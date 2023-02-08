What's up with the UFO Hearing (a preview) and Stories From Somewhere in the Skies
Creators & Guests
Dr. Mounce - Host
CJ Dearinger - Host
Ryan Sprague - Guest
Note: this podcast was recorded on Monday, July 24th, 2023, prior to the events of the July 26th House Oversight UFO Hearing.SPECIAL GUEST: television host, podcast host, and author Ryan Sprague: the UFO guy on Ancient Aliens (on History) and Mysteries Decoded (on The CW). TOPICS
It could be the most historic week in the history of UFOlogy, if not the history of the world itself. On Wednesday, July 26th, 10 AM EST, the United States House Committee on Oversight and Accountability will hold a UFO - UAP hearing called Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency.
EXCLUSIVE!!! On Friday, February 10th, 2023, an Unidentified Flying Object was shot down by a U.S. F-22 fighter jet over the remote outpost of Deadhorse, Alaska. The government says the search for the craft was abandoned due to harsh weather conditions. Special guest Ryan Sprague brings us startling new information regarding this mysterious event!
Ryan Sprague's own harrowing UFO encounter!
Ryan Sprague has written a new book based on the witness accounts from his acclaimed podcast. Since 2017, the award-winning Somewhere in the Skies podcast has been a place for people from all walks of life to tell their personal UFO stories. In his latest book, Stories From Somewhere In The Skies, Ryan Sprague takes you on a fascinating journey through the life-altering experiences of those who stared into the skies and had something extraordinary stare back.
Hot takes on UFOlogy past, present, and future.
