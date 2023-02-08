Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to All Things - Unexplained in the App
Listen to All Things - Unexplained in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
All Things - Unexplained

All Things - Unexplained

Podcast All Things - Unexplained
Podcast All Things - Unexplained

All Things - Unexplained

Dr. Mounce, CJ Dearinger, Smitty Neaves
add
Do you look for Bigfoot peeking from the edge of the woods at your kid's t-ball game? Is UFO spotting and alien watching in Roswell, New Mexico on your bucket l...
More
ScienceSociety & Culture
Do you look for Bigfoot peeking from the edge of the woods at your kid's t-ball game? Is UFO spotting and alien watching in Roswell, New Mexico on your bucket l...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 265
  • BONUS Tim Burchett UFO Hearing Highlights, July 2023
    🏆🎙️PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD NOMINEE 🏅🎙️🏆🎙️TOP 25 SCIENCE CHARTS PODCAST 🏅🎙️ ★ Support this podcast ★ In this bonus clip, listen to the highlights of Congressman Tim Burchett at the historic July 26th House Oversight UFO Hearing. FREE OFFER We are pleased to tell you about our partnership with Audible! You can now get a free trial, which includes books like Dr. Mounce’s Killer Kudzu, by visiting https://www.audibletrial.com/ufo. 🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT THE SHOW☕️  Get CJ a coffee or just to help out: https://account.venmo.com/u/bigfootufo🎥  Book your Cameo video with CJ, Smitty, or Doc at: https://www.cameo.com/atupodcast🛍️  Official Store: https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cp_4%3AAll+Things+Unexplained&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011✅  PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/atupodcast🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸MUSIC CREDITS  Landing by Godmode.LOGO CREDITMonarch Wing Media: https://www.instagram.com/monarchwingmedia/🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸It is so appreciated, when you FOLLOW, REVIEW, RATE & SHARE ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 🛸 All our links (probably): https://linktr.ee/atupodcast🛸 Dr. Mounce books: https://squatching.com/🛸 Get CJ a coffee or just to help out: https://account.venmo.com/u/bigfootufo🛸 Website: http://www.bigfootufo.com🛸 Book your Cameo video with CJ, Smitty, or Doc at: https://www.cameo.com/atupodcast🛸 Official Store: https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cp_4%3AAll+Things+Unexplained&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011🛸 Email us directly at: [email protected]🛸 Apple podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-things-unexplained/id1518410497🛸 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@allthingsunexplained🛸 Twitter: https://twitter.com/ATUnexplained🛸 Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allthingsunexplainedpodcast/🛸 CJ's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_unexplained_cj/🛸 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allthingsunexplainedpodcast🛸 Read Dr. Mounce's articles at: https://squatching.com/articlescomics/🛸 Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.🛸 Copyright ©2023 All Things - Unexplained. All rights reserved.
    8/4/2023
    16:16
  • BONUS Diamond Formation of Orb-like UFOs Disarms Fighter Jets
    🏆🎙️PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD NOMINEE 🏅🎙️🏆🎙️TOP 25 SCIENCE CHARTS PODCAST 🏅🎙️ ★ Support this podcast ★ In this bonus clip, listen to the highlights of Congressman Matt Gaetz at the historic July 26th House Oversight UFO Hearing. FREE OFFER We are pleased to tell you about our partnership with Audible! You can now get a free trial, which includes books like Dr. Mounce’s Killer Kudzu, by visiting https://www.audibletrial.com/ufo. 🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT THE SHOW☕️  Get CJ a coffee or just to help out: https://account.venmo.com/u/bigfootufo🎥  Book your Cameo video with CJ, Smitty, or Doc at: https://www.cameo.com/atupodcast🛍️  Official Store: https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cp_4%3AAll+Things+Unexplained&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011✅  PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/atupodcast🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸MUSIC CREDITS  Landing by Godmode.LOGO CREDITMonarch Wing Media: https://www.instagram.com/monarchwingmedia/🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸It is so appreciated, when you FOLLOW, REVIEW, RATE & SHARE ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 