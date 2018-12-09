1 - One Million Dollars
In the opener, we meet first term Congressman Seth McGuire, who’s embroiled in a terrible PR disaster. He interacts mostly with his chief of staff, Olivia Huff and his assistant, Gita Subramanium, both of whom are way more politically savvy, and try to counsel him into “playing the game.” Beat down and disheartened, Seth is at the end of his rope. But the lightning of inspiration strikes when he’s least expecting it – while listening to right-wing talk radio. Directed by J S Mayank. Written by J S Mayank & David Carlyle. Produced by J S Mayank, David Carlyle, Jeremy Gordon, Spencer Garrett. Cast: Patrick J Adams, Autumn Reeser, Lorien Haynes, Kalpana Pot, Mark Atteberry, Katherine Castra, Dana Bash, and Ming-Na Wen. Additional voices: Shaan Sharma, Dustin Green, Jonathan Bray, Chris Cleveland.
