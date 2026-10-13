American Ambassadors Live! Podcast

The Council of American Ambassadors was especially pleased to welcome Ambassador Bill Taylor, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, to our podcast American Ambassadors Live! Council and Board member, Ambassador Jim Rosapepe, moderated this important discussion. An expert in national security strategy, Ambassador Taylor walks listeners through key topics like the efficacy of U.S. economic pressure on weakening Russian oil revenues, the role of U.S. diplomacy and recent visits to Kyiv, and what a realistic path to resolution looks like for President Trump and President Putin.

About the Speaker:

Ambassador William B. Taylor is a distinguished fellow with the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center. Prior to the Atlantic Council, Taylor was vice president, Europe and Russia at the US Institute of Peace.

From 2006 to 2009, Taylor served as the US ambassador to Ukraine and as the chargé d'affaires ad interim from 2019 to 2020 at the US embassy in Kyiv.

Beyond Ukraine, Taylor served as the special coordinator for Middle East Transitions at the US Department of State from 2011 to 2013, where he oversaw assistance and support to the Middle East during the Arab Spring—including support to Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, and Syria. Prior to his tenure in the Middle East Transitions Team and Kyiv, Taylor served as the US government's representative to the Mideast Quartet from Jerusalem. From 2004 to 2005, Taylor served in Baghdad as director of the Iraq Reconstruction Office; from 2002 to 2003 he served in Kabul as coordinator of US government and international assistance to Afghanistan; and from 1992 to 2002, he served in Washington as coordinator of US government assistance to former Soviet Union countries and Eastern Europe.

Taylor holds a Bachelor of Science from the US Military Academy in West Point, New York, and a Master of Public Policy from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government. Taylor also served as an infantry platoon leader and combat company commander in the US Army in Vietnam and Germany.