🛸 All our links (probably): https://linktr.ee/atupodcast🛸 Dr. Mounce books: https://squatching.com/🛸 Get CJ a coffee or just to help out: https://account.venmo.com/u/bigfootufo🛸 Website: http://www.bigfootufo.com🛸 Book your Cameo video with CJ, Smitty, or Doc at: https://www.cameo.com/atupodcast🛸 Official Store: https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cp_4%3AAll+Things+Unexplained&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011🛸 Email us directly at: [email protected]🛸 Apple podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-things-unexplained/id1518410497🛸 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@allthingsunexplained🛸 Twitter: https://twitter.com/ATUnexplained🛸 Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allthingsunexplainedpodcast/🛸 CJ's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_unexplained_cj/🛸 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allthingsunexplainedpodcast🛸 Read Dr. Mounce's articles at: https://squatching.com/articlescomics/🛸 Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.🛸 Copyright ©2023 All Things - Unexplained. All rights reserved.
    8/2/2023
    8:00
  • UFO Hearing, July 2023 Full Highlights and Analysis
    🏆🎙️PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD NOMINEE 🏅🎙️🏆🎙️TOP 25 SCIENCE CHARTS PODCAST 🏅🎙️ ★ Support this podcast ★ Creators & Guests Dr. Mounce - Host D.J. - BLM + Love LE - Guest On Monday, July 24th, 2023, the world was shocked by the July 26th House Oversight UFO Hearing. This special edition of All Things - Unexplained features a chaptered breakdown of the biggest revelations, allowing you to easily navigate the historic event's biggest topics (depending on your podcast platform). Then, enjoy a post-hearing analysis by Dr. Mounce and special guest DJ from Calling All Beings.FREE OFFER We are pleased to tell you about our partnership with Audible! You can now get a free trial, which includes books like Dr. Mounce’s Killer Kudzu, by visiting https://www.audibletrial.com/ufo. 🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT THE SHOW☕️  Get CJ a coffee or just to help out: https://account.venmo.com/u/bigfootufo🎥  Book your Cameo video with CJ, Smitty, or Doc at: https://www.cameo.com/atupodcast🛍️  Official Store: https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cp_4%3AComa+Toast+Tacos&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011✅  PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/ paypalme/atupodcast🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸MUSIC CREDITS  Landing by Godmode.LOGO CREDITMonarch Wing Media: https://www.instagram.com/monarchwingmedia/🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸It is so appreciated, when you FOLLOW, REVIEW, RATE & SHARE ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 🛸 All our links (probably): https://linktr.ee/atupodcast🛸 Dr. Mounce books: https://squatching.com/🛸 Get CJ a coffee or just to help out: https://account.venmo.com/u/bigfootufo🛸 Website: http://www.bigfootufo.com🛸 Book your Cameo video with CJ, Smitty, or Doc at: https://www.cameo.com/atupodcast🛸 Official Store: https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cp_4%3AComa+Toast+Tacos&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011🛸 Email us directly at: [email protected]🛸 Apple podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-things-unexplained/id1518410497🛸 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@allthingsunexplained🛸 Twitter: https://twitter.com/ATUnexplained🛸 Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allthingsunexplainedpodcast/🛸 CJ's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_unexplained_cj/🛸 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allthingsunexplainedpodcast🛸 Read Dr. Mounce's articles at: https://squatching.com/articlescomics/🛸 Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.🛸 Copyright ©2023 All Things - Unexplained. All rights reserved. (00:00) - Introduction (10:00) - Ryan Graves Opening Statement (14:04) - David Grusch Opening Statement (18:11) - David Fravor Opening Statement (23:33) - Mr. Grothman: Reporting of UAPs. (24:09) - Mr. Grothman: Are UAPs a threat to national security? (25:03) - Mr. Grothman: Hidden information. (25:38) - Mr. Garcia: Civilians processes. (26:12) - Mr. Garcia: advanced tech. (27:21) - Mr. Garcia: is government in possession of UAPs? (27:53) - Tim Burchett: Not our craft? (28:42) - Tim Burchett: Tic Tac capabilities. (29:31) - Tim Burchett: Retaliation (30:15) - Tim Burchett: has anyone been harmed? (30:53) - Tim Burchett: did Fravor witness additional underwater object? (31:20) - Tim Burchett: Jamming