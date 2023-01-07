On Almost There, a new podcast from Emerson Collective, poet and lawyer Dwayne Betts talks to creative problem solvers—architects, doctors, writers, voyagers, o...
More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
This profoundly simple act can save the lives of millions of Black women
Walking is the single most powerful thing a Black woman can do for her health, according to Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison. Black women and girls experience higher rates of hypertension and diabetes, higher maternal mortality, and overall shorter life expectancy than other Americans. As a practical first step to healing and transforming their own lives, members of their organization, GirlTrek, form local groups that walk together in their neighborhoods. Today, GirlTrek has blossomed into a global community of over 1.5 million walkers, making it the nation’s largest nonprofit focused on the health of Black women and girls. “We know that when Black women get involved, everything can change,” Morgan says.
In this episode, Dwayne, Morgan, and Vanessa take a walk outside together and discuss the joy of building community through movement; the origin story of GirlTrek; and what’s possible when Black women take to the streets of their neighborhoods.
For more on the work of our guests, Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison: https://www.emersoncollective.com/persons/t-morgan-dixon-vanessa-garrison
To learn more about Almost There and to read the transcript of this episode: https://www.emersoncollective.com/almost-there-podcast
For more on Emerson Collective: https://www.emersoncollective.com/
Learn more about our host, Dwayne Betts: https://www.dwaynebetts.com/
Almost There is produced by Eric Nuzum and Jesse Baker of Magnificent Noise for Emerson Collective. Our production staff includes Eleanor Kagan, Julia Natt, Patrick D’Arcy, Amy Low, Alex Simon, and our sound designers Paul Schneider and Kristin Mueller.
Email us at [email protected]
Subscribe to the Emerson Collective Fellows newsletter: http://www.emersoncollective.com/fellows-newsletter
6/27/2023
34:00
Our buildings are making us sick. Could they heal us instead?
Before Michael Murphy became an architect, his father was diagnosed with terminal cancer. For the next eighteen months, as his father was treated, they worked together to restore their old family home. When the house was completed, his father’s cancer was in remission, and he told Michael that the project saved his life.
Today, as the founder of MASS Design Group and lead designer on projects like the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, and the Butaro Hospital in Rwanda, Michael is committed to making buildings that can heal, reshaping our understanding of what architecture can do for our health and for the planet. As Michael says, “If architecture can change our health and can keep us alive, it has to be a right.”
In this episode, Dwayne and Michael discuss the perverse architecture of prisons and hospitals; their collaboration designing the first-of-its-kind “Freedom Library” bookshelf for prison dormitories; and the lasting impact of the great Dr. Paul Farmer, who co-founded Partners in Health, on Michael’s design thinking.
For more on the work of our guest, Michael Murphy: https://www.emersoncollective.com/persons/michael-murphy
To learn more about Almost There and to read the transcript of this episode: https://www.emersoncollective.com/almost-there-podcast
For more on Emerson Collective: https://www.emersoncollective.com/
Learn more about our host, Dwayne Betts: https://www.dwaynebetts.com/
Almost There is produced by Eric Nuzum and Jesse Baker of Magnificent Noise for Emerson Collective. Our production staff includes Eleanor Kagan, Julia Natt, Patrick D’Arcy, Amy Low, Alex Simon, and our sound designers Paul Schneider and Kristin Mueller.
Email us at [email protected]
Subscribe to the Emerson Collective Fellows newsletter: http://www.emersoncollective.com/fellows-newsletter
6/20/2023
34:42
How America can tell the truth about the history of slavery
How do we remember the darkest parts of our collective past—from slavery in the U.S. to the Holocaust in Germany—while moving steadily forward? This question has driven poet and journalist Clint Smith to travel the U.S. and cross oceans in search of places, stories, and public memorials that deepen our shared understanding of what human beings have done to each other, and how we can collectively heal. He is the author of the book How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, and the new book of poems, Above Ground.
In the premiere episode of Almost There, Dwayne and Clint discuss places across the U.S. that successfully—and not-so-successfully—confront the history of slavery; what Clint learned visiting Holocaust memorials in Germany for his Atlantic cover story; and Clint’s formative experience as a high school English teacher. Plus, Dwayne reads one of Clint’s new poems.
For more on our guest, Clint Smith: https://www.emersoncollective.com/persons/clint-smith
To learn more about Almost There and to read the transcript of this episode: https://www.emersoncollective.com/almost-there-podcast
For more on Emerson Collective: https://www.emersoncollective.com/
Learn more about our host, Dwayne Betts: https://www.dwaynebetts.com/
Almost There is produced by Eric Nuzum and Jesse Baker of Magnificent Noise for Emerson Collective. Our production staff includes Eleanor Kagan, Julia Natt, Patrick D’Arcy, Amy Low, Alex Simon, and our sound designers Paul Schneider and Kristin Mueller.
Email us at [email protected]
Subscribe to the Emerson Collective Fellows newsletter: http://www.emersoncollective.com/fellows-newsletter
6/20/2023
36:22
We’re “Almost There”
On Almost There, a new podcast from Emerson Collective, poet and lawyer Dwayne Betts talks to creative problem solvers—architects, doctors, writers, voyagers, organizers, artists—whose ideas could remake our world. In each episode, we’ll learn about the unpredictable journeys that have led them to the big questions driving their work: How do we keep our families and communities healthy? How do we build a democracy that works for everyone? How can we stay alert to the beauty around us, and harness human ingenuity to protect our planet? Questions this big don't have easy answers, but the conversations on Almost There will point us to the surprising paths forward.
On Almost There, a new podcast from Emerson Collective, poet and lawyer Dwayne Betts talks to creative problem solvers—architects, doctors, writers, voyagers, organizers, artists—whose ideas could remake our world. In each episode, we’ll learn about the unpredictable journeys that have led them to the big questions driving their work: How do we keep our families and communities healthy? How do we build a democracy that works for everyone? How can we stay alert to the beauty around us, and harness human ingenuity to protect our planet? Questions this big don't have easy answers, but the conversations on Almost There will point us to the surprising paths forward. Produced by Magnificent Noise.