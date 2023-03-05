AllAboutTRH Podcast - All About The Truth

Creator of the popular and well known entertainment website AllAboutTRH.com, founded back in 2011, Roxanne has been reporting everything Real Housewives & B... More
RHONJ Recap: Exposing Lies With Exclusive Proof + Never Before Heard Reunion Tea
Rox & Shantel recap the latest Real Housewives of New Jersey episode exposing more lies with proof, spilling some more New Jersey reunion tea that you haven’t heard before and we get a statement from Teresa’s girlfriend, Nicole Greco-Peepas!Be sure to check out AllAboutTRH.com for everything Real Housewives & Bravo TVFollow us on Instagram @AllAboutTRHpodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/3/2023
1:03:16
RHONJ Behind The Scenes Tea + Vanderpump Rules & RHOBH Drama
On this weeks episode we talk about the New Jersey after show, Vanderpump Rules & share some Beverly Hills tea. We also cover some behind the scenes things that happened at the Real Housewives of New Jersey cup [email protected] Visit www.allabouttrh.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/28/2023
42:12
Andy Cohen Talks New Jersey Reunion Taping + RHONJ Recap
Rox and Shantel talk about Andy Cohen’s perception of the RHONJ reunion taping and what that means for the future of RHONJ. And we recap the latest Real Housewives of New Jersey episode and tell you our thoughts on Jennifer Aydin’s husband Bill Aydin walking in Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas wedding.Be sure to check out AllAboutTRH.com for everything Real Housewives and Bravo TVFollow us on Instagram at @AllAboutTRHpodcast & @AllAboutTRH Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/26/2023
53:47
Exclusive Tea On EVERYTHING That Happened At The RHONJ Reunion Taping
On todays episode we give you all the exclusive tea that went down on the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion taping - and we’ve never been wrong when it comes to exclusive tea! Get ready because we have a lot to unload exclusively at AllAboutTRH.Be sure to check out AllAboutTRH.com for everything Real Housewives & Bravo TVFollow Us On @AllAboutTRHpodcast and @AllAboutTRH Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/22/2023
45:39
RHONJ Recap + We Talk The DMs We Shared Exposing Margaret Josephs
Were out of town yet we still made it work - were recapping the Real Housewives of New Jersey latest episode and talking about the DMs we exposed on AllAboutTRH regarding Margaret Josephs meeting up an instagram user to buy a donated skinny Italian pizza oven to bring to the New Jersey reunion taping Be sure to check out AllAboutTRH for everything Real Housewives & Bravo TVFollow us on Instagram at @AllAboutTRHpodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Creator of the popular and well known entertainment website AllAboutTRH.com, founded back in 2011, Roxanne has been reporting everything Real Housewives & Bravo TV since 18 years old! Now the 30 year old mom of three is sharing her take on everything Real Housewives & Bravo TV with cousin & co-host Shantel breaking down each episode as well as providing exclusive content with your favorite (and not so favorite) Bravo TV stars.