systems? (31:55) - Tim Burchett: do any of our enemies possess this tech? (32:01) - Tim Burchett: George Knapp and Leslie Kean reference. (32:17) - Mr. Raskin: just on East Coast? (32:47) - Mr. Raskin: common characteristics? (33:19) - Mr. Raskin to Grusch: what was your experience coming forward? (34:11) - Mr. Raskin: How do you account for that response to your coming forward? (34:38) - Mr. Raskin to Fravor: what is your sense of this phenomenon? (35:11) - Ms. Luna: fear for your life? (35:47) - Ms. Luna: are aliens working with adversaries? (36:07) - Ms. Luna for Grusch: your interaction with Kirkpatrick and AARO. (36:51) - Ms. Luna to Graves: what occurred at Vandenberg Air Force Base? (The giant football-field sized UFO) (38:20) - Ms. Luna to Graves: the Gimbal UFO (38:54) - Mr. Moskowitz: physics (sonic boom, G-forces). (39:41) - Mr. Moskowitz: appearance of the UFOs. (40:18) - Mr. Moskowitz to Grusch: evidence of alien crafts, unsanctioned programs, funding for those programs. (42:11) - Mr. Moskowitz: satellite imagery. Satellite imagery of crash sites. (43:22) - Mr. Moskowitz: disinformation. (43:39) - Ms. Foxx to Graves: contradictions with Kirkpatrick and AARO. (45:20) - Mr. Burchett to Grusch: when did the government first become aware of aliens and UFOs? (45:58) - Mr. Burchett: who has access to UFO crash retrieval information? (46:40) - Tim Burchett: SAPs - Special Access Programs (47:43) - Mr. Burchett yields to Mr. Gaetz on SAPs (48:12) - Mr. Gaetz yields back to Mr. Burchett: who gets to decide this authorization to see classified materials? (48:43) - Tim Burchett: private corporations and tax-payer money. (49:42) - Mr. Burchett: government disinformation campaign. (49:56) - Ms. Luna whispering to Tim Burchett - audio enhanced (50:16) - Ms. Luna to Grusch: what have you stated on disinformation publicly in your interviews? For the record... (50:33) - Ms. AOC: defense contractor companies and UAP-related activies (53:21) - Ms. AOC: where would you look? (54:06) - Mr. Biggs: training range incidents. (54:24) - Mr. Biggs: Phoenix lights. (55:20) - Mr. Langworthy: aggressive activity by UAPs and others. (56:17) - Mr. Biggs to Grusch: have you seen spacecraft or bodies that the U.S. has? (56:55) - Mr. Biggs: billions of light years. (57:28) - Mr. Biggs to Grusch: interdimensional potential? (58:16) - David Grusch: the holographic principle. (58:46) - Mr. Biggs: are UAP produced by domestic military contractors? (59:50) - Mr. Gaetz: shocking revelations at Air Force base. MUST LISTEN. (01:05:09) - Ms. Mace: active disinformation campaign? (01:05:34) - Ms. Mace: what % of UAP sightings go unreported? (01:05:53) - Ms. Mace to Fravor: have you ever seen an object move like the Tic Tac UAP? (01:06:09) - Ms. Mace: does the U.S. test advanced tech next to fighter jets? (01:06:28) - Ms. Mace to Fravor: do you think there was a good reason that your Tic Tac UAP encounter took so long to become declassified? (01:06:47) - Ms. Mace: what % of UAPs are adequately investigated? (01:07:07) - Ms. Mace: have officials in our national security apparatus unlawfully withheld information? (01:07:30) - Ms. Mace: has our government made contact with extraterrestrials? (01:07:54) - Ms. Mace: do we have alien bodies? (01:08:33) - Ms. Mace: who should we call into the next UFO Hearing? (01:09:16) - Mr. Langworthy to Fravor: why were you off the coast of San Diego? (01:10:09) - Mr. Langworthy: you saw a 40' flying Tik Tok? (01:10:20) - Mr. Langworthy: did the Tic Tac come up on radar? (01:10:45) - Mr. Langworthy: propulsion from the Tic Tac? (01:11:14) - Mr. Langworthy: how did the Tic Tac maneuver? (01:11:46) - Mr. Langworthy to Fravor: were you armed? (01:11:53) - Mr. Langworthy: could we shoot down a UFO? (01:12:20) - Mr. Langworthy: could the Tic Tac be the product of another country? (01:12:53) - Mr. Langworthy to Fravor: anything else you would like to add about your Tic Tac encounter? (01:13:30) - Mr. Ogles: could UAPs be collecting reconnaissance information? (01:14:13) - Mr. Ogles: are UAPs and existential threat? (01:14:31) - Mr. Ogles: could you have defended yourself against a hostile UFO? (01:14:46) - Mr. Ogles: are UFOs interested in our nuclear tech and abilities? (01:15:04) - Mr. Ogles: is the Department of Energy collecting UFO data? (01:15:22) - Mr. Ogles closing warnings and remarks. (01:16:15) - Mr. Burchett: have people been injured by UFOs? (01:16:46) - Mr. Burchett: mention of Havana syndrome. (01:17:00) - Mr. Burchett: do you anyone reverse engineering UFOs? (01:17:24) - Ms. Luna: why do you say NHI? (01:18:04) - Ms. Luna: nuclear arms treaty with Russia. (01:19:27) - Ms. Luna: white-collar crimes and cover-ups. (01:19:49) - Mr. Raskin: first time encountering a UFO? (01:21:02) - Mr. Raskin: where are you drawing the line on what you can and cannot say? (01:21:40) - Mr. Raskin: commercial pilot encounters. (01:22:12) - Mr. Raskin: best sighting with the naked eye. (01:23:10) - The cube-inside-a-sphere UFO (01:23:29) - Mr. Burchett: why did you come forward? (01:24:56) - Mr. Burchett: how can the public contribute to UAP reporting? (01:26:31) - Tim Burchett: we made history today. (01:26:34) - Adjourned (01:26:40) - Free Audible Trial (01:26:50) - Post-Hearing Analysis
