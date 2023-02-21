The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association's podcast is focused on the important stories from across co-op country about the issues that matter most to...
Raising the Alarm on Grid Reliability
The reliability of America's electric grid is no longer a guarantee amid government regulations forcing the disorderly closure of always-on power plants in favor of renewables and demand exceeding supply during critical times in several regions of the country. What have electric co-ops been doing to raise the alarm and offer solutions? Hear from NRECA CEO Jim Matheson and Associated Electric Cooperative CEO David Tudor.
6/22/2023
31:52
Getting to Know NRECA President Tony Anderson
Tony Anderson, general manager of Cherryland Electric Cooperative in Michigan, recently kicked off his two-year term as NRECA president. He’s a familiar figure in the electric cooperative program, with a career that has included working at five co-ops in five states and a high-profile charitable campaign that involved running a marathon in every state. Hear from Anderson about his career track, what he’ll focus on as NRECA president and what his priorities are going forward.
5/15/2023
26:10
Powering Electric School Buses in Rural America
Electric school buses are becoming a more common sight in rural school districts, thanks in part to new federal funding created by the bipartisan infrastructure law. For electric co-ops that serve these districts, what are the opportunities and challenges posed by this new demand for electricity? Hear from NRECA's Stephanie Crawford, Bradley Cherry of Grayson Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. in Kentucky and Travis Mathes of Lewis County Rural Electric Cooperative in Missouri.
4/13/2023
20:52
The Next Generation of Electric Co-op Leaders
Over the last 50 years, the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour has sent over 75,000 rural teenagers to Washington, D.C., for the “trip of a lifetime,” where they meet with their elected officials and build relationships. Through the Youth Tour and Youth Leadership Council, NRECA works to cultivate our next generation of co-op leaders. Learn more in this episode from NRECA Youth Programs and Training Manager Beth Knudson and 2023 Youth Leadership Council national spokesperson Rukaya Alrubaye.
3/23/2023
19:31
How Direct-Pay Incentives Will Change the Game for Co-ops
Electric co-ops saw a major victory last year with the inclusion of direct-pay incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act. The law gives co-ops and other tax-exempt entities the ability to receive reimbursements from the government for deploying new energy technologies, putting them on a playing field with for-profit providers. How does this change the game for co-ops going forward? Hear from NRECA's Paul Gutierrez, Minnkota Power Cooperative's Mac McLennan and Northeastern REMC's Eric Jung.