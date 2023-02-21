Getting to Know NRECA President Tony Anderson

Tony Anderson, general manager of Cherryland Electric Cooperative in Michigan, recently kicked off his two-year term as NRECA president. He’s a familiar figure in the electric cooperative program, with a career that has included working at five co-ops in five states and a high-profile charitable campaign that involved running a marathon in every state. Hear from Anderson about his career track, what he’ll focus on as NRECA president and what his priorities are going forward.