    7/31/2023
    1:59:55
  • TRAILER UFO Hearing, July 2023 Highlights and Analysis
    🏆🎙️PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD NOMINEE 🏅🎙️🏆🎙️TOP 25 SCIENCE CHARTS PODCAST 🏅🎙️ ★ Support this podcast ★ Creators & Guests Dr. Mounce - Host D.J. - BLM + Love LE - Guest On Monday, July 24th, 2023, the world was shocked by the July 26th House Oversight UFO Hearing. Coming soon: a chapter breakdown of the biggest revelations, along with analysis by Dr. Mounce and DJ from Calling All Beings.FREE OFFER We are pleased to tell you about our partnership with Audible! You can now get a free trial, which includes books like Ryan Sprague’s Somewhere in the Skies, by visiting https://www.audibletrial.com/ufo. 🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸ACCLAIM FOR ALL THINGS - UNEXPLAINED✅ A Top-25 Science Charts Podcast ✅ People’s Choice Podcast Award Nominee🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT THE SHOW☕️  Get CJ a coffee or just to help out: https://account.venmo.com/u/bigfootufo🎥  Book your Cameo video with CJ, Smitty, or Doc at: https://www.cameo.com/atupodcast🛍️  Official Store: https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cp_4%3AAll+Things+Unexplained&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011✅  PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/ paypalme/atupodcast🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸MUSIC CREDITS Landing by Godmode.LOGO CREDITMonarch Wing Media: https://www.instagram.com/monarchwingmedia/🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸It is so appreciated, when you FOLLOW, REVIEW, RATE & SHARE ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 🛸 All our links (probably): https://linktr.ee/atupodcast🛸 Dr. Mounce books: https://squatching.com/🛸 Get CJ a coffee or just to help out: https://account.venmo.com/u/bigfootufo🛸 Website: http://www.bigfootufo.com🛸 Book your Cameo video with CJ, Smitty, or Doc at: https://www.cameo.com/atupodcast🛸 Official Store: https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cp_4%3AComa+Toast+Tacos&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011🛸 Email us directly at: [email protected]🛸 Apple podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-things-unexplained/id1518410497🛸 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@allthingsunexplained🛸 Twitter: https://twitter.com/ATUnexplained🛸 Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allthingsunexplainedpodcast/🛸 CJ's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_unexplained_cj/🛸 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allthingsunexplainedpodcast🛸 Read Dr. Mounce's articles at: https://squatching.com/articlescomics/🛸 Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.🛸 Copyright ©2023 All Things - Unexplained. All rights reserved.
    7/30/2023
    3:34
  • What's up with the UFO Hearing (a preview) and Stories From Somewhere in the Skies
    🏆🎙️PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD NOMINEE 🏅🎙️🏆🎙️TOP 25 SCIENCE CHARTS PODCAST 🏅🎙️ ★ Support this podcast ★ Creators & Guests Dr. Mounce - Host CJ Dearinger - Host Ryan Sprague - Guest Note: this podcast was recorded on Monday, July 24th, 2023, prior to the events of the July 26th House Oversight UFO Hearing.SPECIAL GUEST: television host, podcast host, and author Ryan Sprague: the UFO guy on Ancient Aliens (on History) and Mysteries Decoded (on The CW). TOPICS  It could be the most historic week in the history of UFOlogy, if not the history of the world itself. On Wednesday, July 26th, 10 AM EST, the United States House Committee on Oversight and Accountability will hold a UFO - UAP hearing called Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency. EXCLUSIVE!!! On Friday, February 10th, 2023, an Unidentified Flying Object was shot down by a U.S. F-22 fighter jet over the remote outpost of Deadhorse, Alaska. The government says the search for the craft was abandoned due to harsh weather conditions. Special guest Ryan Sprague brings us startling new information regarding this mysterious event!  