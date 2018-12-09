Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to America 2.0 in the App
Listen to America 2.0 in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
America 2.0

America 2.0

Podcast America 2.0
Podcast America 2.0

America 2.0

J S Mayank and David Carlyle | Realm
add
Seth McGuire (Patrick J Adams) is a first term Congressman. He’s also an unflinching idealist and a profound optimist. When embroiled in his first ever controve... More
ArtsPerforming ArtsSociety & Culture
Seth McGuire (Patrick J Adams) is a first term Congressman. He’s also an unflinching idealist and a profound optimist. When embroiled in his first ever controve... More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • 1 - One Million Dollars
    In the opener, we meet first term Congressman Seth McGuire, who’s embroiled in a terrible PR disaster. He interacts mostly with his chief of staff, Olivia Huff and his assistant, Gita Subramanium, both of whom are way more politically savvy, and try to counsel him into “playing the game.” Beat down and disheartened, Seth is at the end of his rope. But the lightning of inspiration strikes when he’s least expecting it – while listening to right-wing talk radio. Directed by J S Mayank. Written by J S Mayank & David Carlyle. Produced by J S Mayank, David Carlyle, Jeremy Gordon, Spencer Garrett. Cast: Patrick J Adams, Autumn Reeser, Lorien Haynes, Kalpana Pot, Mark Atteberry, Katherine Castra, Dana Bash, and Ming-Na Wen. Additional voices: Shaan Sharma, Dustin Green, Jonathan Bray, Chris Cleveland. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    16:05
  • The Teaser
    AMERICA 2.0 is a 6-part scripted narrative audio series that’s positive, uplifting, bipartisan, and aimed to be the antidote to our current political climate.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    9/12/2018
    1:00

More Arts podcasts

About America 2.0

Seth McGuire (Patrick J Adams) is a first term Congressman. He’s also an unflinching idealist and a profound optimist. When embroiled in his first ever controversy, Seth is completely ill-equipped to navigate D.C.’s political treachery. Hope comes in a EUREKA moment, putting him at a crossroads: can his bold and revolutionary plan really save this country, or is he going to talk himself right out of office when people hear his crazy idea? Find out in our 6-part, scripted, narrative podcast series - AMERICA 2.0, starring Patrick J Adams, Kate Walsh, Shanola Hampton, Ming-Na Wen, Spencer Garrett, Jack Coleman, Autumn Reeser, and Laurence Fishburne.
Podcast website

Listen to America 2.0, Akcent and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

America 2.0

America 2.0

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

America 2.0: Podcasts in Family