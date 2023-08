UFO Hearing, July 2023 Full Highlights and Analysis

(00:00) - Introduction (10:00) - Ryan Graves Opening Statement (14:04) - David Grusch Opening Statement (18:11) - David Fravor Opening Statement (23:33) - Mr. Grothman: Reporting of UAPs. (24:09) - Mr. Grothman: Are UAPs a threat to national security? (25:03) - Mr. Grothman: Hidden information. (25:38) - Mr. Garcia: Civilians processes. (26:12) - Mr. Garcia: advanced tech. (27:21) - Mr. Garcia: is government in possession of UAPs? (27:53) - Tim Burchett: Not our craft? (28:42) - Tim Burchett: Tic Tac capabilities. (29:31) - Tim Burchett: Retaliation (30:15) - Tim Burchett: has anyone been harmed? (30:53) - Tim Burchett: did Fravor witness additional underwater object? (31:20) - Tim Burchett: Jamming systems? (31:55) - Tim Burchett: do any of our enemies possess this tech? (32:01) - Tim Burchett: George Knapp and Leslie Kean reference. (32:17) - Mr. Raskin: just on East Coast? (32:47) - Mr. Raskin: common characteristics? (33:19) - Mr. Raskin to Grusch: what was your experience coming forward? (34:11) - Mr. Raskin: How do you account for that response to your coming forward? (34:38) - Mr. Raskin to Fravor: what is your sense of this phenomenon? (35:11) - Ms. Luna: fear for your life? (35:47) - Ms. Luna: are aliens working with adversaries? (36:07) - Ms. Luna for Grusch: your interaction with Kirkpatrick and AARO. (36:51) - Ms. Luna to Graves: what occurred at Vandenberg Air Force Base? (The giant football-field sized UFO) (38:20) - Ms. Luna to Graves: the Gimbal UFO (38:54) - Mr. Moskowitz: physics (sonic boom, G-forces). (39:41) - Mr. Moskowitz: appearance of the UFOs. (40:18) - Mr. Moskowitz to Grusch: evidence of alien crafts, unsanctioned programs, funding for those programs. (42:11) - Mr. Moskowitz: satellite imagery. Satellite imagery of crash sites. (43:22) - Mr. Moskowitz: disinformation. (43:39) - Ms. Foxx to Graves: contradictions with Kirkpatrick and AARO. (45:20) - Mr. Burchett to Grusch: when did the government first become aware of aliens and UFOs? (45:58) - Mr. Burchett: who has access to UFO crash retrieval information? (46:40) - Tim Burchett: SAPs - Special Access Programs (47:43) - Mr. Burchett yields to Mr. Gaetz on SAPs (48:12) - Mr. Gaetz yields back to Mr. Burchett: who gets to decide this authorization to see classified materials? (48:43) - Tim Burchett: private corporations and tax-payer money. (49:42) - Mr. Burchett: government disinformation campaign. (49:56) - Ms. Luna whispering to Tim Burchett - audio enhanced (50:16) - Ms. Luna to Grusch: what have you stated on disinformation publicly in your interviews? For the record... (50:33) - Ms. AOC: defense contractor companies and UAP-related activies (53:21) - Ms. AOC: where would you look? (54:06) - Mr. Biggs: training range incidents. (54:24) - Mr. Biggs: Phoenix lights. (55:20) - Mr. Langworthy: aggressive activity by UAPs and others. (56:17) - Mr. Biggs to Grusch: have you seen spacecraft or bodies that the U.S. has? (56:55) - Mr. Biggs: billions of light years. (57:28) - Mr. Biggs to Grusch: interdimensional potential? (58:16) - David Grusch: the holographic principle. (58:46) - Mr. Biggs: are UAP produced by domestic military contractors? (59:50) - Mr. Gaetz: shocking revelations at Air Force base. MUST LISTEN. (01:05:09) - Ms. Mace: active disinformation campaign? (01:05:34) - Ms. Mace: what % of UAP sightings go unreported? (01:05:53) - Ms. Mace to Fravor: have you ever seen an object move like the Tic Tac UAP? (01:06:09) - Ms. Mace: does the U.S. test advanced tech next to fighter jets? (01:06:28) - Ms. Mace to Fravor: do you think there was a good reason that your Tic Tac UAP encounter took so long to become declassified? (01:06:47) - Ms. Mace: what % of UAPs are adequately investigated? (01:07:07) - Ms. Mace: have officials in our national security apparatus unlawfully withheld information? (01:07:30) - Ms. Mace: has our government made contact with extraterrestrials? (01:07:54) - Ms. Mace: do we have alien bodies? (01:08:33) - Ms. Mace: who should we call into the next UFO Hearing? (01:09:16) - Mr. Langworthy to Fravor: why were you off the coast of San Diego? (01:10:09) - Mr. Langworthy: you saw a 40' flying Tik Tok? (01:10:20) - Mr. Langworthy: did the Tic Tac come up on radar? (01:10:45) - Mr. Langworthy: propulsion from the Tic Tac? (01:11:14) - Mr. Langworthy: how did the Tic Tac maneuver? (01:11:46) - Mr. Langworthy to Fravor: were you armed? (01:11:53) - Mr. Langworthy: could we shoot down a UFO? (01:12:20) - Mr. Langworthy: could the Tic Tac be the product of another country? (01:12:53) - Mr. Langworthy to Fravor: anything else you would like to add about your Tic Tac encounter? (01:13:30) - Mr. Ogles: could UAPs be collecting reconnaissance information? (01:14:13) - Mr. Ogles: are UAPs and existential threat? (01:14:31) - Mr. Ogles: could you have defended yourself against a hostile UFO? (01:14:46) - Mr. Ogles: are UFOs interested in our nuclear tech and abilities? (01:15:04) - Mr. Ogles: is the Department of Energy collecting UFO data? (01:15:22) - Mr. Ogles closing warnings and remarks. (01:16:15) - Mr. Burchett: have people been injured by UFOs? (01:16:46) - Mr. Burchett: mention of Havana syndrome. (01:17:00) - Mr. Burchett: do you anyone reverse engineering UFOs? (01:17:24) - Ms. Luna: why do you say NHI? (01:18:04) - Ms. Luna: nuclear arms treaty with Russia. (01:19:27) - Ms. Luna: white-collar crimes and cover-ups. (01:19:49) - Mr. Raskin: first time encountering a UFO? (01:21:02) - Mr. Raskin: where are you drawing the line on what you can and cannot say? (01:21:40) - Mr. Raskin: commercial pilot encounters. (01:22:12) - Mr. Raskin: best sighting with the naked eye. (01:23:10) - The cube-inside-a-sphere UFO (01:23:29) - Mr. Burchett: why did you come forward? (01:24:56) - Mr. Burchett: how can the public contribute to UAP reporting? (01:26:31) - Tim Burchett: we made history today. (01:26:34) - Adjourned (01:26:50) - Post-Hearing Analysis