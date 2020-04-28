Intro: Part I:The Re/Evolution Begins

All Things Undone is the story of an ancient prophecy that comes to fruition in the form of a solar eclipse that alters the DNA of all humans on the planet in the 1850’s. The supernatural effect on Blacks makes them “unkillable”. Mirabelle, a formerly enslaved woman, finds herself on a mission to deliver the oppressed into a world of justice & peace. Will all those that were formerly oppressed rise up together and unite or will all things come undone?