Ryan Sprague's own harrowing UFO encounter! Ryan Sprague has written a new book based on the witness accounts from his acclaimed podcast. Since 2017, the award-winning Somewhere in the Skies podcast has been a place for people from all walks of life to tell their personal UFO stories. In his latest book, Stories From Somewhere In The Skies, Ryan Sprague takes you on a fascinating journey through the life-altering experiences of those who stared into the skies and had something extraordinary stare back.  Hot takes on UFOlogy past, present, and future. FREE OFFER We are pleased to tell you about our partnership with Audible! You can now get a free trial, which includes books like Ryan Sprague’s Somewhere in the Skies, by visiting https://www.audibletrial.com/ufo. 🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸Ryan Sprague is a researcher, writer, and podcaster specializing in the paranormal, UFOs, and extraterrestrial life. With a passion for uncovering the truth behind unexplained phenomena, Ryan has dedicated his career to investigating and reporting on some of the most compelling and mysterious cases in the world of ufology. He is the host of the popular podcast "Somewhere in the Skies," which features interviews with experts and eyewitnesses to UFO sightings and encounters, as well as discussions on the latest developments in the field. Ryan is also a regular contributor to various media outlets, including "The New York Post," "Vice," and "The Paracast," and has appeared on numerous TV and radio programs to discuss his research. With his unique blend of skepticism, curiosity, and open-mindedness, Ryan is a respected voice in the world of paranormal research, offering a fresh perspective on some of the most intriguing mysteries of our time.MORE about Ryan Sprague: https://linktr.ee/Sprague51 🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT THE SHOW☕️  Get CJ a coffee or just to help out: https://account.venmo.com/u/bigfootufo🎥  Book your Cameo video with CJ, Smitty, or Doc at: https://www.cameo.com/atupodcast🛍️  Official Store: https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cp_4%3AAll+Things+Unexplained&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011✅  PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/ paypalme/atupodcast🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸MUSIC CREDITS Metro by Yung Logos.Spooked by Mini Vandals.Like That by Anno Domini Beats.LOGO CREDITMonarch Wing Media: https://www.instagram.com/monarchwingmedia/🛸🛸🛸🛸🛸It is so appreciated, when you FOLLOW, REVIEW, RATE & SHARE ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 🛸 All our links (probably): https://linktr.ee/atupodcast🛸 Dr. Mounce books: https://squatching.com/🛸 Get CJ a coffee or just to help out: https://account.venmo.com/u/bigfootufo🛸 Website: http://www.bigfootufo.com🛸 Book your Cameo video with CJ, Smitty, or Doc at: https://www.cameo.com/atupodcast🛸 Official Store: https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cp_4%3AComa+Toast+Tacos&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011🛸 Email us directly at: [email protected]🛸 Apple podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-things-unexplained/id1518410497🛸 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@allthingsunexplained🛸 Twitter: https://twitter.com/ATUnexplained🛸 Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allthingsunexplainedpodcast/🛸 CJ's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_unexplained_cj/🛸 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allthingsunexplainedpodcast🛸 Read Dr. Mounce's articles at: https://squatching.com/articlescomics/🛸 Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.🛸 Copyright ©2023 All Things - Unexplained. All rights reserved.
    7/28/2023
    1:10:19

More Science podcasts

About All Things - Unexplained

Do you look for Bigfoot peeking from the edge of the woods at your kid's t-ball game? Is UFO spotting and alien watching in Roswell, New Mexico on your bucket list? Are you tired of hearing about weather balloons? Then you're in the right place my friend. Welcome to the podcast that's often serious, sometimes hilarious, and always unexplained. ✅ A Top-25 Science Charts Podcast ✅ People’s Choice Podcast Award Nominee HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT THE SHOW ✅ https://linktr.ee/atupodcast Check out Dr. Mounce's other work at https://squatching.com.
Podcast website

Listen to All Things - Unexplained, Unexplainable and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

All Things - Unexplained

All Things - Unexplained

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

All Things - Unexplained: Podcasts in Family