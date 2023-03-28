Mickey takes Zebb to a Bass Pro Shop to buy a gun. Everything seems to be going to plan. But then, Mickey is exposed as an informant by a group in Colorado Springs. With Zebb’s help, Mickey creates a bizarre video railing against the group. Zebb begins to question what’s going on with his friend. But is it too late? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

When the FBI closes its net, several activists are arrested. And Zebb enters a criminal justice system that’s stacked against him. But has the FBI ignored a much bigger, much more real threat to America? And finally, Trevor tracks down the man in the silver hearse. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Lost Hills investigates the dark side of Malibu, California. Beneath a seductive facade, this city of billionaires, celebrities, and surf bums is hiding something menacing. Season 3 takes a deep dive into the surf world to explore the legacy of Malibu’s Dark Prince: Miki Dora. A surfer known for his style, grace and aggression, he ruled Malibu from the 1950s to the 1970s. Celebrated for his rebellious spirit, he was also a conman who led the FBI on a 7-year manhunt around the world. To many he’s a hero, but there’s an evil undercurrent that runs through the surf world. And it all leads back to Miki Dora. Hosted by Dana Goodyear (The New Yorker) and produced by Western Sound and Pushkin Industries.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Alphabet Boys reveals the secret investigations of the FBI, DEA, ATF, and other alphabet agencies. Hosted by journalist Trevor Aaronson, Alphabet Boys exposes secret undercover recordings that the government never wanted the public to hear. We explore cases that are both dangerous and absurd in order to ask this question: Are America’s top cops catching criminals -- or creating them? Season two is “Up In Arms.” An international weapons deal to arm rebels in Colombia tangles up the DEA, the CIA, and the FBI in the same case. But who’s the good guy? And who’s the bad guy? This spy story is not at all what it seems. Alphabet Boys is a production of Western Sound.