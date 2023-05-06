Almost Awakened
Brittney Hartley & Bill Reel
A No-Nonsense Approach To Spirituality More
A No-Nonsense Approach To Spirituality More
Available Episodes
5 of 157
Internal Family systems – Therapy Talking To Your Parts: Almost Awakened: 156
One of the big modalities currently in therapeutic practices is “Internal Family Systems” or “IFS” and the idea that the core you can learn to […]
What Can We Say About the Nature Of Reality – Part 2: AA: 155
Bill Reel and Gabe go for round 2 of looking at the nature of reality. They look at various models of seeing the world, check […]
What Can We Say About the Nature Of Reality: Almost Awakened: 154
Bill Reel and Gabe take a long look at the nature of reality. They look at various models of seeing the world, check in on […]
7 Kinds of Atheism & 7 New Religions: AA: 153
What are the 7 variations of atheism and the 7 new religions on the rise. Based on two books – The Seven Types of Atheism […]
Almost Awakened: 152: Transhumanism – A New Religion?
Hartley and Reel sit down with Lincoln Cannon to discuss Transhumanism and to evaluate if it could, in fact, become a new religion. RESOURCES: https://lincoln.metacannon.net/
More Religion & Spirituality podcasts
The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity, History
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
Made For This with Jennie Allen
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
Unashamed with Phil & Jase Robertson
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
Religion & Spirituality, Buddhism, Health & Fitness
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
Elevation with Steven Furtick
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
Listen to Almost Awakened, The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Almost Awakened
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.