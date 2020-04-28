The 2023 Webby award-winning Sci-fi about a solar eclipse that alters the DNA of all human beings in the 1850s and makes Black people “unkillable”. Mirabelle, a...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 5
Atone | Episode 4
Mirabelle and her family start off to locate the Sacred Mountain, but are derailed by a newcomer bent on revenge. Meanwhile, Sheriff Reddick devises a master plan.
9/28/2021
28:33
Approach | Episode 3
Mirabelle & her family are confronted by Sheriff Reddick and the Lawrenceton townsfolk, who are completely unaware of the epic reversal of power.
5/5/2021
31:17
Arise | Episode 2
Mirabelle discovers her new supernatural power, which prompts Tilly & the rest of her family to confront their unsuspecting enslaver, John Lawrence.
4/30/2020
18:29
Awaken | Episode 1
In 1850’s Mississippi an ancient prophecy of a massive solar eclipse is about to be fulfilled, as Mirabelle finds herself, once again, under threat by enslaver John Lawrence. However, unbeknownst to her, ancient forces are unfolding a much bigger plan for them all.
4/30/2020
16:44
Intro: Part I:The Re/Evolution Begins
All Things Undone is the story of an ancient prophecy that comes to fruition in the form of a solar eclipse that alters the DNA of all humans on the planet in the 1850’s.
The supernatural effect on Blacks makes them “unkillable”. Mirabelle, a formerly enslaved woman, finds herself on a mission to deliver the oppressed into a world of justice & peace.
Will all those that were formerly oppressed rise up together and unite or will all things come undone?
The 2023 Webby award-winning Sci-fi about a solar eclipse that alters the DNA of all human beings in the 1850s and makes Black people “unkillable”. Mirabelle, a young black woman , finds herself in a world of supernatural powers fighting the forces of evil to deliver the oppressed into a new age of peace.