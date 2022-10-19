The SIT-REP

This is the first of a new episode type we will be featuring on America: Fog of War, called The SIT-REP [The Situation Report]. This is something we wanted to put out so all of you can stay up to date on the "situation' of the show--what we're working on next, improvements we're making to the show, and what we have on the horizon. Listen to The SIT-REP and find out what's going on with America: Fog of War and to hear the some important news about the next few months. Brett’s Call-to-Action Follow us on: Instagram @Americafogofwar TikTok @america_fogofwar Become a Member for more insider content Follow Civil War Trails — www.civilwartrails.org/ Hosts Colby Sumner Brett Thomas Host Host About Brett and Colby, both Marine Corps combat veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, use their backgrounds to tell the stories from America’s past wars. This podcast incorporates their combat experiences to relate the experiences of American warriors of the past to a modern audience. To further discover and commemorate our history, provide insight to younger generations, and inspire everyone to uphold and honor the legacy of the American Warrior.