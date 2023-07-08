Join us each week for stories from behind the closed therapy door. You’ll hear relatable experiences from other therapists, including bloopers, highlight reels,...
63. Fight, Flight, or End Session?
Join us as we hear from Alexa who has a pretty big trauma response in the middle of a family therapy session. She shares with us how she fails to practice what she preaches and how she managed her reaction without the family noticing. We round out the discussion with much-needed reminders about our humanity as therapists and how to manage our human responses, even if they're in the middle of a therapy session.
8/7/2023
35:15
62. Are You a Bad Therapist or Are You Just Triggered?
Transference and countertransference - we learned about it in grad school and talk about it a lot as clinicians, but do we really break it down enough to understand the impact? Join us as we hear from Becca who shares her journey in understanding and using transference and countertransference in the therapy room. Transference might feel like a familiar topic, but the conversation will go differently than you think!
7/31/2023
32:34
61. Addicted Therapist
Many of us learned a lot about ourselves during COVID, saw how we coped with different situations, and how that could even impact our work as therapists. Join us as we hear from Taylor who realized she had unhealthy coping skills and strategies during that time. Taylor also shares how she recognized when addiction was taking over her life outside of the clinical room, how it may have been impacting her inside the clinical room and what she did about it to manage her career throughout the process.
7/24/2023
32:54
60. TikTok got me fired
A professional social media presence can sometimes be a double-edged sword. Join us as we hear from Justin who shares a story where *spoiler alert* TikTok might have led to him getting fired! Justin talks about how this experience had a silver lining and lead to tremendous growth in his career. With so many of us on social media, this is the start of a much-needed conversation for modern therapists.
7/17/2023
37:48
59. Your Kid Hit My Kid
Can you avoid all dual relationships? Leah shares her experiences working and raising children in the same community, including a sparring match between her son and a client's family! Join us as we explore the nuances of dual relationships and parenthood as a therapist.
