2009 to 2017. Before he was elected Governor, Mr. Markell was the Delaware State Treasurer for 10 years from January 1999 to January 2009.
Ambassador Markell has also held several private sector executive leadership roles in corporate development, investor relations, strategic management and consulting. He currently serves on the boards of Rush Street Interactive and EverDriven. He previously served on the boards of Upstream USA, Jobs for America's Graduates and Delaware State University, Annie E. Casey Foundation and others. He was chair of both the National Governors Association and the Democratic Governors Association. He is a Henry Crown Fellow and a Rodel Fellow at the Aspen Institute. He earned his undergraduate degree in economics and development studies from Brown University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He and his wife, Carla, have two adult children.
American Ambassadors Live! with U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott07/16/2026 | 26 mins.In this episode of American Ambassadors Live!, we are joined by U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott. Episode host and Council of American Ambassadors' President, Ambassador G. Philip Hughes, explores the "how" and "why" behind today's diplomatic headlines. This fascinating conversation offers viewers and listeners a behind-the-scenes look at political communications and their broader implications on both domestic and international affairs.
Who's Winning vs. Losing: Thoughts on the War in Ukraine with U.S. Ambassador (Ret.), Bill Taylor07/09/2026 | 25 mins.The Council of American Ambassadors was especially pleased to welcome Ambassador Bill Taylor, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, to our podcast American Ambassadors Live! Council and Board member, Ambassador Jim Rosapepe, moderated this important discussion. An expert in national security strategy, Ambassador Taylor walks listeners through key topics like the efficacy of U.S. economic pressure on weakening Russian oil revenues, the role of U.S. diplomacy and recent visits to Kyiv, and what a realistic path to resolution looks like for President Trump and President Putin.
About the Speaker:
Ambassador William B. Taylor is a distinguished fellow with the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center. Prior to the Atlantic Council, Taylor was vice president, Europe and Russia at the US Institute of Peace.
From 2006 to 2009, Taylor served as the US ambassador to Ukraine and as the chargé d'affaires ad interim from 2019 to 2020 at the US embassy in Kyiv.
Beyond Ukraine, Taylor served as the special coordinator for Middle East Transitions at the US Department of State from 2011 to 2013, where he oversaw assistance and support to the Middle East during the Arab Spring—including support to Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, and Syria. Prior to his tenure in the Middle East Transitions Team and Kyiv, Taylor served as the US government's representative to the Mideast Quartet from Jerusalem. From 2004 to 2005, Taylor served in Baghdad as director of the Iraq Reconstruction Office; from 2002 to 2003 he served in Kabul as coordinator of US government and international assistance to Afghanistan; and from 1992 to 2002, he served in Washington as coordinator of US government assistance to former Soviet Union countries and Eastern Europe.
Taylor holds a Bachelor of Science from the US Military Academy in West Point, New York, and a Master of Public Policy from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government. Taylor also served as an infantry platoon leader and combat company commander in the US Army in Vietnam and Germany.
Reaching the American People: A Discussion with Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers06/17/2026 | 29 mins.The Council of American Ambassadors' President, Ambassador G. Philip Hughes, was joined by Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers to learn more about how the Trump Administration is communicating with the world in the age of artificial intelligence and social media. Their discussion touches on a range of topics, including the work of the State Department to protect digital freedoms, examples of the more creative uses of public diplomacy to reach foreign audiences, and the power of sports diplomacy ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the 2028 Olympics.
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About American Ambassadors Live! Podcast
The American Ambassadors Live! Podcast (previously called CAA Live!) invites foreign policy experts and practitioners from the United States and around the world to share their perspectives on critical international issues. Disclaimer: Views expressed on this program are solely those of individual members and should not be construed as those of the Council of American Ambassadors, executive leadership, membership as a whole, or individuals or organizations that provide financial support to the Council of American Ambassadors.Podcast website
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