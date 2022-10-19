American war history told by American Warriors. Each season of America: Fog Of War highlights the story of one of America's military conflicts with the goals of... More
Available Episodes
HIPPOCKET HISTORY #11 - THE BATTLES OF FALLUJAH
The most dangerous city during the Iraq War, Fallujah, goes down in history because of what happened as American troops fought house to house, street to street to eliminate terrorists and bring peace to the Iraqi people in that city. In part one of this multi-episode series we cover some of the events our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines experienced during the first three days of the Second Battle of Fallujah.
6/14/2023
2:15:32
HIPPOCKET HISTORY #10 - THE GREAT LOCOMOTIVE CHASE
In an attempt to bring down the Rebellion, a small band of Union volunteers travel deep into the heart of the Confederacy to commandeer a locomotive, and cripple southern railways in 1862. Disguised as Confederate sympathizers from Kentucky looking to enlist in the army, they execute their mission and shake things up down south. Find out how these men became our Nation's first recipients of the Medal of Honor.
5/31/2023
1:41:00
HIPPOCKET HISTORY #9 - MACVSOG RECON TEAMS
Discover the dangerous covert world of MACVSOG [the U.S. Military's premiere special operations organization during the Vietnam War]. Operating deep behind enemy lines, in both Laos and Cambodia, SOG Recon Teams were tasked with observing the Ho Chi Minh trail, capturing NVA soldiers, direct action assaults, and many other extremely difficult missions.
5/17/2023
1:05:03
The SIT-REP
The SIT-REP

This is the first of a new episode type we will be featuring on America: Fog of War, called The SIT-REP [The Situation Report]. This is something we wanted to put out so all of you can stay up to date on the "situation' of the show--what we're working on next, improvements we're making to the show, and what we have on the horizon. Listen to The SIT-REP and find out what's going on with America: Fog of War and to hear the some important news about the next few months.
10/26/2022
4:02
4.4) [PATREON PREVIEW] Hippocket History - The Battle of Shiloh
4.4) [PATREON PREVIEW] Hippocket History - The Battle of Shiloh: This hippocket covers the Battle of Shiloh as Union forces move deeper into the Confederate States. A once peaceful location becomes the setting of a bloody and viscous, grinding battle. The men on both sides of the line dish out the most tenacious fighting our nation had ever seen at the time. For that reason, the Hornets' Nest earns its forever nickname. *This episode is a preview of one our exclusive Patreon only episodes. To hear the entire episode click on the link "become a member" below.*
