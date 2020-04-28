Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
All Things Undone

Podcast All Things Undone
Aileron Podcast Studio
The 2023 Webby award-winning Sci-fi about a solar eclipse that alters the DNA of all human beings in the 1850s and makes Black people “unkillable”. Mirabelle, a...
FictionScience FictionFictionDrama
Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Atone | Episode 4
    Mirabelle and her family start off to locate the Sacred Mountain, but are derailed by a newcomer bent on revenge. Meanwhile, Sheriff Reddick devises a master plan.
    9/28/2021
    28:33
  • Approach | Episode 3
    Mirabelle & her family are confronted by Sheriff Reddick and the Lawrenceton townsfolk, who are completely unaware of the epic reversal of power. 
    5/5/2021
    31:17
  • Arise | Episode 2
    Mirabelle discovers her new supernatural power, which prompts Tilly & the rest of her family to confront their unsuspecting enslaver, John Lawrence.
    4/30/2020
    18:29
  • Awaken | Episode 1
    In 1850’s Mississippi an ancient prophecy of a massive solar eclipse is about to be fulfilled, as  Mirabelle finds herself, once again, under threat by enslaver John Lawrence. However, unbeknownst to her, ancient forces are unfolding a much bigger plan for them all.
    4/30/2020
    16:44
  • Intro: Part I:The Re/Evolution Begins
    All Things Undone is the story of an ancient prophecy that comes to fruition in the form of a solar eclipse that alters the DNA of all humans on the planet in the 1850’s. The supernatural effect on Blacks makes them “unkillable”.  Mirabelle, a formerly enslaved woman,  finds herself on a mission to deliver the oppressed into a world of justice & peace. Will all those that were formerly oppressed rise up together and unite or will all things come undone? 
    4/28/2020
    0:34

About All Things Undone

The 2023 Webby award-winning Sci-fi about a solar eclipse that alters the DNA of all human beings in the 1850s and makes Black people “unkillable”. Mirabelle, a young black woman , finds herself in a world of supernatural powers fighting the forces of evil to deliver the oppressed into a new age of peace.
